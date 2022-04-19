 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Tourist town braces for Russian assault. Not a repeat of every time and place Russians go anywhere on vacation   (bbc.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Orthodox Church, Russian Orthodox Church, Russians, Russian language, Soviet Union, permanent residents, Military, Ukraine  
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brits are almost as bad...
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yea, it's the Russians that are known the world over as bad tourists, sure.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: Brits are almost as bad...


"Fat Germans making pyramids and scaring the children"
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are raping and killing Civilians. This is not a FARK joke. Keep that separate. This is my dad at 21 years old

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
the_rhino
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DigitalDirt: They are raping and killing Civilians. This is not a FARK joke. Keep that separate. This is my dad at 21 years old

[Fark user image 850x950]


Got any Vietnamese siblings?
 
atomic-age
‘’ 1 hour ago  

the_rhino: DigitalDirt: They are raping and killing Civilians. This is not a FARK joke. Keep that separate. This is my dad at 21 years old

[Fark user image 850x950]

Got any Vietnamese siblings?


You ask that, but my FIL actually made some Amerasian children and left them there.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least they don't get up ass-early and use their towels to try and claim all the beach chairs.
 
Fasces Breaker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're here to help you!

... greeeeeeat.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: Yea, it's the Russians that are known the world over as bad tourists, sure.


There's a meme image about this from years ago I wish I could find. It rated nationalities on two axes, how good they are as guests and how well they tip. Russians were rated "assholes but good tippers". Advice was to hide alcohol from them.
 
Snort
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
They will flatten parts of town as a simple fark you.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Yeah, I'm not seeing anything in the pamphlet for Russia in 2022..."

"WE WERE ALL ON VACATION!!!"

"Vacation? You guys invaded Ukraine..."

"WE WERE INVITED! PUNCH WAS SERVED! CHECK WITH THE DONBASS!!!"
 
Betep
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I fear I will never get to Odessa. My friend there has gone MIA since Xmas. I would have taken her in as a refugee.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

DigitalDirt: They are raping and killing Civilians. This is not a FARK joke. Keep that separate. This is my dad at 21 years old

[Fark user image 850x950]


Psychedelics are great, aren't they?
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Day_Old_Dutchie: [Fark user image 850x1031]


They exaggerated Andrea Dromm on the movie cover/caricature.
endlessperceptions.comView Full Size

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
