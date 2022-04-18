 Skip to content
(Metro)   Town Council is called daft after they cut down 1,000 daffodils in play area because children might eat them   (metro.co.uk) divider line
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"All parts of the daffodil are toxic. When swallowed, it can cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal pain. Eating the bulb can cause severe irritation of the mouth and stomach upset. These symptoms are usually not life threatening and resolve within a few hours."

So they removed a colorful toxic plant from where very young children play and that's bad?
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: "All parts of the daffodil are toxic. When swallowed, it can cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal pain. Eating the bulb can cause severe irritation of the mouth and stomach upset. These symptoms are usually not life threatening and resolve within a few hours."

So they removed a colorful toxic plant from where very young children play and that's bad?


WELL, I think that's for Fark to decide.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Herd immunity.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: "All parts of the daffodil are toxic. When swallowed, it can cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal pain. Eating the bulb can cause severe irritation of the mouth and stomach upset. These symptoms are usually not life threatening and resolve within a few hours."

So they removed a colorful toxic plant from where very young children play and that's bad?


Yes, it is phenomenally stupid.  Unless you assume children are just walking around eating every colorful thing that catches their eyes.  I have a few kids and a yard.  None of them ever walked in the house with flower stems hanging out of their faces.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The country of Darwin working against him. The kid that bites the bitter plant and doesn't spit it up wasn't meant to have kids.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: "All parts of the daffodil are toxic. When swallowed, it can cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal pain. Eating the bulb can cause severe irritation of the mouth and stomach upset. These symptoms are usually not life threatening and resolve within a few hours."

So they removed a colorful toxic plant from where very young children play and that's bad?


They aren't gopher babies
 
gaspode
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: "All parts of the daffodil are toxic. When swallowed, it can cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal pain. Eating the bulb can cause severe irritation of the mouth and stomach upset. These symptoms are usually not life threatening and resolve within a few hours."

So they removed a colorful toxic plant from where very young children play and that's bad?


Its not really toxic, it can give you the shiats in the unlikely event you ate a lot of it. Almost all 'poisonings' (anecdotally reported) are people cooking the bulbs mistaking them for onions. Hospitals have no real record of any actual poisoning, which is especially noteworthy because..

Its endemic in every garden, grass verge, field and woodland in the entire bloody country, and pretty much ends up in a vase in most houses. Its probably the most popular flower in the country. Most children buy or pick bunches of them for easter presents etc from a very young age.

The council are being very very silly indeed here.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
From the Fing Internet:

All parts of the daffodil contain a toxic chemical, lycorine. Daffodil can also cause vomiting, salivation, diarrhea, brain and nerve disorders, lung collapse, and death.

/ either I've found some sort of joke...or Daffodils are Fing terrifying
 
Dave2042
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Marshmallow Jones: thatboyoverthere: "All parts of the daffodil are toxic. When swallowed, it can cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal pain. Eating the bulb can cause severe irritation of the mouth and stomach upset. These symptoms are usually not life threatening and resolve within a few hours."

So they removed a colorful toxic plant from where very young children play and that's bad?

Yes, it is phenomenally stupid.  Unless you assume children are just walking around eating every colorful thing that catches their eyes.  I have a few kids and a yard.  None of them ever walked in the house with flower stems hanging out of their faces.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 minute ago  
it is best to stick with the traditional...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
