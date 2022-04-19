 Skip to content
(Denver Channel)   For seven years Eric Hoff and his dog, Remy, have been members of Denver Health's Pet Therapy team, bringing smiles and laughter to those they visit. Please welcome them and the rest of the team to this week's Woofday Wetnose Wednesday   (thedenverchannel.com) divider line
•       •       •

Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 700x699]


Morning, how are you doing?
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 700x699]

Morning, how are you doing?


Doing okay, Snagged an appointment for Monday, April 25th at Safeway to get my second booster shot.  Didn't even know they were available yet until a neighbor told me yesterday.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 700x699]

Morning, how are you doing?

Doing okay, Snagged an appointment for Monday, April 25th at Safeway to get my second booster shot.  Didn't even know they were available yet until a neighbor told me yesterday.


Been thinking about asking my doctor if I can get one maybe a different kind this time
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

kdawg7736: [scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 526x535]


OK.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 700x699]

Morning, how are you doing?

Doing okay, Snagged an appointment for Monday, April 25th at Safeway to get my second booster shot.  Didn't even know they were available yet until a neighbor told me yesterday.

Been thinking about asking my doctor if I can get one maybe a different kind this time


I don't think you need to have your doctor's authorization to get the second booster. I certainly did. Just went to safeway.com and put in my zip code so the appointment would be made at the store nearest me and filled out the forms and chose my appointment date/time from the ones that were available.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 425x280]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 700x699]

Morning, how are you doing?

Doing okay, Snagged an appointment for Monday, April 25th at Safeway to get my second booster shot.  Didn't even know they were available yet until a neighbor told me yesterday.

Been thinking about asking my doctor if I can get one maybe a different kind this time

I don't think you need to have your doctor's authorization to get the second booster. I certainly did. Just went to safeway.com and put in my zip code so the appointment would be made at the store nearest me and filled out the forms and chose my appointment date/time from the ones that were available.


I just meant if my doctor had different ones, it's just easier to go there I have to go there for other stuff
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 700x699]

Morning, how are you doing?

Doing okay, Snagged an appointment for Monday, April 25th at Safeway to get my second booster shot.  Didn't even know they were available yet until a neighbor told me yesterday.

Been thinking about asking my doctor if I can get one maybe a different kind this time

I don't think you need to have your doctor's authorization to get the second booster. I certainly did. Just went to safeway.com and put in my zip code so the appointment would be made at the store nearest me and filled out the forms and chose my appointment date/time from the ones that were available.

I just meant if my doctor had different ones, it's just easier to go there I have to go there for other stuff


Ah, I see.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
RUFF RUFF!!!

Tons of snow, neighborhood where office is lost power all day, no VPN.  Spent the day shoveling sh.. err... I mean snow.  A whole day behind schedule, company not happy.  With luck the power will be restored, and all the things I messed up Moansday and meant to fix Tuesday will be fixable Wednesday in time to be delivered Thursday so I can still have a half day Friday.  It isn't even hump day and already I'm behind this week!  GRRRRRR!!!!!!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: RUFF RUFF!!!

Tons of snow, neighborhood where office is lost power all day, no VPN.  Spent the day shoveling sh.. err... I mean snow.  A whole day behind schedule, company not happy.  With luck the power will be restored, and all the things I messed up Moansday and meant to fix Tuesday will be fixable Wednesday in time to be delivered Thursday so I can still have a half day Friday.  It isn't even hump day and already I'm behind this week!  GRRRRRR!!!!!!


BARK BARK!!!
ouch, sound like a PITA
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Tootsie and his friend Arthur on our morning walk.  We walk with Arthur's sister, Zelda (retired dog for the blind) and Zoey. And their humans.
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


My Nextdoor neighbors dog, Luna.  She is a chonk and she throws herself at me whe she sees me.  She is a sweet dog.
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Luna hovers....  She would bring her ball to me to throw.   I throw like a girl.....go,figure.  Her dad used the ball thrower thing to launch it far for her
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Tomorrow promises to be a very noisy day as Homes for Good (local housing authority) has hired a contractor to test the fire alarms and fire suppression system. Fire alarm testing will be from 8-11 am PT with the supression system testing being on Monday, April 25th from 11 am to 3 pm PT.  The noise doesn't bother me, but the flashing lights when the fire alarm is triggered do, but I'll stay in my apartment until the testing is over.  Salem will probably hide under my dresser, though, since he dislikes loud noises. I'll be gone getting my second booster shot when the supressor system testing starts, but I dont know if it's going to be as noisty as the fire alarm system or not.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x1133]

Tootsie and his friend Arthur on our morning walk.  We walk with Arthur's sister, Zelda (retired dog for the blind) and Zoey. And their humans.


♥♥
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x905]

My Nextdoor neighbors dog, Luna.  She is a chonk and she throws herself at me whe she sees me.  She is a sweet dog.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x842]

Luna hovers....  She would bring her ball to me to throw.   I throw like a girl.....go,figure.  Her dad used the ball thrower thing to launch it far for her
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Tomorrow promises to be a very noisy day as Homes for Good (local housing authority) has hired a contractor to test the fire alarms and fire suppression system. Fire alarm testing will be from 8-11 am PT with the supression system testing being on Monday, April 25th from 11 am to 3 pm PT.  The noise doesn't bother me, but the flashing lights when the fire alarm is triggered do, but I'll stay in my apartment until the testing is over.  Salem will probably hide under my dresser, though, since he dislikes loud noises. I'll be gone getting my second booster shot when the supressor system testing starts, but I dont know if it's going to be as noisty as the fire alarm system or not.


Was gonna say, if you have to stay there during the suppressor system test, do like the Gallagher Concert people do and make SURE you have your plastic sheet over you all day!
o_O
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Bathia_Mapes: Tomorrow promises to be a very noisy day as Homes for Good (local housing authority) has hired a contractor to test the fire alarms and fire suppression system. Fire alarm testing will be from 8-11 am PT with the supression system testing being on Monday, April 25th from 11 am to 3 pm PT.  The noise doesn't bother me, but the flashing lights when the fire alarm is triggered do, but I'll stay in my apartment until the testing is over.  Salem will probably hide under my dresser, though, since he dislikes loud noises. I'll be gone getting my second booster shot when the supressor system testing starts, but I dont know if it's going to be as noisty as the fire alarm system or not.

Was gonna say, if you have to stay there during the suppressor system test, do like the Gallagher Concert people do and make SURE you have your plastic sheet over you all day!
o_O


From what our maintenance guy told me it's a simulated test and no water will be released from the sprinkler/supresor system.  They'll be checking for proper water flow in the pipes and the like.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Crush visited the local dog treat store and may have had a few too many.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

If you and your dog see us on the trail we have water to share.
 
LukeR
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Rainbow managed to get filthy at the park. It involved jumping into the little kiddie pool, getting soaking wet, and then wrestling with a friend in the dirt. I had to throw her into the shower when we got home which she was not enthusiastic about.

Sunday she got into it with another dog. For some reason, she does not like this dog. I believe she has gone after it before. Owner brings it over to the big dog side of the park and she goes after it again. We separate them, and he goes back over to the small dog side. He then proceeds to biatch at me and threaten to call animal control. I apologize to him but he continues to berate and insult me. I finally just walk off. Rainbow doesn't have a problem with 99% of the dogs there, so I don't know what her issue is. Easy solution, keep them apart but no, this asshole has to bring his little terrier/Schnauzer into the big dog park and then expects me to leave. AITA here?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LukeR: AITA here?


No I believe the little dog is projecting it's owners general crappyness and your dog can smell it or feel it in her whiskers or something like call of the wildness
 
LukeR
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Marcos P: LukeR: AITA here?

No I believe the little dog is projecting it's owners general crappyness and your dog can smell it or feel it in her whiskers or something like call of the wildness


yeah I was going to say something like "Maybe your dog is just an asshole, after all, they do take after their owners" but didn't think it was wise to escalate the situation.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kendelrio
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I was working on my M37 Power Wagon and my rescue, Grunt, was doing what he does best: hanging out close to me and absorbing vitamin D, and I stopped and snapped these...

Thos look is called "Blue Steel"
Fark user imageView Full Size



I call this one "Say my name"
Fark user imageView Full Size



And "Five more minutes, please".
Fark user imageView Full Size


/he's my bud
 
