(wtnh.com)   Man playing horseshoes scores hole in one   (wtnh.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Spike it in football, but not horseshoes.
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If he had fallen ass first, it would have been an O ringer
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Firefighters were able to cut the bar and stabilize it for transport by LifeStar to Hartford Hospital.

I'm so glad the bar is in good hands. Screw the guy bleeding all over it though.
 
daffy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
There goes horseshoes. Every time someone gets hurt or killed they tell us we're not aloud to play with them any more. I'm waiting for someone to get strangled by Uno ropes.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It was a million-to-one shot, doc.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: Firefighters were able to cut the bar and stabilize it for transport by LifeStar to Hartford Hospital.

I'm so glad the bar is in good hands. Screw the guy bleeding all over it though.


Yeah, that was an odd way to phrase it. I assume the author meant they immobilized it while taking the man to the hospital.

Crudely yanking the bar out could've done more damage, so they left it in his body for a doctor to extract more carefully.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Archie Goodwin: Firefighters were able to cut the bar and stabilize it for transport by LifeStar to Hartford Hospital.

I'm so glad the bar is in good hands. Screw the guy bleeding all over it though.

Yeah, that was an odd way to phrase it. I assume the author meant they immobilized it while taking the man to the hospital.

Crudely yanking the bar out could've done more damage, so they left it in his body for a doctor to extract more carefully.


That's what I figured. Eventually. And you're right, it is an odd way to say it.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: Firefighters were able to cut the bar and stabilize it for transport by LifeStar to Hartford Hospital.

I'm so glad the bar is in good hands. Screw the guy bleeding all over it though.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
