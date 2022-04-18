 Skip to content
(CBC)   From the department of Canadian headlines, here's one about the weather   (cbc.ca) divider line
chawco [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I am.in Toronto, it snowed today, and if I could I'd give yhe weather a price of my mind I tells ya!
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
West coast =  best coast.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I am in Montreal.
It might snow here, but only in French; they passed a law.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I am in Ft McMurray. Please just make the stupid snow go away already!
 
daffy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I am in Florida, so I am laughing a lot.
 
slantsix
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm in Manitoba so I'm really getting a kick

But really, it snowed this late last year as well. We're used to it.

/sorry
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
soh-ree
 
