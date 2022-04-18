 Skip to content
(WREG Memphis)   You'd think woman with over 200 pounds of pot, $17,000+ cash would not run out of gas on I-55 bridge. But, here we are   (wreg.com) divider line
10 Comments     (+0 »)
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
How the hell is 200 pounds of pot worth anything? My friend who grew the legally allowed limit of 4 bushes per person and ended up having to give away hundreds of pounds of the stuff because the yield was so ridiculously large and weed is dirt cheap.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Was she afraid to stop for gas because of the smell of weed might draw all the wrong kinds of attention? Or was this just someone too stoned to consider the POS Chevy they borrowed might have a defective gas gauge?
 
Madaynun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
from the article
"Neighbors in the French Fort area by the museum saw police but didn't much about it."
 
Smock Pot [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Put the pot in the gas tank. It's like spinach for Popeye. Stoners are too high to figure this out, see. But I figured it out.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did the police say if she and her 100 pounds of pot and $8,500+ cash were ok?
 
don't understand
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Mom?
 
daffy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If you are going to due something illegal with your car, you should always remember to keep the gas full.
 
Cary Granite
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Sure it wasn't 199 7/8 lbs of weed?
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Did the police say if she and her 100 pounds of pot and $8,500+ cash were ok?


So funny.

Try correcting it to 50 pounds next.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

daffy: If you are going to due something illegal with your car, you should always remember to keep the gas full.


What if I'm stealing gas?
 
