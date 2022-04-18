 Skip to content
(Military.com)   Lee Gilliam, general manager at Steve's Towing:"We love our military and would never auction off an active-duty military vehicle knowingly." And knowing is half the battle   (military.com) divider line
    More: Asinine, Toyota Land Cruiser Prado, United States Department of Justice, Armed forces, United States Navy SEALs, Automobile, Military, Government court documents, Virginia Beach  
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Typical BS. Why are so many marginal businesses that prey on junior enlisted around military bases?
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

AirForceVet: Typical BS. Why are so many marginal businesses that prey on junior enlisted around military bases?


'Cause we're young and dumb, with sudden access to more money than most of us have seen before and little restraint?
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
translation: "We would never admit to any of the criminal things that we do in the name of our profit margins."
 
Pextor
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
A towing company doing something unscrupulous? I can't believe it!
 
Bslim
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The filing on Friday came as a "complete shock" to Lee Gilliam, general manager at Steve's Towing

Suuuuuuuure, Roscoe.

Everyone and I mean EVERYONE involved in the towing racket is a grade A scumbag.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Let me just pay this small fine, admit no wrongdoing, and carry on as normal. Does that work?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
1 is an accident. 7 is a pattern.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
We love our military and would never auction off an active-duty military vehicle knowing we couldn't get away with it
 
Theeng
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Because eighteen year old grunts, having NCOs and officers tell them what to do most of the time, have relative freedom offbase.  They're near perfect marks for predatory shiat and everyone knows it.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Typical BS. Why are so many marginal businesses that prey on junior enlisted around military bases?


Eh. Takes 2 to tango.

They're there to rip off young enlisteds. The enlisteds also purposefully skip their payments knowing it's illegal for the lender to repossess the car while they're on deployment. A plague on both their houses.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Theeng: Because eighteen year old grunts, having NCOs and officers tell them what to do most of the time, have relative freedom offbase.  They're near perfect marks for predatory shiat and everyone knows it.


The serviceman in the article was an E6, so someone in his mid-to-late 20s.
 
