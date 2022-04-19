 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Kens 5 San Antonio)   "Apartment residents horrified after finding woman's body in box on sidewalk". That is indeed awful. That day was Recycling Day. Bring Out Your Dead Day was supposed to be the following week   (kens5.com) divider line
7
    More: Scary, Death, Black-and-white films, English-language films, Woman, southwest Houston apartment complex, Ancient Rome, decomposing body of a woman, Road  
•       •       •

99 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Apr 2022 at 9:50 AM (10 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The residents said they were happy to learn that an arrest had been made but they're still worried

I have a feeling that whole complex will promptly turn their bass down at 10pm and stop inviting over their line dancing club to practice, at least for a few weeks.
 
tnpir
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"I think I'll go for a walk!"

"You're not fooling anyone, you know."
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"What? It said we could leave dead animals in a box by the curb for pickup. Humans are technically animals..."
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Farking Amazon, screwing up orders again.
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Residents at a southwest Houston apartment complex said they noticed a strong odor coming from a moving box.

Well... not really...
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This female AiC tribute band is serious.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.