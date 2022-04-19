 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(USA Today)   You missed deadline to surrender or face consequences, so now...we give you second deadline   (usatoday.com) divider line
74
    More: Silly, Ukraine, Russia, Vladimir Putin, Russian forces, Russian language, Russians, Ukrainians, United Nations  
•       •       •

2535 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 19 Apr 2022 at 10:14 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



74 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Russian operatives on FARK have reassured me repeatedly that the Russian army will roll over Mauripol and that resistance is futile.  It's going to happen any... day... now....
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Film at 11:00, right after second breakfast.
 
Warmachine999
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The Russian operatives on FARK have reassured me repeatedly that the Russian army will roll over Mauripol and that resistance is futile.  It's going to happen any... day... now....


Haven't they been saying that for 40 some odd days now?
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a pretty grim option for the defenders.

Fight, knowing you're almost certain to die, or surrender knowing you're probably going to be tortured and then murdered anyway.
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok, now this is just getting embarrassing. Russia is down to begging Ukraine to surrender... they're even using "pretty please".
🙄
 
Warmachine999
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warmachine999: Marcus Aurelius: The Russian operatives on FARK have reassured me repeatedly that the Russian army will roll over Mauripol and that resistance is futile.  It's going to happen any... day... now....

Haven't they been saying that for 40 some odd days now?


Correction 55 some odd days now.
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Target Builder: It's a pretty grim option for the defenders.

Fight, knowing you're almost certain to die, or surrender knowing you're probably going to be tortured and then murdered anyway.


In death ground - fight. There is no other option.
 
MarciusDecimus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We had first deadline, but what about second deadline?
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pleas surrender? We don't want you to kick our asses again..
 
ShankatsuForte
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This whole thing could be adapted into a script for galaxy quest 2
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No one in their right mind surrenders to Orcs. That's how you get tortured to death.

In a fight you may die, you may live, but you sure as hell take out some Orcs along the way.

/Keep Calm and Return Fire
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: Ok, now this is just getting embarrassing. Russia is down to begging Ukraine to surrender... they're even using "pretty please".
🙄


Given me the absolute best of SOCOM, lots of support craft and options and I would still opt for, "can we get them to surrender or starve them out?" In this case too.

Going in there will be an absolute bloodbath.
 
Alebak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought they would've just shelled that place flat, we know the Russians have done that to regular residential neighborhoods, so what's different here?

Do they just really REALLY want that steel mill that the defenders are holed up in? Not enough artillery ammo? Not actually prepared to go do it and was really hoping that their bluff wasn't gonna get called? Good news in any case, but I really wonder what the hell is going on behind the scenes.
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fortheloveof: Weaver95: Ok, now this is just getting embarrassing. Russia is down to begging Ukraine to surrender... they're even using "pretty please".
🙄

Given me the absolute best of SOCOM, lots of support craft and options and I would still opt for, "can we get them to surrender or starve them out?" In this case too.

Going in there will be an absolute bloodbath.


Ukrainians aren't gonna surrender tho. The Russians will kill them either way. At least if they hold out, they'll take a lot of the enemy with them when they go.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tunnels.

Just try getting an armed force out of a group of underground tunnels, like at the steel plant.

Have fun!

/this is why they are carpet bombing the place with bunker buster-style bombs
 
maniacbastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surrendering to the Russians is not a better fate than fighting and dying.

So I wouldn't surrender either.
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alebak: I thought they would've just shelled that place flat, we know the Russians have done that to regular residential neighborhoods, so what's different here?

Do they just really REALLY want that steel mill that the defenders are holed up in? Not enough artillery ammo? Not actually prepared to go do it and was really hoping that their bluff wasn't gonna get called? Good news in any case, but I really wonder what the hell is going on behind the scenes.


Two things:

1. They want that steelworks. It would go a long way in bolstering Russian infrastructure and manufacturing.

2. Industrial complexes like that are hard targets to crack. It will take a lot more munitions destroying that than you would think.
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia has been reading from the US DOJ playbook.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't make turn this car around, I swear I'll do it!
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Target Builder: It's a pretty grim option for the defenders.

Fight, knowing you're almost certain to die, or surrender knowing you're probably going to be tortured and then murdered anyway.


Better to go down guns a-blazing.  It leads to more dead invaders.
 
Yakk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alebak: I thought they would've just shelled that place flat, we know the Russians have done that to regular residential neighborhoods, so what's different here?

Do they just really REALLY want that steel mill that the defenders are holed up in? Not enough artillery ammo? Not actually prepared to go do it and was really hoping that their bluff wasn't gonna get called? Good news in any case, but I really wonder what the hell is going on behind the scenes.


At some point you have to send in troops to clear it out, even if you shell it. Nobody wants that job.
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: fortheloveof: Weaver95: Ok, now this is just getting embarrassing. Russia is down to begging Ukraine to surrender... they're even using "pretty please".
🙄

Given me the absolute best of SOCOM, lots of support craft and options and I would still opt for, "can we get them to surrender or starve them out?" In this case too.

Going in there will be an absolute bloodbath.

Ukrainians aren't gonna surrender tho. The Russians will kill them either way. At least if they hold out, they'll take a lot of the enemy with them when they go.


Completely agree the Ukrainians should not surrender.

I am just saying I understand why the Russians are in no hurry to go into that situation.

Even if they succeed they would give Ukraine a much better version of "remember the Alamo!" As a rallying cry and it will hurt, a lot.

Plus I think about the only way the Russians would succeed in storming that place is to literally have more bodies than the defenders have ammunition.
 
jethroe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The Russian operatives on FARK have reassured me repeatedly that the Russian army will roll over Mauripol and that resistance is futile.  It's going to happen any... day... now....


It's gonna.  These people are all trapped in the tunnels below the Azovstal steel factory.  Likely some foreign fighters too.  I would think that Russia would rather not demolish a HUGE steel factory to kill 2500 troops so they're trying everything they can before they flood it and drown 'em all or just bomb it to oblivion.  Or starve em.

They also want to see who the foreign fighters are and where they're from.  Ukraine has sent something like 5 helicopters to try and evacuate whomever is in there and the Russians have apparently shot down all of them (and captured a ship that tried to evacuate them too).

Azovstal steel factory is apparently the last bastion of Ukrainian forces in Mariupol, Russia already has the city and the port.  So the idea that these guys can somehow break out and escape or defend forever is a fantasy.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fortheloveof: 2. Industrial complexes like that are hard targets to crack. It will take a lot more munitions destroying that than you would think.


I wonder if the Russian troops there even have enough munitions to do it.
 
Mr. Magi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ironic that the Russians would forget about the Tractor Works in 1942...
 
jethroe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alebak: I thought they would've just shelled that place flat, we know the Russians have done that to regular residential neighborhoods, so what's different here?

Do they just really REALLY want that steel mill that the defenders are holed up in? Not enough artillery ammo? Not actually prepared to go do it and was really hoping that their bluff wasn't gonna get called? Good news in any case, but I really wonder what the hell is going on behind the scenes.


The steel mill is REALLY huge, and I think that they sure as hell want it at least running in some capacity instead of a pile of rubble.  IMO
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fortheloveof: Weaver95: fortheloveof: Weaver95: Ok, now this is just getting embarrassing. Russia is down to begging Ukraine to surrender... they're even using "pretty please".
🙄

Given me the absolute best of SOCOM, lots of support craft and options and I would still opt for, "can we get them to surrender or starve them out?" In this case too.

Going in there will be an absolute bloodbath.

Ukrainians aren't gonna surrender tho. The Russians will kill them either way. At least if they hold out, they'll take a lot of the enemy with them when they go.

Completely agree the Ukrainians should not surrender.

I am just saying I understand why the Russians are in no hurry to go into that situation.

Even if they succeed they would give Ukraine a much better version of "remember the Alamo!" As a rallying cry and it will hurt, a lot.

Plus I think about the only way the Russians would succeed in storming that place is to literally have more bodies than the defenders have ammunition.


Considering the attackers use the same ammo as the defenders, I don't think they'll run out. If low, just shoot and loot another Orc.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The Russian operatives on FARK have reassured me repeatedly that the Russian army will roll over Mauripol and that resistance is futile.  It's going to happen any... day... now....


I've been reading most of these threads and have yet to see this pro-Russia faction that supposedly posts on Fark. It's either so vanishingly small that it may as well be non-existent, or a phantasm.

And to your point: Mariupol looks doomed, but it's no roll-over. The Russians have paid and will pay a heavy price. It's also not futile: every day they hold out they're tying down 10,000 Russian troops that would otherwise be fighting elsewhere.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warmachine999: Marcus Aurelius: The Russian operatives on FARK have reassured me repeatedly that the Russian army will roll over Mauripol and that resistance is futile.  It's going to happen any... day... now....

Haven't they been saying that for 40 some odd days now?


Don't blame them. The Kremlin keeps giving them the same stale talking points.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alebak: I thought they would've just shelled that place flat, we know the Russians have done that to regular residential neighborhoods, so what's different here?

Do they just really REALLY want that steel mill that the defenders are holed up in? Not enough artillery ammo? Not actually prepared to go do it and was really hoping that their bluff wasn't gonna get called? Good news in any case, but I really wonder what the hell is going on behind the scenes.


I'm thinking they're waiting for the backfill of Kiev troops to make its way East from elsewhere. They thought they'd be here by now, but they aren't.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is so pathetic. The only thing they have to project force is their nukes, and if they hadn't stolen the design from us 80 years ago, the world since then could have been spared them farking everything up at every turn.
 
GOSH BARN IT
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vlad..."On with phase two!!"

Vlad aside "Someone draw up plans for phase three"
 
Bondith
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Target Builder: It's a pretty grim option for the defenders.

Fight, knowing you're almost certain to die, or surrender knowing you're probably going to be tortured and then murdered anyway.


Indeed.  The only things worth less than Russian rubles are Russian promises.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Take out as many Russian troops as you can before you go, heroes. Make the Russians second guess this approach for another city because you spilled so much of their blood

/as if Putin cares about Russian lives....
//good vibes to defenders of Ukraine
///stepping away from news today
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aperson
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
reminds me of this
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Siege_of_Tobruk
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Marcus Aurelius: The Russian operatives on FARK have reassured me repeatedly that the Russian army will roll over Mauripol and that resistance is futile.  It's going to happen any... day... now....

I've been reading most of these threads and have yet to see this pro-Russia faction that supposedly posts on Fark. It's either so vanishingly small that it may as well be non-existent, or a phantasm.

And to your point: Mariupol looks doomed, but it's no roll-over. The Russians have paid and will pay a heavy price. It's also not futile: every day they hold out they're tying down 10,000 Russian troops that would otherwise be fighting elsewhere.


There used to be a lot of them in the politics tab, but they've been quiet lately. The Russians are probably working on internal affairs right now, almost exclusively, leaving the English-speaking parrots/puppets without any content.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I sure hopethey added " and this time we mean it!!!eleventy!" So people take them seriously.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The Russian operatives on FARK have reassured me repeatedly that the Russian army will roll over Mauripol and that resistance is futile.  It's going to happen any... day... now....


In two weeks.
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

maniacbastard: Surrendering to the Russians is not a better fate than fighting and dying.

So I wouldn't surrender either.


I remember reading research somewhere that looked at the take-no-prisoners/kill people surrendering policies at concluded that they only prolonged the fighting, because no one is going to surrender knowing they will still end up being shot.

Anyway, I guess what I'm trying to say is fark Putin, fark Russia, and fark anyone who supports Russia.
 
urethra_franklin [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Tunnels.

Just try getting an armed force out of a group of underground tunnels, like at the steel plant.

Have fun!

/this is why they are carpet bombing the place with bunker buster-style bombs


Which is insane. The Russians need that factory intact, as sanctions have crippled their own steel production capabilities. Instead, they are just creating more hidey holes for the Azov troops (that survive) holding the location. And, while Azov certainly has some sketchy past connections, they are not the type of folks to roll over for Putin, and they're definitely not the folks you want to face in a super-enclosed urban warfare context.

Putin's hands are kinda tied here, though. Since the Azov troops (at least in the recent past) have been linked to far right/Nazi ideology, and he sold this second or third iteration of the war to those at home as a de-Nazification, to not take those soldiers and/or location out is a PR loss.
 
Kuta
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The Russian operatives on FARK have reassured me repeatedly that the Russian army will roll over Mauripol and that resistance is futile.  It's going to happen any... day... now....


https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-60506682

This is a daily visit for me.  You might learn something.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Alebak: I thought they would've just shelled that place flat, we know the Russians have done that to regular residential neighborhoods, so what's different here?

Do they just really REALLY want that steel mill that the defenders are holed up in? Not enough artillery ammo? Not actually prepared to go do it and was really hoping that their bluff wasn't gonna get called? Good news in any case, but I really wonder what the hell is going on behind the scenes.


I read that there is a massive underground area of that facility.
Conventional bombs may not be enough to take it out.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Sim Tree: jjorsett: Marcus Aurelius: The Russian operatives on FARK have reassured me repeatedly that the Russian army will roll over Mauripol and that resistance is futile.  It's going to happen any... day... now....

I've been reading most of these threads and have yet to see this pro-Russia faction that supposedly posts on Fark. It's either so vanishingly small that it may as well be non-existent, or a phantasm.

And to your point: Mariupol looks doomed, but it's no roll-over. The Russians have paid and will pay a heavy price. It's also not futile: every day they hold out they're tying down 10,000 Russian troops that would otherwise be fighting elsewhere.

There used to be a lot of them in the politics tab, but they've been quiet lately. The Russians are probably working on internal affairs right now, almost exclusively, leaving the English-speaking parrots/puppets without any content.


We've still got a few dedicated Putin shills who occasionally pop up. But just like the murderers they're cheering for, their numbers keep dwindling and their strategies are surprisingly clumsy and stupid. If they don't keep plugging away with multiple posts, they often just get ignored now.
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Kuta: Marcus Aurelius: The Russian operatives on FARK have reassured me repeatedly that the Russian army will roll over Mauripol and that resistance is futile.  It's going to happen any... day... now....

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-60506682

This is a daily visit for me.  You might learn something.


Handy maps of Russia's ongoing genocidal imperialism. Thanks!
 
Epic Fap Session
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

jethroe: Marcus Aurelius: The Russian operatives on FARK have reassured me repeatedly that the Russian army will roll over Mauripol and that resistance is futile.  It's going to happen any... day... now....

It's gonna.  These people are all trapped in the tunnels below the Azovstal steel factory.  Likely some foreign fighters too.  I would think that Russia would rather not demolish a HUGE steel factory to kill 2500 troops so they're trying everything they can before they flood it and drown 'em all or just bomb it to oblivion.  Or starve em.

They also want to see who the foreign fighters are and where they're from.  Ukraine has sent something like 5 helicopters to try and evacuate whomever is in there and the Russians have apparently shot down all of them (and captured a ship that tried to evacuate them too).

Azovstal steel factory is apparently the last bastion of Ukrainian forces in Mariupol, Russia already has the city and the port.  So the idea that these guys can somehow break out and escape or defend forever is a fantasy.


How do you know the sources that you get your information from aren't propaganda, whilst simultaneously knowing that everybody else's sources are?
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Epic Fap Session: jethroe: Marcus Aurelius: The Russian operatives on FARK have reassured me repeatedly that the Russian army will roll over Mauripol and that resistance is futile.  It's going to happen any... day... now....

It's gonna.  These people are all trapped in the tunnels below the Azovstal steel factory.  Likely some foreign fighters too.  I would think that Russia would rather not demolish a HUGE steel factory to kill 2500 troops so they're trying everything they can before they flood it and drown 'em all or just bomb it to oblivion.  Or starve em.

They also want to see who the foreign fighters are and where they're from.  Ukraine has sent something like 5 helicopters to try and evacuate whomever is in there and the Russians have apparently shot down all of them (and captured a ship that tried to evacuate them too).

Azovstal steel factory is apparently the last bastion of Ukrainian forces in Mariupol, Russia already has the city and the port.  So the idea that these guys can somehow break out and escape or defend forever is a fantasy.

How do you know the sources that you get your information from aren't propaganda, whilst simultaneously knowing that everybody else's sources are?


You're responding to a Putin Propagandist. It's his Job to talk up the Russians and insult the West.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Marcus Aurelius: The Russian operatives on FARK have reassured me repeatedly that the Russian army will roll over Mauripol and that resistance is futile.  It's going to happen any... day... now....

I've been reading most of these threads and have yet to see this pro-Russia faction that supposedly posts on Fark. It's either so vanishingly small that it may as well be non-existent, or a phantasm.

And to your point: Mariupol looks doomed, but it's no roll-over. The Russians have paid and will pay a heavy price. It's also not futile: every day they hold out they're tying down 10,000 Russian troops that would otherwise be fighting elsewhere.


Lack of self-awareness is a terrible thing.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

jethroe: Marcus Aurelius: The Russian operatives on FARK have reassured me repeatedly that the Russian army will roll over Mauripol and that resistance is futile.  It's going to happen any... day... now....

It's gonna.  These people are all trapped in the tunnels below the Azovstal steel factory.  Likely some foreign fighters too.  I would think that Russia would rather not demolish a HUGE steel factory to kill 2500 troops so they're trying everything they can before they flood it and drown 'em all or just bomb it to oblivion.  Or starve em.

They also want to see who the foreign fighters are and where they're from.  Ukraine has sent something like 5 helicopters to try and evacuate whomever is in there and the Russians have apparently shot down all of them (and captured a ship that tried to evacuate them too).

Azovstal steel factory is apparently the last bastion of Ukrainian forces in Mariupol, Russia already has the city and the port.  So the idea that these guys can somehow break out and escape or defend forever is a fantasy.


The weakest way to always be right is to use "any day now" for months.
 
jethroe
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Take out as many Russian troops as you can before you go, heroes. Make the Russians second guess this approach for another city because you spilled so much of their blood

/as if Putin cares about Russian lives....
//good vibes to defenders of Ukraine
///stepping away from news today


He/she said from his basement.

If they have no hope of winning they ought to surrender.  If it means they live then that's a good thing.  Throwing away their lives in a guaranteed losing situation is dumb.  They're not going to be killed in a Sergio Leone gunfight, they'll die underground in darkness, burned or crushed to death by debris.  Pretty bleak.
 
Displayed 50 of 74 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.