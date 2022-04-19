 Skip to content
(The News & Observer (NC))   22-year-old crushed to death in mixing machine accident at bread facility. *D'OUGH*   (newsobserver.com) divider line
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At yeast she died doing what she loafed.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This yeast 'er. She will rise again.
 
blacknite [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Circusdog320: At yeast she died doing what she loafed.


True, but it sucks to be punched down right before you can truly rise.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
that will be a sourdough for sure.  Pumpernickel!
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is not how you get baked at work.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Doh!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
At least she felt kneaded.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
We really didn't knead all these puns.
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

blacknite: Circusdog320: At yeast she died doing what she loafed.

True, but it sucks to be punched down right before you can truly rise.


Worked for Jesus?
 
dascott
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Vagisil will clear that right up.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Who needs LOTO when you can just shout "Don't anyone turn on the mixer, ok?"
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This kind of thing happens when people loaf on the job.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Surprisingly, the cause of death was a fatal allergic reaction to gluten.
 
Slypork [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
She kneaded the job because the bread was good even if the work was sometimes a PITA. She'd get her buns there everyday, rolling in on time. Sometimes she'd bring a bouquet of flours to her boss. Sure, she had a bit of a muffin top but her coworkers said she was the best thing since...well, something.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Sounds like she was in a lot of pain
 
EL EM
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Lost in the flour of her youth.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Yikes. From another article, she'd only been there about 6 weeks as a full-time employee, and that she was working "under" the machine. Other reports indicate that she had been working "on" the machine.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Oh, and that she had great baps.

/ Didn't want to break the chain.
// Too soon?
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
A lot of rye humour in this thread.
 
Abox
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

dascott: Vagisil will clear that right up.


Fark user imageView Full Size

They get that bread thing
 
jman144
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Wow, she's on a roll
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: Sounds like she was in a lot of pain


And now she's bagged and tagged.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Automatic Rolls of North Carolina had received "Plant of the Year" 10 years ago for their "grunt-free baking", maintaining a minimal staff primarily for maintenance & sanitation, tending to a largely-automated system that baked 1,400 hamburger buns a minute.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Flat bread?
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Services will be held at Pop N Fresh Funeral Home, with a viewing scheduled tomorrow after the deceased has proofed overnight.
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
[inserting generic bread pun]

/yes, my user name does check out
 
blacknite [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: blacknite: Circusdog320: At yeast she died doing what she loafed.

True, but it sucks to be punched down right before you can truly rise.

Worked for Jesus?


offer only valid on sunday
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Flat bread?


That's naan of your business.
 
p51d007
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Who needs LOTO when you can just shout "Don't anyone turn on the mixer, ok?"


LOTO is more than just de-energizing the electricity. Releasing pneumatic, hydraulic, kinetic energy and blocking gravity and movement is all there, too.

Like jackwagons who change the oil on their truck using just a popbottle jack, and hoping the single point of failure is gonna be enough to not put their neck out their asshole.
 
Abox
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
What a horrible way to die.

/I know, not a bread joke but these crushed to death in machinery stories are so flippin gruesome.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Abox: What a horrible way to die.


Could be worse

https://www.scotsman.com/news/world/man-cooked-death-oven-tuna-accident-1506336
 
