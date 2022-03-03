 Skip to content
(CNN)   Day 55 of WW3: The Battle for Donbas has begun as Russia attacks all along the front from Kharkiv to Mariupol, Putin honors units suspected of atrocities, and Greece starts seizing Russian tankers. It's your Tuesday Ukraine War thread   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Ukraine, Russia, Vladimir Putin, Kiev, Ukrainian officials, Russian state media  
brax33 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hooferatheart [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to deploy patriot missiles together with long range precision guided munitions.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ZELENSKYY IS STILL ALIVE!!!

Dear Vladimir Putin:
i.imgur.comView Full Size


The fight for the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine will be "the major battle" of the war with Russia, Ukrainian lawmaker Kira Rudik told CNN Tuesday.
In a video address on Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia had commenced the battle for Donbas and that Ukrainian forces will continue to fight against a Russian incursion in the region.
"The result of it will impact what would happen to Mariupol, what would happen to Kyiv, what would happen to Lviv, to all the other cities of Ukraine," said Rudik, a member of parliament in Ukraine and leader of the Golos Party.
"This is why it is so important for us to get all the support right now we can and to get it now so we can stand up and we can actually win."
Rudik also echoed calls from Zelensky and other Ukrainian officials for military equipment to be sent to Ukraine to help repel Russian attacks.
In an interview with CNN last week, Zelensky said the weapons the US and other countries have provided to Ukraine to date, including the Biden administration's new $800 million security assistance package, have helped his country resist Russia's invasion.
But he said more would be needed, and that his country's trainers would be able to get his forces up to speed quickly.
"This is a test for us -- are we ready? Do we have enough weapons? Did all the weapons that we were promised arrive, or did they remain only promises?" Rudik said regarding the fight for Donbas.
"At some point(s), we are getting enough, at other points we are not getting anything," she added.
"Right now, rather than being upset with the ones who are not giving us what we asked (for), I would like to thank every single country that is supporting us and say: Give us more.
"You see how critical it is, you see that we are fighting not only for ourselves, but for the whole democratic world, for the whole of Europe."

Residents in the Sumy region in northern Ukraine have been advised to attend Easter services virtually this weekend amid concerns about potential "provocations" by Russia.
"We urge people to stay at home for Easter holidays," said Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, the head of the Sumy regional military administration in northern Ukraine, adding that an online livestream of the church service would be organized.
"We already have a similar experience due to Covid-19, when people had to refrain from going to Church, so now we again urge people to stay at home that night for their own safety and not to give the enemy any opportunities for provocations," he said.
Many Ukrainians celebrate Easter according to the Julian calendar, with Easter Sunday falling this year on April 24. Zhyvytskyi said law enforcement would work extra shifts during Easter celebrations.
Some context:Russian troops recently withdrew from Sumy, which borders Russia's Bryansk, Kursk and Belgorod regions.
In the days after the retreat, authorities said more than 100 bodies had been discovered, some tortured.
Zhyvytskyi said on April 13 that the number of bodies was growing every day and there had been "a lot of people found dead with their hands tied with the signs of torture." He added at the time that others remained captive with "daily negotiations" for them to be exchanged or freed.


Greek authorities have seized a Russian tanker off the southern coast of the Greek island of Evia, a spokesperson for the country's Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy confirmed to CNN Tuesday.
Pegas, the crude oil tanker sailing under the Russian flag with 19 Russian crew members on board was seized near the town of Karystos on April 15 as part of the European Union's latest sanctions, the spokesperson said.
They added that the authorities seized the vessel but not its oil cargo, and the ministry could not provide further details at this point.


Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez will travel to Kyiv in the next few days to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, a senior Spanish government official told CNN Tuesday.
The official said they could not release any more information "for security reasons."
Spain announced Monday it would be reopening its Kyiv embassy "in the coming days."
The embassy was shut with personnel evacuated to Warsaw in neighboring Poland soon after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in late February.
The reopening will be "a new sign of the commitment of the Spanish government and society to the Ukrainian people," Sánchez told Spanish TV Antena 3 on Monday.


Denmark will increase its natural gas production in the North Sea "for a limited time period," to reduce its dependency on Russian energy, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said Tuesday.
Denmark is ultimately aiming to phase out its use natural gases to become independent of Russian supplies, Frederiksen added.
"We are convinced it's better to produce gas in the North Sea than buying it from Vladimir Putin," she said.
Despite the "temporary increase," Frederiksen assured that Denmark remained committed to plans to end its North Sea oil and gas production by 2050.


Ukrainian officials said Tuesday that Russian forces had begun bombing and shelling the Azovstal factory in the besieged city of Mariupol, where Ukrainian forces and civilians remain encircled.
Petro Andriushchenko, an adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, said in a statement that Russian forces "are not only striking Azovstal with bombs but also with artillery and tanks, continuing their chaotic attacks on the residential area of the Left Bank (Livoberezhnyi) district along the line from the Meotidy Boulevard."
Andriushchenko is not in Mariupol but maintains a network of contacts in the city. CNN cannot independently confirm the location of Russian strikes, but pro-Kremlin media embedded with separatists and Russian forces have released footage of the shelling of Azovstal.
The Russian military gave Ukrainians defending Azovstal until 12 p.m. Moscow time Tuesday (5 a.m. ET) to surrender - a deadline that has now passed.
Liudmyla Denisova, the Ukrainian parliament's human-rights ombudsman, said that about 1,000 civilians, including children, remain in the basement of the plant, a figure consistent with estimates provided by Ukrainian units defending the plant.
Denisova claimed that Russian forces had ordered residents to wear white armbands - similar to those worn as friend-or-foe identifiers by Russian and separatist forces - when moving around Mariupol, making them harder to distinguish from combatants.
CNN could not verify that claim.
Mariupol has been under relentless bombardment for weeks, with more than 90% of the city's infrastructure damaged or destroyed, according to Ukrainian estimates.

A new video posted by the Azov Battalion on Monday shows Ukrainian forces in Mariupol ambushing a Russian military convoy.
CNN has geolocated and verified the authenticity of the video, but it's unclear when the ambush occurred. The Azov Battalion is a unit that began as an ultra-nationalist militia but has since integrated into the Ukrainian armed forces.
The video, taken by a drone, shows a convoy of six vehicles moving south along Metallurgists Avenue in Mariupol. The convoy pulls off the road and onto a sidewalk just outside the Ararat cafe.
As the drone zooms out, it shows at least nine Ukrainian troops creeping toward the convoy, which has stopped moving. The video then cuts to soldiers firing in the direction of the convoy.
It then cuts to another scene, in which at least three of the six vehicles are on fire. A "Z" -- the symbol of the Russian invasion -- can be seen on at least two of the vehicles.
The video then shows Ukrainian soldiers throwing grenades over a brick wall, in the direction of Russian soldiers who are taking cover between one of the vehicles and a wall.
VHTS Commentary:And then all the russians died at the end of the video.

In an address on Monday to world leaders, commander of the Azov Regiment, Lieutenant Colonel Denys Prokopenko, said Russian forces are firing on the Azovstal steelworks factory "willingly" in Mariupol as hundreds of people are sheltering inside.
The Azov Regiment, sometimes referred to as the Azov Battalion, is a unit that began as an ultra-nationalist volunteer militia but has since integrated into the Ukrainian armed forces.
Prokopenko, who is the commander of one of the Ukrainian units defending the port city, said in a post on Telegram account that among those sheltering are, "people of all ages, women, children, and families of Mariupol defenders. They are sheltering in the basements and bunkers from the 'Russian world.'"
According to Prokopenko, those sheltering "found their only available shelter next to the Ukrainian soldiers, who are still defending the city from Russian invaders."
"Russian occupational forces and their proxy from Luhansk People's Republic/Donetsk People's Republics know about civilians and keep their fire on the factory willingly. They use free-fall bombs, rockets, bunker-buster bombs, and all varieties of artillery, both ground and naval, for indiscriminate attacks," Prokopenko said.
He added, "City theatre, maternity hospital, schools, kindergartens, and houses were destroyed by those who now offer civilians evacuation and safety. These are the same people. And nobody believes."

China says it will "continue to strengthen strategic coordination" with Russia, regardless of how the "international landscape may change," according to a statement released by China's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday.
China's Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng expressed this view to the Russian ambassador to China Andrey Denisov during a meeting on Monday, the ministry said.
"No matter how the international landscape may change, China will continue to strengthen strategic coordination with Russia to achieve win-win cooperation, jointly safeguard our common interests and promote the building of a new type of international relations and a community with a shared future for mankind," Le said, according to the statement.
Le cited a nearly 30% increase in trade between the two countries during the first quarter of the year, reaching around $38.2 billion, as a testament to the "tremendous resilience" of its bilateral cooperation.
The two sides also exchanged views on Ukraine, as well as other international and regional issues of concern. However, no further details were provided by the ministry.


France supports extending sanctions to ban imports of Russian oil, French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said Tuesday.
"When you see what is going on in the Donbas, it is more necessary than ever to stop importing Russian oil," Le Maire told radio station Europe 1.
Le Maire went on to say that it was oil, not gas, that has been "the first source of currency for Putin's regime for several years," and therefore "stopping Russian oil imports means hurting the financing of the war in Ukraine for those who are in power in Russia."
France was attempting to persuade European partners to stop imports of Russian oil, Le Maire added, alleging that some countries were "hesitant" to do so.
"The reason that we are not there yet isn't because France does not wish it," Le Maire said. "It is because there are still certain European partners who are hesitant."
Speaking earlier this month to CNN, Le Maire said: "As France is concerned we stand ready to go further and to decide a ban on oil and I'm deeply convinced that the next steps and the next discussions will focus on this question of the ban on Russian oil."


New Zealand has imposed new sanctions against more than a dozen Russian financial entities, including the country's central bank, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta announced in a statement Tuesday.
The sanctions target 18 financial organizations that allegedly finance Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and which make up about 80% of Russia's total banking assets, Mahuta said in a statement released by the New Zealand government.
"These sanctions are designed to impose an economic and political cost," Mahuta said in the statement. "With this latest round of sanctions, New Zealand is joining countries around the world who have imposed heavy penalties on President Putin and the system financing his illegal invasion."
The 18 newly-sanctioned organizations are: Alfa-Bank, Bank Rossiya, Bank Otkritie, Black Sea Bank for Development and Reconstruction, Central Bank of the Russian Federation, Credit Bank of Moscow, Gazprombank, GenBank, Industrial Savings Bank, Novikombank, Russia Agricultural Bank, Russian National Commercial Bank, Russian Direct Investment Fund, Sberbank, Sovcombank, SMP Bank, Vnesheconombank, VTB.
Over the past month, New Zealand has issued a raft of sanctions against Russian entities and individuals, including against Russian President Vladimir Putin, members of his security council, politicians, oligarchs and military leaders.


A brigade accused of committing war crimes in the Ukrainian town of Bucha has been awarded an honorary title by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
In a signed letter on Monday, Putin congratulated Russia's 64th Separate Guards Motor Rifle Brigade for their "great heroism and courage" and awarded the unit the title of "Guards" for "protecting Russia's sovereignty."
"This high distinction recognizes your special merits, great heroism and courage in defending your fatherland, and in protecting Russia's sovereignty and national interests," Putin said in the letter. 
"Through astute and bold actions during the special military operation in Ukraine, the unit's staff became a role model in fulfilling its military duty, valor, dedication and professionalism," the letter continued.
Earlier this month, mass graves full of hundreds of murdered civilians -- which CNN teams visited -- were discovered in the towns of Bucha and Borodyanka following the withdrawal of Russian forces from the Kyiv region.
In a statement issued April 4, Ukraine's Ministry of Defense named the servicemen of the 64th Separate Guards Motor Rifle Brigade as war criminals directly involved in the atrocities committed against the civilians of Bucha.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has blamed Russia for the killings and called on Moscow to stop committing "war crimes."
The Kremlin has denied any involvement in the mass killings, while reiterating baseless claims that the images of civilian bodies on the streets of Bucha are fake.
During a visit to Bucha and Borodyanka last week, International Criminal Court (ICC) Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan said there were "reasonable grounds to believe that crimes within the jurisdiction of the ICC are being committed."
But Khan also warned that it would be "challenging" to guarantee justice would be served in Ukraine, given Russia's decision to withdraw its signature from an ICC statute that gives the court jurisdiction to prosecute individuals for genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes and the crime of aggression.
Russia does not extradite its citizens to other countries.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jomini of the West: https://twitter.com/JominiW/status/1516276200540459016

Ukrainian Theater of War, Day 52-54: The past 72 hrs. have seen Russian forces reduce Ukrainian defenses in Mariupol to the Azovstal area. Ukrainian forces around Kharkiv launch several successful counterattacks while Russia builds forces near Izium.
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

Humanitarian Impact. Ukrainian refugees top 6.67 million, with over 6.6 million IDPs throughout Ukraine. 27 European countries are hosting Ukrainian Refugees, with many eastern European nations taking the weight of this humanitarian crisis.

Weather Impact. The 10-day forecast for most of the Donbas-Kherson TVD will comprise of increased cloud cover & rainstorms, wind speed will generally average at 8 mph. Air & artillery strikes will remain degraded, while heavy rain continues to restrict ground movement.

Kharkiv OD. Ukraine appears to be reinforcing the Kharkiv OD, the 93rd Mech Brigade is reportedly operating in NW Kharkiv now. Successful counterattacks SE of Chuhuiv may be expanded in the coming days to threaten Russian GLOCs to the east.
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

As assessed late last week, the Kharkiv OD may potentially become 1 of 2 battle zones for the Ukrainian military. A weighted counteroffensive in this area will sever Russian GLOCs running from Belgorod & Valuyki to the Izium area.
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Severodonetsk-Donetsk OD. Russian forces have increased offensive activity in Severodonetsk Salient over the past 24 hours. Although these attacks have not made significant gains they could be the start of the anticipated general Donbas offensive.
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Ukrainian and western intelligence statements claim Russia has massed at least 22 Battalion Tactical Groups in the Izium area. Even with severely damaged units, a force of this size could make a meaningful breakthrough if properly employed to make & exploit one.

Zaporizhzhia OD. Russian activity in the in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast remains focused on the capture of Mariupol. Limited attacks and counterattacks by Russian and Ukrainian forces continue between the line running from Vasylivka to Volnovakha.
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Mariupol. Russian forces will more than likely defeat the remaining Ukrainian defenders in Mariupol in the coming week. Ukrainian defenders will not make it easy for the Russians, they will most likely force them to storm their positions rather than surrender.
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Odesa-Kherson OD. Fighting continues for the control of Oleksandrivka to the west of Kherson. There has been little other action in this area over the past 72 hours.
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Aerospace Assessment. U.S. intelligence estimates that the VKS averages 200 air sorties a day. Russia is still able to conduct missile strikes against Kyiv and into western Ukraine to target both critical infrastructure and civilians alike.

These maps have been created by me based off the most reliable information of activity in the Ukrainian Theater of War from a variety of sources. Errors will be corrected as soon as they are identified.

Information regarding Ukrainian units are meant to be general, are based on Ukrainian General Staff statements and social media posts, official Ukrainian government press releases, and local news. It does not depict current unit movements.
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mariupol will need a miracle now, if it's to stand free.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
#Moldovan President Maia Sandu approved the ban on the St. George's Ribbon in the country. At the same time, "United #Russia" proposes equating St. George's Ribbon to symbols of military glory.

#German manufacturer of household chemicals Henkel announced the cessation of business in #Russia.

#France intends to convince its #EU partners to impose an embargo on #Russian oil supplies. This was stated by the head of the French Ministry of Finance Bruno Le Maire.

"The #Russian Armed Forces will introduce new ways of fighting to better adapt to modern conditions of military confrontation," said the Russian Defense Minister #Shoigu.
VHTS Commentary:Weren't you busy having a heart attack, dipshiat?

The Prosecutor General's Office of #Ukraine is preparing a petition to arrest the property of #Medvedchuk's wife Oksana #Marchenko.
VHTS Commentary:Is this the anime character chick?

#Lavrov: "#Russia is not going to change the regime in #Ukraine, #Ukrainians must decide themselves how to live". #Lavrov: "The next phase of the special operation has begun in #Ukraine".

Head of the #Belarusian National Anti- crisis management (@nau_belarus) Pavel Latushka calls world leaders to support an indictment of Alexander #Lukashenko for his participation in the aggression against #Ukraine.
""Indictment of Lukashenko" I call on all past & present world leaders to support the project of @GordonBrown
in calling for an indictment of #Belarus dictator #Lukashenko for his role in #war We must punish Putin's puppet! We will punish Putin's puppet!

Special groups began to storm the Azovstal steel plant in #Mariupol. This was announced by Eduard Basurin, a representative of the so-called "Interior Ministry of the '#Donetsk People's Republic'". Head of the self-proclaimed "Donetsk People's Republic" Denis #Pushilin says the task is to "liberate" the Azovstal enterprise as soon as possible. Denis #Pushilin says that the "nationalists at Azovstal in #Mariupol" don't lay down their weapons.

Automotive manufacturing corporation #Stellantis, formed a year ago as a result of the merger of the #Italian-#American #Fiat #Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and the #French #PSA Group, announced the suspension of production in #Kaluga, #Russia.

The #Kyrgyz authorities turned down #Russia's proposal to build a biological laboratory of the third security level in the country, Radio Azattyk reports referring to the Ministry of Health. The issue of building a biological laboratory was discussed in #Moscow on April 14.

#Pentagon spokesman John #Kirby said that #Russian military activity in #Mariupol is not weakening, but #Ukrainian defenders of the city continue to hold their ground. A concentration of Russian airstrikes and artillery can be observed in the #Donbas and in the South.

The governor of #Belgorod once again reported on the shelling of the border village of Golovchino by #Ukraine. According to him, there is destruction and a woman was hurt. She is being assisted.

The U.S. State Department does not rule out the possibility of declaring #Russia a sponsor of terrorism. Such a move would put an end to all international relations of Russia. At the moment, #NorthKorea, #Iran, #Syria, and #Cuba are recognized as sponsors of terrorism.

Zelenskyy: Russian troops have begun the battle for #Donbass A significant part of the #Russian troops is concentrated there for offensive. No matter how many soldiers are driven there, we will defend ourselves. We will fight. We will not give anything #Ukrainian.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Zelensky proposes to extend martial law until June 24. President Volodymyr Zelensky submitted to the parliament a bill extending martial law. The current martial law period expires on April 25.

Police says over 1,000 civilians killed by Russian troops in Kyiv Oblast. Most of them have been shot by the occupiers, Kyiv Oblast Police Chief Andriy Nebytov said on April 19. This number includes more than 420 bodies of civilians found in Bucha, a town northwest of Kyiv.

Polish PM visiting Lviv on April 19. Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki plans to visit modular towns built in Lviv for refugees from eastern Ukraine. Poland has handed over three modular towns in early April, where more than 1,000 people can be accommodated.
images-cdn.9gag.comView Full Size

Infrastructure Minister Kubrakov: Russia has destroyed $100 billion worth of infrastructure in Ukraine since Feb. 24. Ukraine's infrastructure can be rebuilt in two years if Russian assets that have been seized around the world are used to finance it, according to Kubrakov. Bloomberg: Europe expects to pay bulk of Ukraine's reconstruction costs. The EU is planning to establish a solidarity trust fund to finance the reconstruction of Ukraine as member states were told they should expect to pay the bulk of the costs, sources told Bloomberg.

McKinsey stops all client service in Russia. The consulting company had already announced it would not undertake any new client work in Russia on March 3.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Pentagon: No indication that Western weapons have been destroyed in Russian attack on Lviv. Earlier, Russia claimed it had destroyed a warehouse with U.S. military aid to Ukraine in its missile strike on Lviv on April 18.

UN: Six million Ukrainians have limited access to drinking water. UNICEF Ukraine said on April 18 that Russia's war has "devastated water and electricity networks" in Ukraine, leaving an additional 4.6 million people with limited access to water.

Mariupol Mayor: Russian forces illegally deport 40,000 civilians from Mariupol. Mayor Vadym Boichenko said in an interview on Ukrainian television that the civilians have been "forcibly deported" to Russia or to Russian-controlled regions of Ukraine.

Reuters: US to train Ukrainian soldiers on how to use howitzers, radars. Citing a U.S. senior defense official, Reuters reported that U.S. military experts will train Ukrainians on using weapons from the recent batch of assistance it had provided to Kyiv.

Zelensky: Russia unlikely to replenish missile arsenal amid sanctions. Zelensky said that as a result of the Western sanctions, it will be extremely difficult for Russia to replenish its defense arsenal, including missiles, artillery, aircraft, helicopters, and cruisers.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://twitter.com/MalcolmNance/status/1516218372324741127

MSNBC foreign policy analyst Malcolm Nance revealed that he is on the ground in Ukraine fighting the invading Russian forces: "The more I saw of the war going on, the more I thought, 'I'm done talking, all right? It's time to take action here.'"

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm amazed Avozstal is still being held. Are the Russians that afraid of going in there?
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a show of support for Ukraine, railway employees in Japan painted their train blue and yellow.
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: VHTS Commentary:And then all the russians died at the end of the video.


For some reason I added a "spoiler alert" in my head when I read this.


Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: VHTS Commentary:Is this the anime character chick?


No that is Natalia Poklonskaya.

Oksana is the one who posted doctored photos of her husband accusing Ukraine of abusing/torturing him.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The personal information of 1,600 Russian troops who served in Bucha, a Ukrainian city devastated during Russia's war and the scene of multiple potential war crimes, was leaked by the Ukrainians.

Helsinki: Thousands of people came to show solidarity for Ukraine and Ukrainians fighting for their freedom.

OSINTtechnical: Port of Berdyansk yesterday, the Alligator-class LST is still a burnt out hulk at the dock. Looks like the port facilities are still unused.

There are now 76 Russian battalion tactical groups in the Donbas region of Ukraine and in the country's southeast. About 11 of those were added over the last several days, a senior Defense Department official said today.

About a dozen of those inside Ukraine are trying to take Mariupol, an important port on the Sea of Azov Besides the 76 BTGs, there are about 22 BTGs north of Ukraine that are likely being resupplied and refitted, the official said.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BREAKING: #SouthKorea may consider to deliever ~30 T-80 tanks and ~60 BMP-3 to #Ukraine.

OSINTdefender commentary: This would be very interesting considering how South Korea has so far tried not to anger the Russian Government, SK however does have around 35 T-80s and 70 BMP-3 that could be delivered to Ukraine if they decided, though getting them there would probably require U.S Assistance.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Plane sent from Moscow to collect expelled Russian diplomats from Spain, then Greece, was forced to make 15K detour because of EU flight ban-almost as long as world's longest flight between Singapore and New York, according to @flightradar24.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is a little blizzard here today and I'm the only one who made it in to work so far, so yay! I can be in the thread early 🙂. As to my arm band color question two days ago, Ukraine was yellow, then blue, now green. When asked why the switch, Operator Starsky (UA military press officer) said, "I will tell you why... After the war." [Wink]
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good discussion here:

Let's talk about the US already learning from Ukraine and what we should...
Youtube zM2wGGttdvE
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Automotive manufacturing corporation #Stellantis, formed a year ago as a result of the merger of the #Italian-#American #Fiat #Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and the #French #PSA Group, announced the suspension of production in #Kaluga, #Russia.


I'm sure they're doing it for Ukraine, not because they ran out of parts.

/s
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NEXTA
@nexta_tv
This is what an abandoned occupier's camp in the #Chernobyl zone looks like. #Russians were digging trenches in the radioactive soil.

Drone video of the Chernobyl russia camp....that was a lot of digging they did
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's talk about Eastern Ukraine....
Youtube 3AFMxP_yJwE
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great news: UK is reportedly sending armoured Stormer High Velocity Missile launchers to #Ukraine - to help counter Russian aircraft & presumably cruise missiles etc. #Ukrainian soldiers have been in the UK training using them for 2 weeks.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KangTheMad: I'm amazed Avozstal is still being held. Are the Russians that afraid of going in there?


I'm assuming they just suuuuuuuuck and can't find their own arses with both hands at the best of times.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tracianne: NEXTA
@nexta_tv
This is what an abandoned occupier's camp in the #Chernobyl zone looks like. #Russians were digging trenches in the radioactive soil.

Drone video of the Chernobyl russia camp....that was a lot of digging they did


I wonder how amny of those are busy liquifying in a hospital somewhere, screaming their heads off.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Stormer High Velocity Missile


Man, screw Stormer High School.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Great news: UK is reportedly sending armoured Stormer High Velocity Missile launchers to #Ukraine - to help counter Russian aircraft & presumably cruise missiles etc. #Ukrainian soldiers have been in the UK training using them for 2 weeks.


Excellent.
 
Oneiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine aid links

In the day 44 thread, it was suggested that we try to pin a list of places that people can donate somewhere.  So if you feel like you need to do something more than obsess over this in Internet discussions and can give some money (and more links below if you don't), here are some charities that Farkers have mentioned / donated to:

The Ukrainian Army:
https://bank.gov.ua/en/news/all/natsionalniy-bank-vidkriv-spetsrahunok-dlya-zboru-koshtiv-na-potrebi-armiyi

World Central Kitchen:
https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Red Cross / Red Crescent:
https://donate.redcrossredcrescent.org/ua/donate/~my-donation

UN Human Rights Council:
https://www.unhcr.org/en-us/ukraine-emergency.html

UNICEF:
https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/unicef-children-crossfire-ukraine-crisis/39542?form=FUNKBHMZQDQ
For Canadians: https://www.unicef.ca/en

International Rescue Foundation (via TripAdvisor matching page):
https://www.tripadvisor.com/vpages/refugee_relief.html

International Rescue Committee: https://www.rescue.org/article/how-does-irc-respond-emergency-ukraine

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:
https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Kyiv School of Economics' humanitarian aid effort:
https://kse.ua/support/donation/

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:
https://www.cufoundation.ca

Some newer organizations focused on Ukraine efforts:
Myria Aid: https://www.mriyaaid.org
Come Back Alive: https://www.comebackalive.in.ua


You should also check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in the Ukraine.

If you want to plant sunflowers in support, some seed purveyors are donating part of their proceeds: https://sunflowersforukraine.ca

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Saving Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Online (SUCHO):
https://www.sucho.org

Shadows Project (Survey for what cultural stuff they should put online, and an Instagram page of Ukrainian art):
https://beacons.page/shadows.project

Ukrainian Global University needs volunteers to talk educational institutions into helping displaced students:
https://uglobal.university/

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites, but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort: https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: BREAKING: #SouthKorea may consider to deliever ~30 T-80 tanks and ~60 BMP-3 to #Ukraine.


(Not aimed at you, VHTS)

HOW THE FARK is "may consider" in any way news, much less "breaking" news.

Whatever source you got that from, block them.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Great news: UK is reportedly sending armoured Stormer High Velocity Missile launchers to #Ukraine - to help counter Russian aircraft & presumably cruise missiles etc. #Ukrainian soldiers have been in the UK training using them for 2 weeks.


Stormer HVM
"The Stormer HVM (High Velocity Missile) is a short-range air defense system. It was developed primarily to counter the threat of attack helicopters and low-flying aircraft posed to armored formations."

Fark user imageView Full Size


I doubt it's good against fast flying cruise missiles, but I am no expert.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

talkertopc: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Great news: UK is reportedly sending armoured Stormer High Velocity Missile launchers to #Ukraine - to help counter Russian aircraft & presumably cruise missiles etc. #Ukrainian soldiers have been in the UK training using them for 2 weeks.

Stormer HVM
"The Stormer HVM (High Velocity Missile) is a short-range air defense system. It was developed primarily to counter the threat of attack helicopters and low-flying aircraft posed to armored formations."

[Fark user image 600x400]

I doubt it's good against fast flying cruise missiles, but I am no expert.


Plus, it's a British Army vehicle so it has a tea kettle.

\ Sorry, "Boiling Water Vessel."
 
Old_Chief_Scott [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smoking GNU: Tracianne: NEXTA
@nexta_tv
This is what an abandoned occupier's camp in the #Chernobyl zone looks like. #Russians were digging trenches in the radioactive soil.

Drone video of the Chernobyl russia camp....that was a lot of digging they did

I wonder how amny of those are busy liquifying in a hospital somewhere, screaming their heads off.


Hopefully a metric assload.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: talkertopc: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Great news: UK is reportedly sending armoured Stormer High Velocity Missile launchers to #Ukraine - to help counter Russian aircraft & presumably cruise missiles etc. #Ukrainian soldiers have been in the UK training using them for 2 weeks.

Stormer HVM
"The Stormer HVM (High Velocity Missile) is a short-range air defense system. It was developed primarily to counter the threat of attack helicopters and low-flying aircraft posed to armored formations."

[Fark user image 600x400]

I doubt it's good against fast flying cruise missiles, but I am no expert.

Plus, it's a British Army vehicle so it has a tea kettle.

\ Sorry, "Boiling Water Vessel."


😂
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brax33: First!
/Do people even do that anymore?


quantum_csc
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: I'm amazed Avozstal is still being held. Are the Russians that afraid of going in there?


Saw a great video yesterday about a WWII German offensive against sprawling Russian industrial plant and its defensive capabilities.  I am guess the Russians are afraid to go in there.
 
To Wish Impossible Things
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/3AFMxP_yJwE]


The main takeaway from that video is that a lot of journalists are assuming a big battle will take place.

But there's a lot of reasons why the Ukrainian Army may decide to retreat at first - they have the room, and it causes multiple logistical problems for the Russian army.

So therefore, early Ukrainian "losses" may be part of the plan.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Friends...it may not seem like we do much around here. But, if we can make one Russian Troll feel bad...I think that we have done our jobs.

/ Now go do....that voodoo....that you do...SO WELL!

// Slava Ukraini!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Friends...it may not seem like we do much around here. But, if we can make one Russian Troll feel bad...I think that we have done our jobs.


Making Russian Trolls feel bad isn't my job, it's my advocation.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Tracianne: NEXTA
@nexta_tv
This is what an abandoned occupier's camp in the #Chernobyl zone looks like. #Russians were digging trenches in the radioactive soil.

Drone video of the Chernobyl russia camp....that was a lot of digging they did


That looks remarkably like the landscape you'd expect in a FPS where mutants start rushing you from abandoned tunnels.
 
quantum_csc
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

To Wish Impossible Things: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/3AFMxP_yJwE]

The main takeaway from that video is that a lot of journalists are assuming a big battle will take place.

But there's a lot of reasons why the Ukrainian Army may decide to retreat at first - they have the room, and it causes multiple logistical problems for the Russian army.

So therefore, early Ukrainian "losses" may be part of the plan.


Ukraine has shown they are smarter than the Russian's I am sure you are right and they will draw them out
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Tracianne: NEXTA
@nexta_tv
This is what an abandoned occupier's camp in the #Chernobyl zone looks like. #Russians were digging trenches in the radioactive soil.

Drone video of the Chernobyl russia camp....that was a lot of digging they did

I wonder how amny of those are busy liquifying in a hospital somewhere, screaming their heads off.


Yeah, is possibly hot enough just at the undisturbed surface to give you quite a dose. Readings of 10 mSv/hr were common, and it takes about 400 mSv to give you radiation poisoning symptoms and 2000 mSv to kill you. 40 hours in that zone could give you symptoms, and that was without f'ing around with it. Start digging and breathing the dust and getting the dirt on you and you are in FAFO territory, so stupid and russian.
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Whatever source you got that from, block them.


He may consider it.
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: Smoking GNU: Tracianne: NEXTA
@nexta_tv
This is what an abandoned occupier's camp in the #Chernobyl zone looks like. #Russians were digging trenches in the radioactive soil.

Drone video of the Chernobyl russia camp....that was a lot of digging they did

I wonder how amny of those are busy liquifying in a hospital somewhere, screaming their heads off.

Yeah, is possibly hot enough just at the undisturbed surface to give you quite a dose. Readings of 10 mSv/hr were common, and it takes about 400 mSv to give you radiation poisoning symptoms and 2000 mSv to kill you. 40 hours in that zone could give you symptoms, and that was without f'ing around with it. Start digging and breathing the dust and getting the dirt on you and you are in FAFO territory, so stupid and russian.


user name checks out
 
Shanghai_Flyer
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
China recently released this Anti-west propaganda picture, but it seems to have backfired, as the West looks BAD ASS

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Shanghai_Flyer: China recently released this Anti-west propaganda picture, but it seems to have backfired, as the West looks BAD ASS

[Fark user image 481x679]


That's right, we will f&ck you up!
 
DrD'isInfotainment [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: https://twitter.com/MalcolmNance/status/1516218372324741127

MSNBC foreign policy analyst Malcolm Nance revealed that he is on the ground in Ukraine fighting the invading Russian forces: "The more I saw of the war going on, the more I thought, 'I'm done talking, all right? It's time to take action here.'"

[pbs.twimg.com image 743x1200]


He's the Man! He's got a patch that says   Keep calm and return fire.
that pretty much sums up his military philosophy
 
Bondith
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Plane sent from Moscow to collect expelled Russian diplomats from Spain, then Greece, was forced to make 15K detour because of EU flight ban-almost as long as world's longest flight between Singapore and New York, according to @flightradar24.

[Fark user image 680x585]


That is the shortest route as written; retracing the route from the second stop is longer than going all the way around, no matter which way you go.  However, that long detour over Kazakhstan and the Caspian seems needless.  I understand they want to give the Donbass warzone a wide berth (farking orcs are projecting their indiscriminate anti-aircraft fire habits onto the Ukrainians), but that seems like overkill.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: brax33: First!
/Do people even do that anymore?

Some people do.


No one does that ever. There are even filters against it. He just didn't add "post".
 
