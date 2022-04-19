 Skip to content
(CNN)   More and more renters are saying it's smarter to rent than to buy a house. Also, it's smarter to eat Ramen than steak, to drive a used Honda than a new Mercedes, and to vacation in the backyard instead of in the Maldives   (cnn.com) divider line
75
75 Comments     (+0 »)
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Renters are growing pessimistic they will ever own a home as prices keep rising
Faced with a white-hot real estate market, renters are losing confidence they will ever own a home.

Hey subs, that's not the same as saying "it's smarter to rent than to buy a house."

Nowhere in the article does anyone say that.
 
nemisonic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Sounds like Subby lives with Momma.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I can't afford to buy my own home in the current market. Good thing I already own it.

/well technically the bank does
 
palelizard
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It might be smarter to rent right now, but the bubble will pop like it always does. Otherwise you just end up with a bunch of houses which can't be sold because no one can afford them.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This depends ENTIRELY on your situation.

If you move a lot, or can't swing a down payment, sure rent.

BUT, if you are going to sit tight for a while and can afford to buy there are a lot of advantages. For one, a fixed rate mortgage doesn't go up. This means year after year you are paying with cheaper dollars AND building equity.

When you rent (unless your landlord can't do math)  you are paying for everything it costs to own the property PLUS profit while not building equity.
 
Cheron
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Made last mortgage payment this month. I've seen similar houses for rent at $200 to $300 a month more than my mortgage and taxes.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
More people competing for scarce resources.  That should solve this and any
future problems.  More people is the answer.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Until you, or anyone else, can't afford rent anymore.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
No one wants to build starter houses anymore. We could build reasonable, 2 bedroom, 1,000 square foot houses in small, walkable neighborhoods with green spaces for a reasonable price but instead they build 3,000 square foot McMansions and sell them at triple the cost.

More condos and rowhouses would be good, too, particularly in cities.

If we as a society were smart then all those office workers who worked from home for 2 years could just continue to do that and we could convert all those downtown office buildings into apartments and solve a bunch of problems at once.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

palelizard: It might be smarter to rent right now, but the bubble will pop like it always does. Otherwise you just end up with a bunch of houses which can't be sold because no one can afford them.


Meh. We bought 15 years ago. The bubble burst afterwards.

If we wanted to move while the price was down, the price of our next house would ALSO be down

Now it's back where it started, and our monthly payment is the same (slightly lower after a refinance) than it was 15 years ago. If you were to rent this house it would cost at least DOUBLE and possibly triple our current mortgage payment.
 
CrosswordWithAPen [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Bought in January this year.  Rent for 1400 sq ft was going to $2K.  Bought a 2000 sq ft with better amenities, paying less than I would be renting.  Price was high, sure, but it's mine.  Shouldn't need any major maintenance for awhile.
/csb
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The private equity firm that owns the house you're renting thanks you for your support.
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm looking at building a house and the cost of construction materials is crazy.  I may have to hold off, hoping for a correction.
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Rationalize however you want, but renting is stupid.

Frequent movers are the exception, but get out of renting as quickly as possible.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

palelizard: It might be smarter to rent right now, but the bubble will pop like it always does. Otherwise you just end up with a bunch of houses which can't be sold because no one can afford them.


There is no housing bubble in the vast majority of the US. There is a lack of supply.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Munden: Renters are growing pessimistic they will ever own a home as prices keep rising
Faced with a white-hot real estate market, renters are losing confidence they will ever own a home.

Hey subs, that's not the same as saying "it's smarter to rent than to buy a house."

Nowhere in the article does anyone say that.


Yep. And it isn't. Buy your home and you lock in your monthly housing cost, at least giving you a chance to try and keep up financially with your expenditures eventually. But if you rent then people like me (I work in the rental management business) are working to raise your rents forever. That's literally the whole game in the rental biz - how can we raise rents more? Every decision we make factors future rent increases into our calculus, it's the #1 top goal for rental companies - raise them rents.

Feeling like you won't be able to escape the rent increase treadmill isn't the same thing as thinking renting forever is smart, it might just mean you simply don't think you'll be able to get over the entry costs and get in to your first home purchase.

I want desperately to move to the west coast, but I'm concerned the rising home costs thing is going to be an issue for us. It'll be nice when we sell our house..... but we also have to buy a new one.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'd rather live out of a vehicle until I saved up enough for a down payment.

Renting is a waste of money these days, it costs way too much.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: More people competing for scarce resources.  That should solve this and any
future problems.  More people is the answer.


Good thing we're trying to outlaw abortion.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It's better to cry in a Mercedes than to cry on a bicycle.
 
Explodo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Everyone who can is waiting for the market to go to shiat so they can buy low instead of being upside-down.
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

meanmutton: No one wants to build starter houses anymore. We could build reasonable, 2 bedroom, 1,000 square foot houses in small, walkable neighborhoods with green spaces for a reasonable price but instead they build 3,000 square foot McMansions and sell them at triple the cost.

More condos and rowhouses would be good, too, particularly in cities.

If we as a society were smart then all those office workers who worked from home for 2 years could just continue to do that and we could convert all those downtown office buildings into apartments and solve a bunch of problems at once.


Nope, look at the fixed costs of construction.  You'll never see mass building of 1200SF single families ever again.

It'll be mcmansiony type stuff, or townhomes.
 
Steakzilla
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

MythDragon: I can't afford to buy my own home in the current market. Good thing I already own it.

/well technically the bank does


Technically you own it.  If you stop paying for it, the bank has to go through a rubber stamped legal process to take it away from you.  I actually understood your point though...
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Pessimistic? Outside winning the lottery there is literally no hope for people like me. I can't be approved for my own mortgage, so I get to pay someone else's for the rest of my life. Ain't life grand.
 
Theeng
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: The private equity firm that owns the house you're renting thanks you for your support.


It's a bit much to shiat on people renting when this current market is farking bonkers.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Munden: Renters are growing pessimistic they will ever own a home as prices keep rising
Faced with a white-hot real estate market, renters are losing confidence they will ever own a home.

Hey subs, that's not the same as saying "it's smarter to rent than to buy a house."

Nowhere in the article does anyone say that.


I believe fox covered it.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

pounddawg: It's better to cry in a Mercedes than to cry on a bicycle.


You'll be doing a lot more crying when you get the service bill. Bike maintenance is cheap and you can do it yourself.

Used to bike commute.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Cheron: Made last mortgage payment this month. I've seen similar houses for rent at $200 to $300 a month more than my mortgage and taxes.


"We can't trust you to pay $1000 to own this house."

"But I've already been paying $1500 a month for my apartment for the past 8 years."
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: The private equity firm that owns the house you're renting thanks you for your support.


Ah, yes, because we're choosing to rent?
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
My daughter inherited a little starter cottage that her grandma had owned as a rental property. It had been tenanted by other family members the last few years and was small but in good shape. Daughter lived in it for a year, but decided she didn't like being a homeowner and doing all the maintenance, plus, she's young and mobile. She sold the house for a crazy amount in this bubble, and now has about 2 years' salary in the bank, invested in safe steady funds. She also changed jobs and got a higher salary, enabling her to rent a space that's actually bigger than what the old cottage was, without any maintenance issues. It's unconventional to people of my generation, but it worked for her so far.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Or be like my brother and bum off of people's goodwill since 2014 and then complain when that charity well runs dry...

//Don't be like him.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
To be fair it's generally  cheaper maintain a Honda.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

meat0918: Or be like my brother and bum off of people's goodwill since 2014 and then complain when that charity well runs dry...

//Don't be like him.


... okay?
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

austerity101: meat0918: Or be like my brother and bum off of people's goodwill since 2014 and then complain when that charity well runs dry...

//Don't be like him.

... okay?


Grumpy, sorry.

I'll do better.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

meanmutton: palelizard: It might be smarter to rent right now, but the bubble will pop like it always does. Otherwise you just end up with a bunch of houses which can't be sold because no one can afford them.

There is no housing bubble in the vast majority of the US. There is a lack of supply.


Investors are going nuts buying single-family homes to turn them in to rentals. That's a huge part of why home prices are skyrocketing - about 1/5 of all homes are now being purchased by deep-pocketed firms that regular home buyers can't compete with and are taking inventory out of the purchase market and putting them in the rental market instead.

https://www.fool.com/real-estate/2021/12/08/investors-buy-almost-one-fifth-of-all-houses/#:~:text=Single%2Dfamily%20homes%20make%20up,cities%20to%20more%20affordable%20locales.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/interactive/2022/housing-market-investors/
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Any Pie Left: My daughter inherited a little starter cottage that her grandma had owned as a rental property. It had been tenanted by other family members the last few years and was small but in good shape. Daughter lived in it for a year, but decided she didn't like being a homeowner and doing all the maintenance, plus, she's young and mobile. She sold the house for a crazy amount in this bubble, and now has about 2 years' salary in the bank, invested in safe steady funds. She also changed jobs and got a higher salary, enabling her to rent a space that's actually bigger than what the old cottage was, without any maintenance issues. It's unconventional to people of my generation, but it worked for her so far.


Cool! So if I inherit a house, I could do this too? I guess there's still hope!

/s
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Last big bubble, my house which I bought for $350k in coastal MA, I had realtors calling almost daily asking me to sell as I could get as much as $1.2M. My answer was find me another equivalent house with an acre of land in the same area that I could buy with that money and maybe we'll talk.

Soon enough it corrected and the house went back down to the $400K level
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

austerity101: LarryDan43: The private equity firm that owns the house you're renting thanks you for your support.

Ah, yes, because we're choosing to rent?


More of a comment on "saying it's smarter" and these firms buying up houses are farking up the market.
 
likefunbutnot [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm in my late 40s and I've never had any interest in home ownership. I'm not asking for much out of my living space. I live someplace most people generally don't want to live (Gary, Indiana), so there's a real question as to the long term value of a property. I'd rather be able to pack up and leave.

I'm never going to have a partner, and it's not like anyone is building homes that are legitimately appropriate for a single occupant. I don't even use half the space I'm renting as it is; I usually let someone take my living room and second bedroom rent-free, just because I can.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: To be fair it's generally  cheaper maintain a Honda.


Not when your wheels keep getting stolen.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

gilatrout: Last big bubble, my house which I bought for $350k in coastal MA, I had realtors calling almost daily asking me to sell as I could get as much as $1.2M. My answer was find me another equivalent house with an acre of land in the same area that I could buy with that money and maybe we'll talk.

Soon enough it corrected and the house went back down to the $400K level


I'm waiting for the eventual correction to upgrade.
 
Abox
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Cheron: Made last mortgage payment this month. I've seen similar houses for rent at $200 to $300 a month more than my mortgage and taxes.


On the other hand they don't have to fork over several years rent upfront as a down payment.  The only value-add I got out of buying was not worrying about getting uprooted because the owners decided to stop leasing.  At least initially...I think there's some value in getting used to doing/arranging your own home maintenance and also not have some private party involved in an intimate part of your life like your home. I like that it's my business and nobody else's.

I think renting in a new area is smart so you get the lay of the land and decide where you want to settle before buying.  But counting on a rental for stability is a recipe for disappointment.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
They can afford homes. Might not be as convenient for them, but they can do it and choose not to. There are advantages and disadvantages to either decision.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

palelizard: It might be smarter to rent right now, but the bubble will pop like it always does. Otherwise you just end up with a bunch of houses which can't be sold because no one can afford them.


Yeah, I figure in a few years we're going to see articles about sad people who are underwater in their home and car loans once these various bubbles pop.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Evil Mackerel: To be fair it's generally  cheaper maintain a Honda.

Not when your wheels keep getting stolen.


Don't turn a stock unit into a clown car and you should be fine.
 
Dryad
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

palelizard: It might be smarter to rent right now, but the bubble will pop like it always does. Otherwise you just end up with a bunch of houses which can't be sold because no one can afford them.


Nope. Market has changed.
Banks are buying them up as fast as possible, then renting them out. Houses are leaving individual ownership at record rates.
New neighborhoods are build-to-rent - The bank is the developer, the property management, AND the HOA.
-
Financial organizations have figured out its more lucrative to rent out homes, they get similar rates as mortgages, only they never have to give up equity. What makes people put down deposits on rental homes they otherwise would have just bought? Easy, the same organizations simply raise the bar to qualify buyers and then people are forced to rent from them the same houses they would otherwise have bought in a previous generation.
-
Went out looking at short sale properties around here, gave up after a couple dozen. The same two people with clipboards showed up, took five minutes, checked a box, and left. They reportedly buy up around 150 homes a week. Those homes will never go back into private ownership. Eventually it will become more or less extinct save for the ruling class.
 
Theeng
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

iron_city_ap: They can afford homes. Might not be as convenient for them, but they can do it and choose not to. There are advantages and disadvantages to either decision.


Ah yes, buy homes with the all the money they don't have.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: Intrepid00: Evil Mackerel: To be fair it's generally  cheaper maintain a Honda.

Not when your wheels keep getting stolen.

Don't turn a stock unit into a clown car and you should be fine.


Honda stock wheels are stolen all the time. It's like the worst car for it. Idiots in clown cars do stupid shiat, break a rim, and then go shopping.
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Explodo: Everyone who can is waiting for the market to go to shiat so they can buy low instead of being upside-down.


When does the market go to shiat?  It's demand driven, and the demand is driven by millenials (the largest cohort out there) averaging in their mid-30s starting buying homes at full stride, on the other side are the private equities buying up homes in hot markets to lock them in as perpetual rentals.

Looking at the current market metrics, this isn't much of a bubble - it's more of an upward correction.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

pounddawg: It's better to cry in a Mercedes than to cry on a bicycle.


Fark user imageView Full Size


What about crying in a Mercedes that's in a Benz?
 
neaorin
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

meanmutton: No one wants to build starter houses anymore. We could build reasonable, 2 bedroom, 1,000 square foot houses in small, walkable neighborhoods with green spaces for a reasonable price but instead they build 3,000 square foot McMansions and sell them at triple the cost.

More condos and rowhouses would be good, too, particularly in cities.

If we as a society were smart then all those office workers who worked from home for 2 years could just continue to do that and we could convert all those downtown office buildings into apartments and solve a bunch of problems at once.


Good luck trying to build a single family starter home and sell it for $(reasonable_amount) when the land alone is worth three times that. That's why developers are building McMansions.
In most desirable places the only "starter housing" which makes sense financially to build is higher density housing, like condos. But you need to get your neighbors to stop being NIMBYs first.
 
