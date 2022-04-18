 Skip to content
(Twitter) Hero Trolls: "Well then why don't you go fight in Ukraine?" MSNBC reporter: "Okay"   (twitter.com) divider line
Original  
Original Tweet:
 
gopher321
  
Good for him. Stay safe dude.
 
OdradekRex
  
Just waiting for the embedded Fox reporter to join the Russians now.
 
fragMasterFlash
  
Well Tucker Carlson has been fighting for Russia this whole time and he didn't even have to venture out from under his rock.
 
Bootleg
  
Interesting, I wonder what his background is for the Ukrainian forces to accept him this soon, and as a soldier.
 
hebrides
  

Bootleg: Interesting, I wonder what his background is for the Ukrainian forces to accept him this soon, and as a soldier.


Sounds like...a lot. From Wikipedia:

"Nance served in the U.S. Navy for 20 years, from 1981 to 2001, receiving several military decorations.[2][9] As a U.S. Navy specialist in Naval Cryptology, Nance was involved in numerous counter-terrorism, intelligence, and combat operations.[10][11][12] He garnered expertise within the fields of intelligence and counterterrorism.[13][14][15] He was also an instructor in wartime and peacetime Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape (SERE), training Navy and Marine Corps pilots and aircrew how to survive as a prisoner of war.[16][17] There Nance helped to initiate the Advanced Terrorism, Abduction and Hostage Survival course of instruction.[2]

"Nance took part in combat operations that occurred after the 1983 Beirut barracks bombings, was peripherally involved with the 1986 United States bombing of Libya, served on USS Wainwright during Operation Praying Mantis and was aboard during the sinking of the Iranian missile boat Joshan, served on USS Tripoli during the Gulf War, and assisted during a Banja Luka, Bosnia air strike.[9]"
 
shastacola
  
He's not exactly a reporter, he was a military analysist on MSNBC. He's a badass with a long and distinguished military career.
 
Markoff_Cheney
  

I was going to assume a lot of probably wrong things when I saw this on twitter, thanks for filling in the blanks.
 
ryebread
  

shastacola: He's a badass with a long and distinguished military career.


I'm not qualified to judge how impressive this is, but surely some of you Farkers are.

Fark user imageView Full Size


In any case, farking good for him.
 
Sin'sHero
  

OdradekRex: Just waiting for the embedded Fox reporter to join the Russians now.


Geraldo has called dibs on opening Putin's Secret Vault.
 
delsydsoftware
  

Sin'sHero: OdradekRex: Just waiting for the embedded Fox reporter to join the Russians now.

Geraldo has called dibs on opening Putin's Secret Vault.


I'm pretty sure that was just a sexual euphemism.
 
Marcus Aurelius
  

ryebread: shastacola: He's a badass with a long and distinguished military career.

I'm not qualified to judge how impressive this is, but surely some of you Farkers are.

[Fark user image 606x377]

In any case, farking good for him.


He'll be able to listen in on those two Syrian guys when they get there.
 
2fardownthread
  
To state the obvious. There is A LOT of talent around the world wanting to do something good and to get a piece of Russia, or maybe just help to defend innocents and express the "greater love no man hath". Where there is a will there is a way. Russia has provided an opportunity and an enemy.
 
hubiestubert
  

OdradekRex: Just waiting for the embedded Fox reporter to join the Russians now.


There was an OAN/ Freeper butt nugget who claimed he was embedding with the Russians for their glorious march through Kiev, and oddly enough, not much has been heard of him since said unit kept getting ganked by ambush.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt
  

OdradekRex: Just waiting for the embedded Fox reporter to join the Russians now.


Naw, they play an important role for the Kremlin right where they are.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt
  
Also, good hunting soldier.
 
vudukungfu
  

OdradekRex: Just waiting for the embedded Fox reporter to join the Russians now.


Long past that wait
 
namegoeshere
  
According to Operator Starsky* , a Ukrainian military press officer who has a YouTube channel, they are flush with foreign volunteers, and are now being very, very picky who they take. So thank you, armchair warriors, but please don't go to Ukraine unless you are one of a very specific group of veterans. Please stay in your home country and help in other ways, such as making sure the world doesn't lose interest in the war.

IOW, STFU trolls.

*Not his rea
 
namegoeshere
  

namegoeshere: According to Operator Starsky* , a Ukrainian military press officer who has a YouTube channel, they are flush with foreign volunteers, and are now being very, very picky who they take. So thank you, armchair warriors, but please don't go to Ukraine unless you are one of a very specific group of veterans. Please stay in your home country and help in other ways, such as making sure the world doesn't lose interest in the war.

IOW, STFU trolls.

*Not his rea


I hate farking on my phone:

* Not his real name. He has a dog named Hutch.
 
TWX
  

Given his SERE experience, if they're smart about using his talents they'll have him train others for the guerilla fight behind Russian lines, to continue to destroy supply columns.

Since it doesn't appear that the Russians have yet learned to defend their supply columns.
 
null
  

Sin'sHero: OdradekRex: Just waiting for the embedded Fox reporter to join the Russians now.

Geraldo has called dibs on opening Putin's Secret Vault.


Not gonna happen.  The secret vault is where the kompromat is stored including the Pee Tape. Putin isn't gonna let a moron like Geraldo, or indeed any of the other Faux Snooze morons near it.  He might let his buddy Rupert Murdoch see the entire shelving unit of everything Russia has on him and his kids though, just to remind Rupert  where his allegiance lies.
 
FlashHarry
  
SERE training instructor. Impressive.
 
baka-san
  

ryebread: shastacola: He's a badass with a long and distinguished military career.

I'm not qualified to judge how impressive this is, but surely some of you Farkers are.

[Fark user image image 606x377]

In any case, farking good for him.


Damn
My dads DD214 has like, 3 lines in it
 
The5thElement
  
As a former Navy CTM, I have to say how shocked I am at how many other former CTs hate Malcolm Nance. Although, if he worked for Fox News, they'd probably think he was a hero.
 
Bluenosed Baker
  

Holy shiat. That is some genius level intelligence on that farker.

Stay safe you brave bastard.
 
quantum_csc
  

2fardownthread: To state the obvious. There is A LOT of talent around the world wanting to do something good and to get a piece of Russia, or maybe just help to defend innocents and express the "greater love no man hath". Where there is a will there is a way. Russia has provided an opportunity and an enemy.


I know one Ranger SGM who would love to go, but currently the US Army does not allow its soldiers to enlist in the armed forces of other nations.
 
Bluenosed Baker
  

ryebread: shastacola: He's a badass with a long and distinguished military career.

I'm not qualified to judge how impressive this is, but surely some of you Farkers are.

[Fark user image image 606x377]

In any case, farking good for him.


Looks like they were trying to see how many ribbons and medals it would take to crush him.

O_o
 
PunGent
  

2fardownthread: To state the obvious. There is A LOT of talent around the world wanting to do something good and to get a piece of Russia, or maybe just help to defend innocents and express the "greater love no man hath". Where there is a will there is a way. Russia has provided an opportunity and an enemy.


No good without evil, no light without shadow...
 
Glitchwerks
  

fragMasterFlash: Well Tucker Carlson has been fighting for Russia this whole time and he didn't even have to venture out from under his rock.


Tucker Carlson could end this war right now if he'd just introduce testicle tanning to the Russians.
 
kindms
  
damn his experience posted up thread is about the perfect person to help Ukraine train soldiers
 
BeerBear
  

OdradekRex: Just waiting for the embedded Fox reporter to join the Russians now.


Sure hope so, then they can blow him/her up!
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
  

In my experience there are two types of Navy Intel guys, the total nerd and the total badasses.  He's in the second group.
 
KarmicDisaster
  
Cucker Tarlson would go, but he is still working on tanning his balls with IR light which is taking a long time.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
  

quantum_csc: 2fardownthread: To state the obvious. There is A LOT of talent around the world wanting to do something good and to get a piece of Russia, or maybe just help to defend innocents and express the "greater love no man hath". Where there is a will there is a way. Russia has provided an opportunity and an enemy.

I know one Ranger SGM who would love to go, but currently the US Army does not allow its soldiers to enlist in the armed forces of other nations.


TDY to the Ukraine University ROTC program
 
brilett
  
Your move, Tucker.

It's what a manly man would do. Hell - join the aRussians if that's really where your putative heart is.
 
inglixthemad
  
Good hunting.

May the Russians fear your military unit.
 
To Wish Impossible Things
  

null: Sin'sHero: OdradekRex: Just waiting for the embedded Fox reporter to join the Russians now.

Geraldo has called dibs on opening Putin's Secret Vault.

Not gonna happen.  The secret vault is where the kompromat is stored including the Pee Tape. Putin isn't gonna let a moron like Geraldo, or indeed any of the other Faux Snooze morons near it.  He might let his buddy Rupert Murdoch see the entire shelving unit of everything Russia has on him and his kids though, just to remind Rupert  where his allegiance lies.


With what we've learned during the war, the greatest argument against a piss tape is that it hasn't been taken and sold on the black market, with an empty container left in its place.

Assuming it even existed.  Not denying that TFG is one messed up guy, but it could very well be that the FSB had the film stolen from the hidden camera before recording.
 
Smoking GNU
  
 

FlashHarry: SERE training instructor. Impressive.


So what you're saying is that this is SEREious?
 
Boojum2k
  

hubiestubert: OdradekRex: Just waiting for the embedded Fox reporter to join the Russians now.

There was an OAN/ Freeper butt nugget who claimed he was embedding with the Russians for their glorious march through Kiev, and oddly enough, not much has been heard of him since said unit kept getting ganked by ambush.


Think of it as evolution in action.
 
qorkfiend
  

OdradekRex: Just waiting for the embedded Fox reporter to join the Russians now.


For "balans"
 
schnee
  
I don't understand the headline. Why is it "trollish" to suggest "go fight" as a response to (typical) "we're not doing enough" ITG posturing? It seems like "go fight" is more likely the response to a troll, not the other way around as suggested by headline.
 
scanman61
  

Bootleg: Interesting, I wonder what his background is for the Ukrainian forces to accept him this soon, and as a soldier.


61 year old former Chief Petty Officer, tasked in crypto
 
Muta
  

brilett: Your move, Tucker.

It's what a manly man would do. Hell - join the aRussians if that's really where your putative heart is.


He'll burn the inside of his mouth eating cobbler from a Swanson TV dinner.
 
Abox
  

schnee: I don't understand the headline. Why is it "trollish" to suggest "go fight" as a response to (typical) "we're not doing enough" ITG posturing? It seems like "go fight" is more likely the response to a troll, not the other way around as suggested by headline.


You can suggest a pumber be deployed without being a plumber.
 
Boojum2k
  

scanman61: Bootleg: Interesting, I wonder what his background is for the Ukrainian forces to accept him this soon, and as a soldier.

61 year old former Chief Petty Officer, tasked in crypto


Considering Russia's forces have basically been broadcasting in the clear, he might not need to apply those skills quite as much. Although when they evolve to using Pig Latin he might get a chuckle out of it.
 
Muta
  

scanman61: Bootleg: Interesting, I wonder what his background is for the Ukrainian forces to accept him this soon, and as a soldier.

61 year old former Chief Petty Officer, tasked in crypto


And survival training.
 
Marcos P
  
Damn dude
 
bobbifleckman
  
Good guy fighting the good fight. Salute!
 
bluorangefyre
  

shastacola: He's not exactly a reporter, he was a military analysist on MSNBC. He's a badass with a long and distinguished military career.


And a great follow on Twitter.
 
Rapmaster2000
  
"Well, why don't you go fight" isn't a meaningful statement in any way because it implies that the largest value any one human can bring to this conflict is picking up a weapon.  In any conflict, resources are deployed in a way that maximizes their value.  Jose Andres is much more effective raising money for food and staffing a kitchen than he is manning a checkpoint.  Warren Buffet would be much more effective making and giving money to a war effort than he would be ambushing tanks.  Both of my grandfathers avoided WWII because they were farmers and the federal government exempted farmers from going to the war because their expertise in producing food was considered a more valuable contribution to the war effort.

I paid the federal government $25,000 last year in non-payroll taxes.  Them taking part of that money and using it to buy Javelins, secure radios, and Stinger missiles is a much more effective contribution from me, than untrained me going to Ukraine, sucking up thousands of dollars in training resources, going into combat unable to speak Ukrainian or Russian, and then getting everyone around me killed.
 
