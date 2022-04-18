 Skip to content
(YouTube)   Take the 5 to the 710 to the wrong side of the tracks. The Californians   (youtube.com) divider line
    More: Stupid  
blacknite [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What are you doing here!?
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Speaking as someone who grew up in the Seattle area:

After 4 years of college in So Cal, It took me a a while to stop saying "the 405" and "the 5" when I moved back to Washington.

My friends had good reasons to call me out for doing that.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Speaking as someone who grew up in the Seattle area:

After 4 years of college in So Cal, It took me a a while to stop saying "the 405" and "the 5" when I moved back to Washington.

My friends had good reasons to call me out for doing that.


What were those reasons?
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"All you had to do was to follow the damn train."

/I still hear that line in my dreams.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It was a training exercise.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So, about that railyard:

The tracks run from the port of Long Beach to the main yard downtown. The engines are automated, so there's no engineer. The cars run about 35 mph and there's no way to stop them except to get a call through to the switching station. As you see in the newsfeed, there aren't any people around. The only way to jump a car, if you're crazy enough to do it, is from above.

Guy's lucky he ONLY got arrested and not chopped in half by one of the trains when he tried to jump.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: What were those reasons?

After 4 years of college in So Cal, It took me a a while to stop saying "the 405" and "the 5" when I moved back to Washington.

My friends had good reasons to call me out for doing that.

What were those reasons?


For sounding like a California transplant...they are not popular here in Washington.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: For sounding like a California transplant...they are not popular here in Washington.

After 4 years of college in So Cal, It took me a a while to stop saying "the 405" and "the 5" when I moved back to Washington.

My friends had good reasons to call me out for doing that.

What were those reasons?

For sounding like a California transplant...they are not popular here in Washington.


We are the reform your communities need, and you're all the better for it.

gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
For those of you wondering how it ended.

https://ktla.com/news/local-news/authorities-chase-vehicle-in-southeast-l-a-county/
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: We are the reform your communities need, and you're all the better for it.

After 4 years of college in So Cal, It took me a a while to stop saying "the 405" and "the 5" when I moved back to Washington.

My friends had good reasons to call me out for doing that.

What were those reasons?

For sounding like a California transplant...they are not popular here in Washington.

We are the reform your communities need, and you're all the better for it.

[i.ebayimg.com image 400x300]


LOL...no.

Seattle has already turned into SF 2.0.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: LOL...no.

Seattle has already turned into SF 2.0.

After 4 years of college in So Cal, It took me a a while to stop saying "the 405" and "the 5" when I moved back to Washington.

My friends had good reasons to call me out for doing that.

What were those reasons?

For sounding like a California transplant...they are not popular here in Washington.

We are the reform your communities need, and you're all the better for it.

[i.ebayimg.com image 400x300]

LOL...no.

Seattle has already turned into SF 2.0.


LOL yes.

You'll be electing Jerry Brown in no time.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: LOL yes.

You'll be electing Jerry Brown in no time.

After 4 years of college in So Cal, It took me a a while to stop saying "the 405" and "the 5" when I moved back to Washington.

My friends had good reasons to call me out for doing that.

What were those reasons?

For sounding like a California transplant...they are not popular here in Washington.

We are the reform your communities need, and you're all the better for it.

[i.ebayimg.com image 400x300]

LOL...no.

Seattle has already turned into SF 2.0.

LOL yes.

You'll be electing Jerry Brown in no time.


Ugh.  Inslee is bad enough.
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Some days you're the Love Train;
Other days you're the caboose.
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
What a dummy.  I tell all my kids to head to a parking garage if the cops are chasing you.  It's your only shot.
 
