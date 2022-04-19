 Skip to content
(France 24)   Austrian artist famous for his paintings and performances using human blood and animal carcasses dies at 83. He was also known for his Orgies Mysteries Theatre. Subby admits he doesn't know a lot about art but he knows what he likes   (france24.com) divider line
Devo Cornholiosky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a guy who'd left a stipulation in his will, to tan his hide when he's died, Clyde.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
You know who else was an Austrian artist....
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: You know who else was an Austrian artist....


Yahoo Serious?
 
the Mole of Production [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Orgies Mysteries Theatre

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cheron
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I suppose as an Austrian it was this or water colors of kangaroos
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
So.... not a single picture of any of his work? I googled it. There were plenty they could have included.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The people who go to orgies are rarely the people you hope to meet at orgies. Uh, so I heard.
 
SusanY
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Seriously, I am a big fan of Hermann Nitsch.
 
kabloink
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Hmmm, not my cup of tea.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

kabloink: Hmmm, not my cup of tea.

[Fark user image image 482x313]


That looks like the guy from your drawings.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Austria pretty much lets anyone be an artist now, just in case.
 
kabloink
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: kabloink: Hmmm, not my cup of tea.

[Fark user image image 482x313]

That looks like the guy from your drawings.


I don't have a...I mean the guy in my drawings doesn't have a beard.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This guy had the power of the dog!
 
King Something
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Heard any good jokes lately?
 
SusanY
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The Tate Modern's web site has an "if you liked this, then you might like this" feature.
From Hermann Nitsch it leads you to Anself Kiefer and Gerard Richter ... ok, German Expressionism, I'd expect that ... but it also leads you to Sandra Blow, which is more of a surprise. Ok, it's gestural painting. But somehow gestural painting comes across differently when the artist has literally thrown a bucket of blood over the canvas, or at least made it look like that's what they've done.
 
SpocksEars [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Great. Now we'll NEVER get the ending to A Song of Ice and Fire.
 
