(Slate)   Today's Slatesplanation: What Americans keep getting wrong about exercise. Um, that you have to do it to benefit from it? That a good workout shouldn't end with celebratory pizza? That it's not actually just about Facebook status updates?   (slate.com) divider line
22
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was having a piece of cake in the break room once and one of the ladies said "cheat day?"
I was in the middle of shedding 46# in 90 days.
I said yes.
She said for me Wednesdays are a cheat day.
I explained I was unaware a cheat day was more than once a month.
And it isn't.
There is a reason I was slim as a child.
I ate cake.
Once a year.
On my birth day.
Now people eat cake all year. For anyone's birthday.

You're only cheating yourself.

Sexiest thing you can have is toned abs.

You can be highly unphotogemic, but abs... That is marketing.
That promises dedication.
Devotion.
Turning all the night time into the day.. 🎶
 
chitownmike
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I think Subby needs to be at the gym in about twenty minutes
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If you're not Instagraming your workouts, are you even trying?
 
Theeng
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
We live in an extremely sedentary society, so people have to exercise in their free time.  Most cheap food at the grocery store is processed food of very limited nutritional benefit.

No shiat people live unhealthy lifestyles.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
1) The easiest calories to lose are the ones you don't eat. Diet has a much bigger effect on losing weight than exercise.

-Not to do with exercise.

2) Calories-in calories-out (CICO) is too simplistic and an overly broad way to view losing weight. You have to come up with an actual, sustainable diet plan to help you lose weight and keep it off. I could eat 2,000 calories of sugar in a day, but it won't help to keep me from not being hungry. Decide which food you will eat to help you not over eat.

3) Eat until you don't feel hungry, not until you feel full.
 
markhwt [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm too lazy to even read the article. You think I'm actually going to exercise?
 
Theeng
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Ack sorry, hit submit too early.  We could do something like the Japanese do where they basically do a little warmup thing at the start of a workday at the company.  It's just easier to blame the individual though.
 
Dimensio
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Look, we all know that body shape is determined solely by genetics.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I read in another thread that GOPers are in MUCH better physical shape than Democrats which is why they're doing so well surviving COVID.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

It's rude to make comments about what other people are eating.  It's food, not a social commentary.  Just shut the fark up about what I'm eating, or not eating.  Don't comment on my thinness, don't comment on my eating habits, don't comment about how I drink water instead of a $4 energy drink.  Just fark off.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
To be fair, if you put lettuce on a pizza, technically it is now a salad.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Theeng: Ack sorry, hit submit too early.  We could do something like the Japanese do where they basically do a little warmup thing at the start of a workday at the company.  It's just easier to blame the individual though.


If you tried that in the US, you'd be sued into oblivion.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
You have to sweat like a pig to be a fox.

/yes I know pigs don't sweat.
//use it or lose it
///it's really tough to get back once you've lost it.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
A good work out ends with celebratory beer.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Hey, getting off and on a barstool takes effort.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Theeng: We live in an extremely sedentary society, so people have to exercise in their free time.  Most cheap food at the grocery store is processed food of very limited nutritional benefit.

No shiat people live unhealthy lifestyles.


Produce is pretty farking cheap...
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Theeng: Ack sorry, hit submit too early.  We could do something like the Japanese do where they basically do a little warmup thing at the start of a workday at the company.  It's just easier to blame the individual though.

If you tried that in the US, you'd be sued into oblivion.


By whom? Pre-COVID, my job had a pre-workstation stretching session to prevent repetitive stress injuries. It wasn't mandatory, you could just stand there like a clown.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

It's rude to make comments about what other people are eating.  It's food, not a social commentary.  Just shut the fark up about what I'm eating, or not eating.  Don't comment on my thinness, don't comment on my eating habits, don't comment about how I drink water instead of a $4 energy drink.  Just fark off.


I cut out salt and sugar completely. No "fad diet books" on shelves. Dropped 40#. Oh and uh, try taking a border collie on a hike. You will need zip codes. But it works :) Almost 20 miles this week and it's only Tuesday.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Theeng: Ack sorry, hit submit too early.  We could do something like the Japanese do where they basically do a little warmup thing at the start of a workday at the company.  It's just easier to blame the individual though.


So, you want to shift the blame to employers?
 
deadsanta
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Oh now that's not true.  There were plenty of fat kids when we were young in the 1970s.  Fewer than now, but then we had a farkton of sugary cereals, plus cheerios was farking sold in adds with a kid spooning piles of sugar into it, just because. Much less "sugar where no sugar ought be," but still 5 and Dimes that sold penny candy right there at the counter that every kid bought.  Hourly.

People's brains are funny things, we all recall differently, but I think the lack of physical activity outdoors plus the addition of sneaky sugar and larger portion-creep is what is killing us, not daily cake, because we had plenty of daily cake back then:  Hostess, Devil Dogs, Twinkies, etc...
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

More true than I ever realized, when I knocked all the weight off.

Suddenly I was prime rib and top shelf Booz, everywhere I went.

The entire farking worLd changed how it treated me.  A bubble Formed around me and people agreed with the dumbest things I said.

And I literally said out loud some of the dumbest things ever posted on Fark, just to test it.  Yep, she giggled and stayed.  That was no longer a red flag like it should have been.

Completely amazing.
 
