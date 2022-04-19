 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   Did your co-workers throw you a surprise birthday party at work? Consider suing your company for half a million   (nbcnews.com) divider line
43
    More: Repeat, Employment, Kevin Berling's request, Anxiety, Lawsuit, Fear, Chief Operating Officer Julie Brazil, surprise lunchtime celebration, Remainder  
•       •       •

558 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Apr 2022 at 10:35 AM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



43 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He specifically asked for no party due to his diagnosed (and disclosed) disability. They did it anyway. He reacted poorly--but exactly as he had alerted management, due to his disability. Then they ambushed him to discuss his behavior, and he freaked out again--exactly as he had told them he would when disclosing his diagnosed disability.

A mid six figure award is perfectly reasonable. Disability laws exist for a reason. He didn't ask for anything unreasonable to accommodate his needs. Just don't throw me a birthday party. Pretty damn simple.

Anyway, I hope the thick-headed assholes who ignored his simple request, then pressed the point later, are fired and dragged through the mud.
 
cautionflag [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Wow, this is the third time he's sued this week
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

beezeltown: He specifically asked for no party due to his diagnosed (and disclosed) disability. They did it anyway. He reacted poorly--but exactly as he had alerted management, due to his disability. Then they ambushed him to discuss his behavior, and he freaked out again--exactly as he had told them he would when disclosing his diagnosed disability.

A mid six figure award is perfectly reasonable. Disability laws exist for a reason. He didn't ask for anything unreasonable to accommodate his needs. Just don't throw me a birthday party. Pretty damn simple.

Anyway, I hope the thick-headed assholes who ignored his simple request, then pressed the point later, are fired and dragged through the mud.


Done in one. I'll get the lights.

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Just how fat is this office?  Do a once a month birthday and make it open invitation, then get back to work.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Repeat.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Again?

They really need to stop giving this guy birthday parties.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Anyway, I hope the thick-headed assholes who ignored his simple request


Per other news articles, the HR person accepted his request and told him that would be done, and then totally forgot about it. Both sides acknowledge it was a total mistake, not done out of malice, and was basically an accident.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Again?

They really need to stop giving this guy birthday parties.


At half a million a pop, eventually they'll go bankrupt.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
At work we have a TV that Powerpoints its way through the usual motivational stuff, "Employee of the Month", various changes to SOP, etc, including upcoming employee birthdays.  I've told my supervisor that I do not want my name up there (regarding my birthday) ever.

Think I'll show this to him.  :-)
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: beezeltown: Anyway, I hope the thick-headed assholes who ignored his simple request

Per other news articles, the HR person accepted his request and told him that would be done, and then totally forgot about it. Both sides acknowledge it was a total mistake, not done out of malice, and was basically an accident.


He was fired for his 'reaction' to it
 
padraig
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: beezeltown: Anyway, I hope the thick-headed assholes who ignored his simple request

Per other news articles, the HR person accepted his request and told him that would be done, and then totally forgot about it. Both sides acknowledge it was a total mistake, not done out of malice, and was basically an accident.


Was confronting him and then firing him after triggering an other panic attack a mistake too ?
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Imagine if someone said, "I'm highly allergic to shellfish--please don't throw a party with seafood" and then your whole office does anyway knowing this and you have a severe allergic reaction. That's what happened here.
 
reno301 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: beezeltown: Anyway, I hope the thick-headed assholes who ignored his simple request

Per other news articles, the HR person accepted his request and told him that would be done, and then totally forgot about it. Both sides acknowledge it was a total mistake, not done out of malice, and was basically an accident.


But then they fired him because they were worried he could become violent based on his reactions I guess.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Don't want a birthday celebration, no problem. But for the next 364 days:
pa1.narvii.comView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: beezeltown: Anyway, I hope the thick-headed assholes who ignored his simple request

Per other news articles, the HR person accepted his request and told him that would be done, and then totally forgot about it. Both sides acknowledge it was a total mistake, not done out of malice, and was basically an accident.


This article has the employer trying to make him sound like he was going to shoot up the place.
 
Jim from Saint Paul
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Let me help you suby:

"Did your co-workers throw you a surprise birthday party at work although you made it clear to HR that it would cause a panic attack, therefore affecting your mental health? Consider suing your company for half a million."

You're welcome!
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

cautionflag: Wow, this is the third time he's sued this week


Corporate attorneys hate this one weird trick.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

reno301: mrmopar5287: beezeltown: Anyway, I hope the thick-headed assholes who ignored his simple request

Per other news articles, the HR person accepted his request and told him that would be done, and then totally forgot about it. Both sides acknowledge it was a total mistake, not done out of malice, and was basically an accident.

But then they fired him because they were worried he could become violent based on his reactions I guess.


Yes, but his reactions were caused by his disability which was triggered due to their actions.

This is pretty cut and dried, even though it seems silly from a headline and could seem strange and worrying from the employer's point of view.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

padraig: mrmopar5287: beezeltown: Anyway, I hope the thick-headed assholes who ignored his simple request

Per other news articles, the HR person accepted his request and told him that would be done, and then totally forgot about it. Both sides acknowledge it was a total mistake, not done out of malice, and was basically an accident.

Was confronting him and then firing him after triggering another panic attack a mistake too ?


Yea, it was a $450,000 plus lawyer fees mistake.
 
SpocksEars [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I don't have any kind of "disorder" (aside from being an anti-social introvert), but I once asked, nicely, for my fellow "team" members to stop buying me cakes and singing Happy Birthday.
Once.
They laughed and blew it off (including my manager) and keep doing it to this day.

I should have said I'm a Jehovah and it's against my religion. Amazing how fast people dummy up when your objection is religion-based.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Don't want a birthday celebration, no problem. But for the next 364 days:
[pa1.narvii.com image 500x346]


The disability equivalent of "I'm not touching you, I'm not touching you."
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
What kind of awful parents tell their kid about their divorce on his birthday?
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

reno301: mrmopar5287: beezeltown: Anyway, I hope the thick-headed assholes who ignored his simple request

Per other news articles, the HR person accepted his request and told him that would be done, and then totally forgot about it. Both sides acknowledge it was a total mistake, not done out of malice, and was basically an accident.

But then they fired him because they were worried he could become violent based on his reactions I guess.


Or they were trying to terminate him after he warned his job about his disability. Many companies hate accommodating people with special needs and/or after they get injured on the job, so they find excuse to get rid of them.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: What kind of awful parents tell their kid about their divorce on his birthday?


Maybe it's the gift he asked for.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: reno301: mrmopar5287: beezeltown: Anyway, I hope the thick-headed assholes who ignored his simple request

Per other news articles, the HR person accepted his request and told him that would be done, and then totally forgot about it. Both sides acknowledge it was a total mistake, not done out of malice, and was basically an accident.

But then they fired him because they were worried he could become violent based on his reactions I guess.

Or they were trying to terminate him after he warned his job about his disability. Many companies hate accommodating people with special needs and/or after they get injured on the job, so they find excuse to get rid of them.


It sounds like when they called him in for not being a team player or whatever he had a massive panic attack/freak out which the employer took to be a violent incident and not a medical issue.
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xalres
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

beezeltown: He specifically asked for no party due to his diagnosed (and disclosed) disability. They did it anyway. He reacted poorly--but exactly as he had alerted management, due to his disability. Then they ambushed him to discuss his behavior, and he freaked out again--exactly as he had told them he would when disclosing his diagnosed disability.

A mid six figure award is perfectly reasonable. Disability laws exist for a reason. He didn't ask for anything unreasonable to accommodate his needs. Just don't throw me a birthday party. Pretty damn simple.

Anyway, I hope the thick-headed assholes who ignored his simple request, then pressed the point later, are fired and dragged through the mud.


Holy farking THIS Batman!

This story is going to become the new "McDonald's Coffee Lady" isn't it, where the accepted narrative hides the details and makes it sound ridiculous? That lady had third degree burns on her lap. Her labia melted to her thighs. She was hospitalized. But the narrative was "Lady spills coffee on self, sues McDs because she's too dumb to know that coffee hot."
 
Calehedron
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I am going through something similar right now. I am a professionally diagnosed HFASD w/ Tourette's, PTSD, and prone to anxiety attacks when stressed or excited. The ADA box is checked on the Self Identity form and my condition was listed on my resume and was discussed during my interview 6 years ago. I have absolutely nothing negative in my employment history and quite the opposite, given many company awards and bonuses for a job very well done.

I am going through a divorce, my two dogs died a few months apart, among other things and I spoke with a trusted coworker about my excessive stress, that I needed to get back to a counselor, and that while I do not condone or think it is right in anyway, shape, or form, that I have empathy for the mentally disturbed people involved in the mass shootings, they needed help before it got to that stage.

Well that set off a firestorm just like this one. I was spoke to the following Monday by my Manager and he never mentioned anything about workplace violence, it was good that I was seeking help, and was there anything he could do to help. Fast Forward 2 weeks and I had a VERY RARE Tourette's outburst at work that was not directed at anyone. Next day I was sent home by HR and the VP for 2 weeks to "get my attitude in check", this was the SECOND violation, and I would be terminated if I so much as whispered a profane word or slammed my fist on my workbench (I work alone 90% of the time). During my time out, I wrote a rebuttal letter with help of my father who is a retired mental health professional and they scoffed at it. HR said it did not matter what my problem was but I had better not have any outbursts ever again or I would be terminated immediately.

Yesterday, I had an appointment with my Psychiatrist. He is the one that said I have a VERY STRONG case for Hostile Work Environment towards me and violation of my ADA rights because my diagnosis was documented and freely spoken about ever since I have been employed here.

All I asked for last week when I returned to work was a "We're sorry, your statement was taken out of context and while outbursts are uncomfortable for everyone, we will work together to keep your stress levels down any way we can"

They doubled down on I am the bad guy. FMLA paperwork was started last week and I am fully protected from any retaliation. Now to decide on how I proceed.
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: beezeltown: Anyway, I hope the thick-headed assholes who ignored his simple request

Per other news articles, the HR person accepted his request and told him that would be done, and then totally forgot about it. Both sides acknowledge it was a total mistake, not done out of malice, and was basically an accident.


HR never makes mistakes.

Besides, who doesn't love a party??
 
palelizard
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

SpocksEars: I don't have any kind of "disorder" (aside from being an anti-social introvert), but I once asked, nicely, for my fellow "team" members to stop buying me cakes and singing Happy Birthday.
Once.
They laughed and blew it off (including my manager) and keep doing it to this day.

I should have said I'm a Jehovah and it's against my religion. Amazing how fast people dummy up when your objection is religion-based.


I thought about doing that too, but didn't feel like following through. Fortunately, pre-pandemic, the office would throw one birthday party per month in the large conference room, for any one who had a birthday that month, attendance optional. Hard to get too annoyed if I don't have to show up. It's not like I was ambushed at my desk (no disorder, just don't like it).
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Sounds fair to me.  Some of my offices had "party planning "committees" that usually came down to one woman named Linda who bullied office employees for money for bad sheet cake, because that was apparently the only time Linda got to party and feed her bad sheet cake addiction.

I didn't find joy in these activities, and didn't participate, much to the Lindas' dismay.  It was as simple as not giving her my date of birth and not eating the shared cake.  Not everyone finds joy in the same activities.  Had my employer publicly shared my date of birth, I'd have been pissed, and probably reacted poorly that she shared my personal information.

Being warned about a disability in advance, and still doing it, then firing the guy, I'm no lawyer talking guy, but that just seems to be against the Americans with Disabilities Act.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Where I work it's against regulations to even mention an employee's birthday without the employee's permission, for privacy reasons.
 
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Calehedron: I am going through something similar right now. I am a professionally diagnosed HFASD w/ Tourette's, PTSD, and prone to anxiety attacks when stressed or excited. The ADA box is checked on the Self Identity form and my condition was listed on my resume and was discussed during my interview 6 years ago. I have absolutely nothing negative in my employment history and quite the opposite, given many company awards and bonuses for a job very well done.

I am going through a divorce, my two dogs died a few months apart, among other things and I spoke with a trusted coworker about my excessive stress, that I needed to get back to a counselor, and that while I do not condone or think it is right in anyway, shape, or form, that I have empathy for the mentally disturbed people involved in the mass shootings, they needed help before it got to that stage.

Well that set off a firestorm just like this one. I was spoke to the following Monday by my Manager and he never mentioned anything about workplace violence, it was good that I was seeking help, and was there anything he could do to help. Fast Forward 2 weeks and I had a VERY RARE Tourette's outburst at work that was not directed at anyone. Next day I was sent home by HR and the VP for 2 weeks to "get my attitude in check", this was the SECOND violation, and I would be terminated if I so much as whispered a profane word or slammed my fist on my workbench (I work alone 90% of the time). During my time out, I wrote a rebuttal letter with help of my father who is a retired mental health professional and they scoffed at it. HR said it did not matter what my problem was but I had better not have any outbursts ever again or I would be terminated immediately.

Yesterday, I had an appointment with my Psychiatrist. He is the one that said I have a VERY STRONG case for Hostile Work Environment towards me and violation of my ADA rights because my diagnosis was documented and freely spoken about ever since I have been employed here.

All ...


That sucks they treated you that way. If you haven't already done so, consult an attorney.
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Geotpf: DarkSoulNoHope: reno301: mrmopar5287: beezeltown: Anyway, I hope the thick-headed assholes who ignored his simple request

Per other news articles, the HR person accepted his request and told him that would be done, and then totally forgot about it. Both sides acknowledge it was a total mistake, not done out of malice, and was basically an accident.

But then they fired him because they were worried he could become violent based on his reactions I guess.

Or they were trying to terminate him after he warned his job about his disability. Many companies hate accommodating people with special needs and/or after they get injured on the job, so they find excuse to get rid of them.

It sounds like when they called him in for not being a team player or whatever he had a massive panic attack/freak out which the employer took to be a violent incident and not a medical issue.


That would be believable, if he didn't warn them prior to the incident of what might happen due to his medical anxiety issues. That's why he won the lawsuit.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Geotpf: DarkSoulNoHope: reno301: mrmopar5287: beezeltown: Anyway, I hope the thick-headed assholes who ignored his simple request

Per other news articles, the HR person accepted his request and told him that would be done, and then totally forgot about it. Both sides acknowledge it was a total mistake, not done out of malice, and was basically an accident.

But then they fired him because they were worried he could become violent based on his reactions I guess.

Or they were trying to terminate him after he warned his job about his disability. Many companies hate accommodating people with special needs and/or after they get injured on the job, so they find excuse to get rid of them.

It sounds like when they called him in for not being a team player or whatever he had a massive panic attack/freak out which the employer took to be a violent incident and not a medical issue.


If you have an issue that can make you freak out at work, that's a big problem.
 
Calehedron
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Pavia_Resistance: That sucks they treated you that way. If you haven't already done so, consult an attorney.


I have sent 2 requests to recommended attorneys but I now need to come up with $600-800 for the initial consult.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Malenfant: Geotpf: DarkSoulNoHope: reno301: mrmopar5287: beezeltown: Anyway, I hope the thick-headed assholes who ignored his simple request

Per other news articles, the HR person accepted his request and told him that would be done, and then totally forgot about it. Both sides acknowledge it was a total mistake, not done out of malice, and was basically an accident.

But then they fired him because they were worried he could become violent based on his reactions I guess.

Or they were trying to terminate him after he warned his job about his disability. Many companies hate accommodating people with special needs and/or after they get injured on the job, so they find excuse to get rid of them.

It sounds like when they called him in for not being a team player or whatever he had a massive panic attack/freak out which the employer took to be a violent incident and not a medical issue.

If you have an issue that can make you freak out at work, that's a big problem.


it's actually not a big problem if your employers are aware, and accommodating, but because these employers were vindictive assholes, it cost them half a million dollars
 
shoegaze99
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

xalres: This story is going to become the new "McDonald's Coffee Lady" isn't it


Wouldn't surprise me. It's one of those things where if you only think about it for a split second it seems silly, and that's all the time people tend to give to these stories. They skim the headline and that's it.

Actually get into the details, though, and it's a different matter.

I hate office birthday celebrations and always balked at having them for me. In my case, it wasn't due to issues like the person in the story. It wouldn't cause me actual distress. I just find them unwelcome and annoying. I don't even celebrate my birthday in my personal life, aside from the milestones. Why would I want to in my office?

These things are a nice idea and are well-intended, but they often result in social pressure to conform, conform, conform, and some of us just don't want to. And yes, I know to many, that makes me look like a dick.

That said, the person in the story has it far worse. There's no comparison. The initial party, if it was an oversight, fine. But to then call him into the office to give him the ninth degree, then fire him because of what they did?

Fark those people.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Calehedron: I am going through something similar right now. I am a professionally diagnosed HFASD w/ Tourette's, PTSD, and prone to anxiety attacks when stressed or excited. The ADA box is checked on the Self Identity form and my condition was listed on my resume and was discussed during my interview 6 years ago. I have absolutely nothing negative in my employment history and quite the opposite, given many company awards and bonuses for a job very well done.

I am going through a divorce, my two dogs died a few months apart, among other things and I spoke with a trusted coworker about my excessive stress, that I needed to get back to a counselor, and that while I do not condone or think it is right in anyway, shape, or form, that I have empathy for the mentally disturbed people involved in the mass shootings, they needed help before it got to that stage.

Well that set off a firestorm just like this one. I was spoke to the following Monday by my Manager and he never mentioned anything about workplace violence, it was good that I was seeking help, and was there anything he could do to help. Fast Forward 2 weeks and I had a VERY RARE Tourette's outburst at work that was not directed at anyone. Next day I was sent home by HR and the VP for 2 weeks to "get my attitude in check", this was the SECOND violation, and I would be terminated if I so much as whispered a profane word or slammed my fist on my workbench (I work alone 90% of the time). During my time out, I wrote a rebuttal letter with help of my father who is a retired mental health professional and they scoffed at it. HR said it did not matter what my problem was but I had better not have any outbursts ever again or I would be terminated immediately.

Yesterday, I had an appointment with my Psychiatrist. He is the one that said I have a VERY STRONG case for Hostile Work Environment towards me and violation of my ADA rights because my diagnosis was documented and freely spoken about ever since I have been employed here.

All I asked for last week when I returned to work was a "We're sorry, your statement was taken out of context and while outbursts are uncomfortable for everyone, we will work together to keep your stress levels down any way we can"

They doubled down on I am the bad guy. FMLA paperwork was started last week and I am fully protected from any retaliation. Now to decide on how I proceed.


Document document document everything. Names dates times, who was present for what

Good luck, I hope it works out in your favor. Workplaces aren't forgiving to the mentally ill
 
qorkfiend [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Calehedron: I am going through something similar right now. I am a professionally diagnosed HFASD w/ Tourette's, PTSD, and prone to anxiety attacks when stressed or excited. The ADA box is checked on the Self Identity form and my condition was listed on my resume and was discussed during my interview 6 years ago. I have absolutely nothing negative in my employment history and quite the opposite, given many company awards and bonuses for a job very well done.

I am going through a divorce, my two dogs died a few months apart, among other things and I spoke with a trusted coworker about my excessive stress, that I needed to get back to a counselor, and that while I do not condone or think it is right in anyway, shape, or form, that I have empathy for the mentally disturbed people involved in the mass shootings, they needed help before it got to that stage.

Well that set off a firestorm just like this one. I was spoke to the following Monday by my Manager and he never mentioned anything about workplace violence, it was good that I was seeking help, and was there anything he could do to help. Fast Forward 2 weeks and I had a VERY RARE Tourette's outburst at work that was not directed at anyone. Next day I was sent home by HR and the VP for 2 weeks to "get my attitude in check", this was the SECOND violation, and I would be terminated if I so much as whispered a profane word or slammed my fist on my workbench (I work alone 90% of the time). During my time out, I wrote a rebuttal letter with help of my father who is a retired mental health professional and they scoffed at it. HR said it did not matter what my problem was but I had better not have any outbursts ever again or I would be terminated immediately.

Yesterday, I had an appointment with my Psychiatrist. He is the one that said I have a VERY STRONG case for Hostile Work Environment towards me and violation of my ADA rights because my diagnosis was documented and freely spoken about ever since I have been employed here.

All I asked for last week when I returned to work was a "We're sorry, your statement was taken out of context and while outbursts are uncomfortable for everyone, we will work together to keep your stress levels down any way we can"

They doubled down on I am the bad guy. FMLA paperwork was started last week and I am fully protected from any retaliation. Now to decide on how I proceed.


Shank 'em but good
 
chawco [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: beezeltown: Anyway, I hope the thick-headed assholes who ignored his simple request

Per other news articles, the HR person accepted his request and told him that would be done, and then totally forgot about it. Both sides acknowledge it was a total mistake, not done out of malice, and was basically an accident.


But they still fired him.

Could not jumped on him for reacting badly and definetly could have not fired him over it.

Doesn't sound like.good faith mistakes to me.
 
chawco [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: beezeltown: Anyway, I hope the thick-headed assholes who ignored his simple request

Per other news articles, the HR person accepted his request and told him that would be done, and then totally forgot about it. Both sides acknowledge it was a total mistake, not done out of malice, and was basically an accident.


Foolish me, I didn't notice who I was replying to. Given that I think you have the wrong opinion on almost every subject, please do a favour and don't bother replying. I'm almost certainly not going to agree with you and have no interest in banging.my head against the wall of what I belive to be your arrogant ignorance.
 
Displayed 43 of 43 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.