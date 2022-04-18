 Skip to content
(ABC7 San Francisco)   🎵 If'n you need to find me, I'll tell you where I am. Right here. RIGHT HERE Right here. RIGHT HERE Stuck right here in the middle of this..traffic jam 🎵   (abc7news.com) divider line
    More: Amusing, California State Route 92, Freeway, Truck, lanes of westbound Highway, Road, Liquid, San Francisco Bay Area, Adhesion  
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know if it was mentioned, but this seems like a sticky situation.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If we all stick together, we can get through this
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been fortunate in that the bucket of paint dropped in front of me came off in a few minutes at a nearby car wash. Still a few spots inside the wheel wells, but those were dirty enough the paint has mostly fallen off.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Here I am, stuck in the middle with glue.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Summoner101
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I fail to see the issue.  I've been told my whole life that glue bounces off rubber.  Was I lied to?
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
With all the craziness and short tempers these days, it's good to see that no one became unglued at this incident.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm guessing subby shouldn't have eaten that bag of bran muffins an hour and a half ago
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
James Taylor - Traffic Jam
Youtube rCPQPwVWbSU
 
GalFisk
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It was a bonding experience.
 
