 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Indy100)   OnlyFans model has rent OnlyDoubled when landlord finds out   (indy100.com) divider line
25
    More: Asinine, 2005 singles, Rental agreement, Renting, Romi Chase, routine home inspection, late November, Former primary school teacher Romi, better opportunities  
•       •       •

535 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Apr 2022 at 4:30 AM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Does that make the landlord a pimp?
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

west.la.lawyer: Does that make the landlord a pimp?


Username doesn't check out.
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Damn, that landlord really knows how to run an advertisement campaign.
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The article says she made $1million last year.

/move?
//buy your own house?
 
Hobodeluxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
she should just buy her a place if she's making a mill a year. fark a landlord
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Hobodeluxe: she should just buy her a place if she's making a mill a year. fark a landlord


That last part not happening is probably why rent was doobled
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Does that make the landlord a pimp?


Considering she said FU and moved out, I'd say no.

He is an asshole though. The 'contract' signed would be an interesting read if he thought he could do what he did.
 
abiigdog
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I mean she's a prostitute, she sells her body for money, people have opinions on that, usually its pretty polarized one direction or the other, whats shocking is her surprise at the shock.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

abiigdog: I mean she's a prostitute, she sells her body for money, people have opinions on that, usually its pretty polarized one direction or the other, whats shocking is her surprise at the shock.


Everyone who works sells their body for money. No one should have their rent doubled because their landlord is a judgmental f*ck.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

abiigdog: I mean she's a prostitute, she sells her body for money, people have opinions on that, usually its pretty polarized one direction or the other, whats shocking is her surprise at the shock.


I am a prostitute. Every day I accept pay to use my body to do a job. It will probably kill me. Disease or accident. Both common

I'm a tool maker and machine builder. However my job is brutally physical and I'm broken down because of it. The selling the body argument is stupid and anyone who uses it is not worth arguing with.

We all sell ourselves for money, period. Prostitution is a specific thing.

She is not selling sex with someone. That is prostitution. She is selling photos and videos of herself naked or engaged in getting dicked down. This would be pornography, not prostitution.
 
Oneiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Hobodeluxe: she should just buy her a place if she's making a mill a year. fark a landlord


I assume it's something like grossed a million dollars, before OnlyFans took their cut.  I have no idea what that is, but let's assume 50% in hosting fees and whatever overhead.

Then there's your business expenses... camera gear, lighting, bondage gear, enticing outfits, etc.  Maybe a personal trainer to stay in shape.

Paying off student loans, maybe sending money back to the family in the old country.

And she's likely going to need to be able to pay for the house in cash as she's in a field that's probably going to be difficult to get a mortgage.

It's still worth doing, but unless she's sitting on $200k in savings and willing to move to somewhere that internet access is good but houses are cheap (where lots of teleworkers moved during the pandemic, pushing up prices), I don't see this happening.

/suspects this is why we went up with 'influencer houses' and such
 
adamatari
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It's honest, legal work, and her landlord was just trying to exploit her. Pretty sure the raising the rent like that is illegal in many states too.

Glad she got away and hope she found a damn nice place.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"I didn't have my social security number, I didn't have my green card or work permit so I had to hustle."

Unfortunate word choice.

Also, she just admitted to working without a work permit... can't that get you deported?
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

adamatari: It's honest, legal work, and her landlord was just trying to exploit her. Pretty sure the raising the rent like that is illegal in many states too.

Glad she got away and hope she found a damn nice place.


Unfortunately, unless she has a rent contract for the defined period, or is in federally subsidized housing (which has it's own rules) it's completely legal with a 30 day notice,
 
abiigdog
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: abiigdog: I mean she's a prostitute, she sells her body for money, people have opinions on that, usually its pretty polarized one direction or the other, whats shocking is her surprise at the shock.

I am a prostitute. Every day I accept pay to use my body to do a job. It will probably kill me. Disease or accident. Both common

I'm a tool maker and machine builder. However my job is brutally physical and I'm broken down because of it. The selling the body argument is stupid and anyone who uses it is not worth arguing with.

We all sell ourselves for money, period. Prostitution is a specific thing.

She is not selling sex with someone. That is prostitution. She is selling photos and videos of herself naked or engaged in getting dicked down. This would be pornography, not prostitution.


Perhaps your genitals have somehow become part of your machine work then, if not then sorry no you aren't a prostitute. You don't need to defend her she won't sleep with you, but what she does is sex work and the point stands people have opinions about that, it's his house if he doesn't want to put up with that he doesn't have too, welcome to property rights assuming he isn't breaking any contract he is free to end their business arrangement. Shouldn't you be happy he probably won't get that much rent from the next tenant?
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
her four-bedroom home in Miami, Florida

Fark user imageView Full Size


How much?
Double.
Double?
I'm a knight now. Knights are worth double.
I don't even know how much I'm paying you now.
Which means you can afford it.
 
abiigdog
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: abiigdog: I mean she's a prostitute, she sells her body for money, people have opinions on that, usually its pretty polarized one direction or the other, whats shocking is her surprise at the shock.

I am a prostitute. Every day I accept pay to use my body to do a job. It will probably kill me. Disease or accident. Both common

I'm a tool maker and machine builder. However my job is brutally physical and I'm broken down because of it. The selling the body argument is stupid and anyone who uses it is not worth arguing with.

We all sell ourselves for money, period. Prostitution is a specific thing.

She is not selling sex with someone. That is prostitution. She is selling photos and videos of herself naked or engaged in getting dicked down. This would be pornography, not prostitution.


btw: Prostitution is the business or practice of engaging in sexual activity in exchange for payment. If you think sexual activity only means penetration well not much we can do for you.
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
How is that even close to "news"
Read more like a Fake story to push a product....

I'm sure the fine mods wouldn't allow such things to happen though.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Hobodeluxe: she should just buy her a place if she's making a mill a year. fark a landlord


Plastic and BBLs cost money.  If you see her pictures, how in the fark didn't he know in the first place
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: west.la.lawyer: Does that make the landlord a pimp?

Considering she said FU and moved out, I'd say no.

He is an asshole though. The 'contract' signed would be an interesting read if he thought he could do what he did.


It's Florida.  All the laws are stacked on the side of the landlords.  

Florida is also full of a ton of really horrible landlords, people who own three or four properties, and they all hang out and socialize together, and discuss ways to be a really terrible landlord with each other.  The pattern for most of them, they don't really need the rental income to survive, it's a side hustle, with two or three properties that they own.  To me, it doesn't really make sense, because they are all either older folks who should be enjoying their retirements, or are holding down a full time job, and if it was me, with all that extra cash, I would be investing it into something that didn't take so much of my time and energy. 

These people though, half the reason they are landlords, is that they get off pushing other people around.  My sister is one of them.  She was always a bully growing up, always had to boss everyone else around, got married as a little Mormon house wife where she is supposed to be second fiddle, but she loves to invest her husbands money into these three little town houses, where she probably spends close to 40 hours a week making life hell for her tenants.  I honestly can say, she gets off on it.  Every conversation with her is either about how much money she is making, or how she had to replace the old water heater in one house, and she just knows that those people must have done something to it to make it not work anymore, or how she found out the luxury condo place on the other nicer part of town charges three times more for rent a month than she does for her little crappy town house in a drug infested neighborhood, so that must mean she should be able to raise her rents to match.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
assets.rebelmouse.ioView Full Size


I don't want to be all sharp-knees-Studman69, but was this some kind of reverse-onlyfans where people would pay her to not send photos?
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Peki: abiigdog: I mean she's a prostitute, she sells her body for money, people have opinions on that, usually its pretty polarized one direction or the other, whats shocking is her surprise at the shock.

Everyone who works sells their body for money. No one should have their rent doubled because their landlord is a judgmental f*ck.


Ooookkaayy. So everyone is a whore. Got it.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: [assets.rebelmouse.io image 850x563]

I don't want to be all sharp-knees-Studman69, but was this some kind of reverse-onlyfans where people would pay her to not send photos?


I agree... I'm not into big boobs or big butt and her face looks like a RealDoll.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
That's a heck of an advertisement for that nasty skank. More than she deserves for sure.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

mrinfoguy: Peki: abiigdog: I mean she's a prostitute, she sells her body for money, people have opinions on that, usually its pretty polarized one direction or the other, whats shocking is her surprise at the shock.

Everyone who works sells their body for money. No one should have their rent doubled because their landlord is a judgmental f*ck.

Ooookkaayy. So everyone is a whore. Got it.


*looks at profile, laughs ass off*
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.