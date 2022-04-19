 Skip to content
(KOMU Columbia)   Here's what you need to known   (komu.com) divider line
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is know
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like to keep things on a knead to own basis.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weather look fine...I ride my motorcy
 
John the Magnificent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For all intensive porposies they are knot write.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just drove threw there on mine way to Kansas City
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obligatory:
As we know, there are known knowns; there are things we know we know. We also know there are known unknowns; that is to say we know there are some things we do not know. But there are also unknown unknowns-the ones we don't know we don't know.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Things you need to known today:

1. We just fired the intern
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
it's like the ouroboros of lazy fark submissions.  subby didn't even need to override autocorrect to get the instagreen.

work smarter, not harder.
 
gregario
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Mickey Kaus as Secretary of Education in Idiocracy
Youtube OoZ1-xPbNHg
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
He's a missuruh native and doesn't speak the language very well.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

TheDirtyNacho: It is know


I already knewn.
 
NoGods
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Grrr. TFW makes another error of omission that really bugs me. It's full of news about Columbia but doesn't mention which state. I only figured out that it is Columbia, Missouri from the weather map. The entire world can read your website and you assume that everyone knows which Columbia you are talking about.

/soapbox
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
He's speaking in the past tense.  Duh.

/Why yes, I do have an engineering degree, how could you tell?
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

NoGods: Grrr. TFW makes another error of omission that really bugs me. It's full of news about Columbia but doesn't mention which state. I only figured out that it is Columbia, Missouri from the weather map. The entire world can read your website and you assume that everyone knows which Columbia you are talking about.

/soapbox


Not far from Springfield...
 
ytterbium [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Things you need to known today:

1. We just fired the intern


I'll get the scoop at work today and report back.
 
northernmanor
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
In my wheelhouse. Again.
 
