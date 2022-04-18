 Skip to content
(WAFF Huntsville)   "Officers punching someone in the face doesn't seem like a professional, trained response"   (waff.com) divider line
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This is ridiculous, if he dosen't get a paid month off then justice has not been served.
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Everybody has a plan until they get punched in the mouth.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It is if the profession is "police officer in America".
 
anuran
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
They aren't punches.
They're "distraction strikes."
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If it's against another officer who is a member of a hate group, then it's a good opener.

/one can wish
 
