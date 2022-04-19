 Skip to content
(People Magazine)   ♪ ♬ Toxic Lucky Charms, They're Tragically Malicious ♬♪   (people.com) divider line
19
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
They're always after me Unlucky Charms!
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
My first thought was that this was about Ed Sheeran.

/Lucky Charms have always made me sick. Marshmallows are Satan's snack.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I've always get sick just thinking about them.
 
jso2897
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What is there to investigate? Did anyone eating this or feeding it to their child NOT know that it would make them sick? If not in the short run, then before long?
Come on - read the box. It's f**king poison.
NO right to complain, here.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Well done schlubby!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Weak hearts, yellow poo, orange scars....
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

MrBallou: Marshmallows are Satan's snack.


This is the honest to goodness truth.  I don't know why people tolerate the existence of marshmallows.  They are a blight upon food just like Pop Tarts and Twinkies.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This was a week or two ago. Another repeat maybe?
 
cew-smoke
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

jso2897: What is there to investigate? Did anyone eating this or feeding it to their child NOT know that it would make them sick? If not in the short run, then before long?
Come on - read the box. It's f**king poison.
NO right to complain, here.


Your comment is ridiculous.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: MrBallou: Marshmallows are Satan's snack.

This is the honest to goodness truth.  I don't know why people tolerate the existence of marshmallows.  They are a blight upon food just like Pop Tarts and Twinkies.


They're a gateway to awful, awful Peeps.
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Well thanks for the ear worm subs.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I haven't eaten Lucky Charms since they added red balloons. Balloons aren't lucky, especially the red ones. I can't eat a cereal that won't adhere to the laws of mysticism.
 
what the cat dragged in
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Lucky Charms and gastrointestinal issues? Seems like they're in a bit of a pickle...
 
Cheesehead_Dave [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
cdn.quotesgram.comView Full Size
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: MrBallou: Marshmallows are Satan's snack.

This is the honest to goodness truth.  I don't know why people tolerate the existence of marshmallows.  They are a blight upon food just like Pop Tarts and Twinkies.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Weak hearts, yellow poo, orange scars....


Yellow moons, orange stars, pink vomit, green diarrhea...wait what?

/headline I submitted two days ago
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's a vacuum-sealed bag of toasted oats and corn-syrup-marshmallows. It's not sliced meat or a bag of lettuce. The odds of cereal actually carrying foodborne virus on a national level are incredibly low. The odds of it being this cereal and not every cereal out of the General Mills factory, that's infinitesimal.

The odds of some morons claiming there's a metal krusty O in their cereal because there was a norovirus outbreak are much higher.
 
JohnHall
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I think SNL went with  ♪♬Tragically suspicious♪ ♬
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

MBooda: ArcadianRefugee: Weak hearts, yellow poo, orange scars....

Yellow moons, orange stars, pink vomit, green diarrhea...wait what?

/headline I submitted two days ago


I take it back.

"Orange sharts".
 
