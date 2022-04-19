 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   If you don't compare profits or customer dress codes, Dollar General and Wal-Mart are identical in virtually every other way   (yahoo.com) divider line
havocmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The customers are literally the same people. Dollar General is where you go when you just need a couple things and don't feel the need to make the longer trip to WalMart.
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Retail work is horrible. Any people-facing work is horrible. People are horrible.

I see it sometimes and I think - why not just be nice? Wouldn't that be a decent change of pace?

No. Because people are horrible.

Don't talk to strangers - fark that nonsense, don't talk to humans. They are horrible.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin a ticket?
 
Tallman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Through my job, I had the opportunity to work with several Dollar Generals; there seem to be 2 or 3 modes that the store works in. Ones in less-prosperous areas only have 1, maybe 2 employees ever, 1 of whom is always a manager. In richer neighborhoods, there's 3 employees pretty much all the time (unless someone's taking lunch).

Needless to say, the ones with fewer employees look like shiat all the time; stock is left out on the floor (because the 1 person working has to rush from putting up stock to checking someone out), cleaning simply doesn't happen, and their employees seem to hate life itself. The ones with decent coverage are actually nice -- the store is clean, stock is put out in a timely manner, and everyone seems to be happier.
 
Oneiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I assumed this was going to be a story about how they ruin the economy and kill smaller stores that had been there for decades.

But now that I think about it, Dollar General tends to come in after Walmart has already destroyed most of the competition in the area.
 
thrillbilly1967
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
1 I dont believe for a minute she made 51k. I know several DG employees and some managers. the average pay for a manager is around 15 bucks an hr
2. The same stores that I go in that have issues putting stock up are the same ones that close the doors and the employees are gone withing 5 minutes and or they get there right when the store is supposed to open to the public. If they scheduled workers for 1hr prior to opening and 1hr after closing. Or one or the other...stock could be up and out of the aisles.
3 My daughter in law took over a DG in our area. One that is much busier than average. Shes 7 mos in and I have never seen stock sitting in her floor during business hours and its always up on the shelf same day as delivery. Prior to this she was a manager for a burger chain. So shes getting it done with little retail experience to speak of.
4 Getting fired for shiatting on your employer online is nothing new or unique. Hell I was called onto the carpet and almost lost my job with the board of education and I have tenure over me mentioning on my facebook that I felt the 4 percent pay raise we all got was an insult.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Valter: Retail work is horrible. Any people-facing work is horrible. People are horrible.

I see it sometimes and I think - why not just be nice? Wouldn't that be a decent change of pace?

No. Because people are horrible.

Don't talk to strangers - fark that nonsense, don't talk to humans. They are horrible.


Hey baby, are these people boring you? I'm from another planet.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Since 2016, the U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration has proposed more than $3.6 million in penalties in 55 inspections at Dollar General locations nationwide. OSHA inspections of the retail stores consistently reveal employee exposure to hazards associated with obstructed exit routes, unstable stacking and blocked working space around electrical panels. These violations represent hazardous and unsafe conditions and place workers at risk of injury. Link.

If the faceless bureaucrats would just stop penalizing success, Dollar General could address these issues without distraction. It's clear they are over regulated and could handle these minor issues themselves, if we just cut taxes some more. [Eyeroll]

On a serious note, not only do the violations put workers at risk, it puts customers at risk. From stock falling on them, to a blocked exit in case of fire, or gunfire.
 
Valter
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Valter: Retail work is horrible. Any people-facing work is horrible. People are horrible.

I see it sometimes and I think - why not just be nice? Wouldn't that be a decent change of pace?

No. Because people are horrible.

Don't talk to strangers - fark that nonsense, don't talk to humans. They are horrible.

Hey baby, are these people boring you? I'm from another planet.


Ok. Come pick me up. I don't mind the odd alien abduction but I'd appreciate it if you would let my employer know how long I'll be gone. For insurance purposes mostly. Or do you have free medical up there?
 
Bslim
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
See also: Jedi and Sith
 
ZaphodTheSmall
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Valter: Retail work is horrible. Any people-facing work is horrible. People are horrible.

I see it sometimes and I think - why not just be nice? Wouldn't that be a decent change of pace?

No. Because people are horrible.

Don't talk to strangers - fark that nonsense, don't talk to humans. They are horrible.

Hey baby, are these people boring you? I'm from another planet.


Wanna see my spaceship?
 
Summoner101
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

thrillbilly1967: 1 I dont believe for a minute she made 51k. I know several DG employees and some managers. the average pay for a manager is around 15 bucks an hr
2. The same stores that I go in that have issues putting stock up are the same ones that close the doors and the employees are gone withing 5 minutes and or they get there right when the store is supposed to open to the public. If they scheduled workers for 1hr prior to opening and 1hr after closing. Or one or the other...stock could be up and out of the aisles.
3 My daughter in law took over a DG in our area. One that is much busier than average. Shes 7 mos in and I have never seen stock sitting in her floor during business hours and its always up on the shelf same day as delivery. Prior to this she was a manager for a burger chain. So shes getting it done with little retail experience to speak of.
4 Getting fired for shiatting on your employer online is nothing new or unique. Hell I was called onto the carpet and almost lost my job with the board of education and I have tenure over me mentioning on my facebook that I felt the 4 percent pay raise we all got was an insult.


Did you read the article where it talked about how they had drastically cut the hours for the store?  Your recommendation to open an hour early and stay an hour late isn't realistic because the company won't pay for it.  Expecting the employees to come in early or stay late without compensation is wage slavery.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I wonder how many times the girl in TFA has been robbed. For a while, it was a pastime here in Atlanta.
 
Pextor
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Towards the end, Blockbuster was the same way, and this was nearly 20 years ago. There was one person working, because they cut the labor hours significantly.
 
MythDragon
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The thing she likes about Dollar General, is she doesn't have to get dressed to go to work.  Since she doesn't work there anymore.
 
