(NPR)   Ukraine is making it sorta look like the world responds differently to crises that involve primarily white populations than it does to those that involve black or brown populations   (npr.org) divider line
    Burkina Faso, Famine, Food security, Food and Agriculture Organization, Bob Kitchen, Africa, key food items, World Health Organization  
•       •       •

vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Youdontsay.jpg
 
Mr. Breeze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No shiat, including the number of Farkers that think we should dive head first into that mess.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.euronews.com/2022/04/01/the-treatment-africans-are-facing-in-ukraine-is-despicable-but-why-are-we-surprised
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the one hand, yes, of course.

On the other, when is Africa going to start growing their own food? Animals seem to have eating figured out.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah duh. We even have rules for when we fight white people that simply do not apply to any other race.
 
Licinius Crassus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did you see th estory about the little black girl who went missing? No?
No shiat.
We're you able to escape the non-stop 24/7 coverage of the little white girl who wemt missing? Yeah....
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I support saving all of the cute girls, not just the white ones.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well we did bomb the fark out of some Iraqis once upon a time. So you want the US to do the same to a bunch of Russians now? I mean they have oil, and we're pretty seriously addicted to the flow of that sweet stuff.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, duh.
 
indylaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, but there is also an added element of wanting to keep Putin in check before he tries to attack countries further west, which directly implicates US and EU security. They also have nukes.

A civil war in Sudan or Ethiopia, while terrible, are abstract by comparison.
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Serious Problem With News Reporting on Ukraine | The Amber Ruffin Show
Youtube WXMxwXOYdVc
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sometimes things are racist.  Sometimes things are a 70+ year-old mutual defense treaty between 30 countries created explicitly to defend against the threat of the Soviet Union being triggered by said threat attacking a neighboring country.  Sometimes they're both.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On one hand, yes. Obviously, yes. The white world tends to be more sympathetic to other white people. We and our media coverage are pretty gd racist that way. The white world treats non-white populations like complete shiat, and it's no surprise to see that play out here.

On the other hand, the Russian invasion of Ukraine is also the first time a European country has invaded another European country since World War II. Add that to the fact that Russia is an actual enemy of the United States and Western Europe and the possibility of a nuclear exchange, it's not much of a surprise. As terrible as it is, Russian incursion into Eastern Europe has greater political implication for the West than in other regions of the world.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not just the color thing - Ukraine isn't just in Europe's backyard - it's European.
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I notice we didn't have daily threads on the progress of the Afghanistan or Iraq wars.
 
aperson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At my last job 1/3 of the people I worked with were Somali refugees or their parents were.  There are over 50,000 in my state.  Just because the news doesn't give older conflicts as much air time as newer ones doesn't mean they have been ignored.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank God for NPR to remind us of the racial-based political agenda. Even in times of war.
 
funmonger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After the world watched the Hutus slaughter the Tutsis, yeah, not surprising.
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Missing pretty white blonde" syndrome is a global disease.
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 1 hour ago  

macadamnut: https://www.euronews.com/2022/04/01/the-treatment-africans-are-facing-in-ukraine-is-despicable-but-why-are-we-surprised


There's never any "good guys" in wars, just more pleasant outcomes.

Britain was racist and colonialist as any nation during the time of WWII, but that doesn't mean the US shouldn't have allied with them over Germany and Japan.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

[ID: Map of the world. Label on top: Western media when tragedy strikes. US, Canada, Australia, Europe: 24 hour coverage, celebrity songs, flag filters, lit up monuments. Russia, Asia, Greenland, Mexico, Central and South America: Nobody wants to be sad all day. Middle East and Northern Africa: A hopeless situation, just pray. The rest of Africa: Literally do not care.]
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While that is true, it is also the case that Ukraine is directly on a NATO border.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UndeadPoetsSociety: I notice we didn't have daily threads on the progress of the Afghanistan or Iraq wars.


Fark wasn't nearly as political back then.

Mostly it the HA HA Guy, and cats.

/Lots and lots of cats.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iamskibibitz: Thank God for NPR to remind us of the racial-based political agenda. Even in times of war.


I'm always so thankful that racists stop being racist during wartime.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If we lose a Rwanda or Somalia or Omen, it doesn't stand as a significant threat to western democracy.

We lose a Poland, a Romania... they're knocking on the borders of your oldest institutions.

There is definitely racially skewed empathy involved for individuals. But one also simply registers as a significantly higher threat assessment for the dangers it poses to us.
 
To Wish Impossible Things
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, racism is a factor.

But this is a different situation as well.  Putin's leadership  believes that the old USSR was a good thing, and he's trying to rebuild it bit by bit through various means, including military force.  And Putin believes that Russia should have the old USSR's sphere of influence.

There's a lot of richer European countries that have a problem with that.  It's understandable that countries like Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Moldova, etc, are going to report more on Russia, And countries like Poland, Czech and Slovakia, etc, have historic issues with Russia using force to bend to their will.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kubo: On one hand, yes. Obviously, yes. The white world tends to be more sympathetic to other white people. We and our media coverage are pretty gd racist that way. The white world treats non-white populations like complete shiat, and it's no surprise to see that play out here.

On the other hand, the Russian invasion of Ukraine is also the first time a European country has invaded another European country since World War II. Add that to the fact that Russia is an actual enemy of the United States and Western Europe and the possibility of a nuclear exchange, it's not much of a surprise. As terrible as it is, Russian incursion into Eastern Europe has greater political implication for the West than in other regions of the world.


No, it's just racism.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UndeadPoetsSociety: I notice we didn't have daily threads on the progress of the Afghanistan or Iraq wars.


How many people on Fark are aware of Tigray and Yemen right now? Myanmar? Sri Lanka? Israel farking up Palestinians for Ramadan?
 
indylaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iamskibibitz: Thank God for NPR to remind us of the racial-based political agenda. Even in times of war.


It's a valid point to consider. I'm sorry talk about racial bias chaps your ass.
 
Tman144
‘’ 1 hour ago  

indylaw: Yes, but there is also an added element of wanting to keep Putin in check before he tries to attack countries further west, which directly implicates US and EU security. They also have nukes.

A civil war in Sudan or Ethiopia, while terrible, are abstract by comparison.


Ukraine isn't the first country Russia has invaded.
 
funmonger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bandito King: On the one hand, yes, of course.

On the other, when is Africa going to start growing their own food? Animals seem to have eating figured out.


Wow.
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was the latest expression of alarm by aid officials as they point to growing evidence of the war's impact on global hunger. To find out how this is playing out on the ground, NPR spoke with Bob Kitchen, vice president of emergencies for the aid group International Rescue Committee.

At least they spoke with an expert on hunger.
 
indylaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  

studebaker hoch: UndeadPoetsSociety: I notice we didn't have daily threads on the progress of the Afghanistan or Iraq wars.

Fark wasn't nearly as political back then.

Mostly it the HA HA Guy, and cats.

/Lots and lots of cats.


I feel like that's a joke. Is that a joke?
 
smilbandit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it's definatly a factor but i don't think it's the only factor.  there'salso the economics and geopolitical factors that are invloved.
 
Muta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chechnyans and Georgians are pretty white and we didn't care about them.
 
capn' fun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bandito King: On the one hand, yes, of course.

On the other, when is Africa going to start growing their own food? Animals seem to have eating figured out.


Read up on the history of Zimbabwe/Rhodesia. Africa has everything it needs to lead the world in production of everything from diamonds and rare earth metals to agricultural commodities. Even in ancient times Egypt was the breadbasket of the developed world. But post-colonial strife, religious warfare, good ol' fashioned warfare-type warfare, exploitive Western and Chinese "investment" and "development", and all kinds of other farkery are holding the continent back by at least a half century.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kubo: On the other hand, the Russian invasion of Ukraine is also the first time a European country has invaded another European country since World War II. Add that to the fact that Russia is an actual enemy of the United States and Western Europe and the possibility of a nuclear exchange, it's not much of a surprise. As terrible as it is, Russian incursion into Eastern Europe has greater political implication for the West than in other regions of the world.


While the 5 million Ukrainians that have fled are on a similar level to other conflicts in the last 30 years, I would also be curious to see how the Russian invasion of Ukraine compares in terms of tons of ordnanace deployed. It has been a long time since anything this explodey happened in Europe.
 
docilej
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nations with a nuclear arsenal tend to draw more attention.
/...but as a consolation prize we've kept our southern border wide open...so come on in and squat. And we're one covid cough away from eliminating "Title 42"...so don't let that stop ya!!/
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Therefore, you're a hypocrite for caring and Ukraine should surrender.

Who needs the Times when you've got NPR.
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peki: UndeadPoetsSociety: I notice we didn't have daily threads on the progress of the Afghanistan or Iraq wars.

How many people on Fark are aware of Tigray and Yemen right now? Myanmar? Sri Lanka? Israel farking up Palestinians for Ramadan?


Quite a few, I should imagine.
 
funmonger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

studebaker hoch: UndeadPoetsSociety: I notice we didn't have daily threads on the progress of the Afghanistan or Iraq wars.

Fark wasn't nearly as political back then.

Mostly it the HA HA Guy, and cats.

/Lots and lots of cats.


Fark also got more racist, somehow. I blame the filter. And then Will left. And Rashida Jones wouldn't return my DMs.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

indylaw: studebaker hoch: UndeadPoetsSociety: I notice we didn't have daily threads on the progress of the Afghanistan or Iraq wars.

Fark wasn't nearly as political back then.

Mostly it the HA HA Guy, and cats.

/Lots and lots of cats.

I feel like that's a joke. Is that a joke?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tman144
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peki: [Fark user image 425x327]
[ID: Map of the world. Label on top: Western media when tragedy strikes. US, Canada, Australia, Europe: 24 hour coverage, celebrity songs, flag filters, lit up monuments. Russia, Asia, Greenland, Mexico, Central and South America: Nobody wants to be sad all day. Middle East and Northern Africa: A hopeless situation, just pray. The rest of Africa: Literally do not care.]


Make Greece/Balkans yellow, and make Japan/South Korea green. Little more accurate.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aperson: At my last job 1/3 of the people I worked with were Somali refugees or their parents were.  There are over 50,000 in my state.  Just because the news doesn't give older conflicts as much air time as newer ones doesn't mean they have been ignored.


And if memory serves, there were quite a few US troops in Somalia, until that incident in Mogadishu in '93.

Russia has interfered with our politics and elections and general farkery that has..well you know.

Ukraine is a European country, that has turned it's hopes and aspirations towards the west.   The same bastard, Putin, that has attacked us (cyber, money, etc) physically invaded Ukraine.   And has used the threat of nukes against other countries.

That said, in that silly movie "Sahara", one line has always stuck with me.   An African warlord, when asked by one of his European fellow crimers about poisoning the locals, said:

"Don't worry. It's Africa. Nobody cares about Africa."

Which, sadly, is mostly true.  :(
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I expect a huge number of 'russian troll' accounts to pile on this.

Divide and conquer, divide and conquer.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moto-geek: Kubo: On one hand, yes. Obviously, yes. The white world tends to be more sympathetic to other white people. We and our media coverage are pretty gd racist that way. The white world treats non-white populations like complete shiat, and it's no surprise to see that play out here.

On the other hand, the Russian invasion of Ukraine is also the first time a European country has invaded another European country since World War II. Add that to the fact that Russia is an actual enemy of the United States and Western Europe and the possibility of a nuclear exchange, it's not much of a surprise. As terrible as it is, Russian incursion into Eastern Europe has greater political implication for the West than in other regions of the world.

No, it's just racism.


No, it's Becky.

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bandito King: Peki: UndeadPoetsSociety: I notice we didn't have daily threads on the progress of the Afghanistan or Iraq wars.

How many people on Fark are aware of Tigray and Yemen right now? Myanmar? Sri Lanka? Israel farking up Palestinians for Ramadan?

Quite a few, I should imagine.


I'd acknowledge more than the general population of the US, but the OP point stands: we don't have daily threads for those conflicts either.
 
OMG_ItAteEveryThing
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bandito King: On the one hand, yes, of course.

On the other, when is Africa going to start growing their own food? Animals seem to have eating figured out.


What do you even farking say to this?
 
indylaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tman144: indylaw: Yes, but there is also an added element of wanting to keep Putin in check before he tries to attack countries further west, which directly implicates US and EU security. They also have nukes.

A civil war in Sudan or Ethiopia, while terrible, are abstract by comparison.

Ukraine isn't the first country Russia has invaded.


Yes, you're right, and on those other occasions including the invasion of Georgia and the 2014 war against Ukraine, neither registered that much in the Western press. There was coverage, of course, but not the public interest in the rights of Ukrainians or Georgians, even though they were about as white as they are today.

I think there are a couple of factors - 1) the scale of the war on Ukraine this time is total, not just a couple of districts in the east which are majority Russian, and so it brings the war right to Poland and the Baltic nations' doorsteps;  and 2) what we're seeing of the war looks and feels a lot like WW2.
 
