(Twitter)   Fox News host says increase in crime wouldn't have happened 30 years ago because we had ethics, morals, and values. Like honesty?   (twitter.com) divider line
posted to Main » on 18 Apr 2022 at 9:57 PM



‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Decreased started in the 1990s because of access to abortion in the 1970s.  People born in the 1970s became of age in the 1990s and did a lot of bad shiat...

Fetuses who do not become people cannot do crime.

What were abortion laws doing 20 years ago?
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Answer: fark GWB: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Timeline_of_reproductive_rights_legislation
 
WhiskeyBender [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I know this for a fact, the porn shops in Times Square in the 70s and 80s were more morale and ethical than any church. Just ask any mobster.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Crime was higher thirty years ago.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Crime did increase back then after Reagan ruined the economy and then we had pappy Bush's recession.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They still think it's the 90s.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ah yes, the notoriously peaceful early 1990s
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTF, 30 years ago? Didn't have have an exploding drug crime wave then?

Try the 1950s instead, dumbass.
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: WTF, 30 years ago? Didn't have have an exploding drug crime wave then?

Try the 1950s instead, dumbass.


Then we just hid the lynchings and other shiat.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolandTGunner: Crime was higher thirty years ago.


Not in their memories
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aw, Fox misses him. How sweet

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are talking about when Clinton was in office?!
Hahaha 😂
 
GoldSpider [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Enjoy this free thread courtesy of FarkPol, Main Tab.
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: They are talking about when Clinton was in office?!
Hahaha 😂


Well duh, they know that in reality the last couple of Republican presidents were super bad for the country.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The "increase in crime" is so small that at this point we can't even tell if it's a statistical blip or not.

My own suspicion is that it's two years of enforced immobility (like prolonged cabin fever) and concomitant round the clock exposure to Tucker Carlson 24/7. Call me when crime is back to its mid-90s level.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
30 years ago crime was terrible. Then Clinton was elected.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is when conservatives started fearmongering that black kids were killing each other for their sneakers.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
30 years ago, they were busy telling all of us kids that crack was going to be the end of us all.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theteacher: Decreased started in the 1990s because of access to abortion in the 1970s.  People born in the 1970s became of age in the 1990s and did a lot of bad shiat...

Fetuses who do not become people cannot do crime.

What were abortion laws doing 20 years ago?


Another possible explanation- lead exposure, which has a ~23 year lag between peak lead and peak crime and tracks really well. (Graph has the red curve cut off at 2005, but see above- it continues downwards tracking gasoline lead)

Personally, I suspect it's some of both

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alebak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wired.comView Full Size

A lot of stuff isn't going great, but some things have improved, regardless.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: They still think it's the 90s.


This! Conservative Dupes seem stuck in the past at right around 1990, at least the ones in my Gen-X bracket.

/ Thus their infatuation with The Clintons.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, but back then police didn't have machine guns. Or did they? Actually, I don't remember the 90s. It was a silly time.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Joe Biden on 1994 Crime Bill
Youtube wudOF7UqGsg
 
Moroning [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HOw much are the police unions sp3ending to get this false narrative to take root?
 
princhester
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That guy only barely looks old enough to be doing the standard "kids these days..." thing that older people do.

But I guess to be a Fox Host you need to be able to tap into your inner "cranky old man" even if you aren't that old.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sinner4ever: [YouTube video: Joe Biden on 1994 Crime Bill]


I thought his nearly incoherent speech pattern was the result of his old age....now I know better.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fox has never heard of the ban on lead in paint or gasoline.
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: They still think it's the 90s.


1890s. We're into the Second Gilded Age, with the 1% owning more than half of all Americans.
 
Forty-Three [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theteacher: Decreased started in the 1990s because of access to abortion in the 1970s.  People born in the 1970s became of age in the 1990s and did a lot of bad shiat...

Fetuses who do not become people cannot do crime.

What were abortion laws doing 20 years ago?


There's also some convincing evidence that reducing environmental lead pollution, by banning leaded paint and gasoline, passing the Clean Air Act, establishing the EPA, etc played a significant role in that decline.

Lead-Crime Hypothesis
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FOX News didn't exist 30 years ago, so yes we had more ethics, morals and values.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was a teenager 30 years ago.  You often had the feeling of being a suspect.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This guy clearly remembers a different 1992 than I do; Back then basically every "moral" authority out there was shrieking that all the gangs and drugs and rap music meant that our society was lawless and on the verge of collapse. Okay, they said it with even more racial dogwhistles than the previous sentence, but you get the picture.

/ Also, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles were influencing children to be violent, disrespectful to adults, and curious about "Eastern Mysticism" like no good Christian child should be
 
raygundan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

indy_kid: Tr0mBoNe: They still think it's the 90s.

1890s. We're into the Second Gilded Age, with the 1% owning more than half of all Americans.


There's a wonderfully horrible punctuation-related ambiguity here.
 
EwoksSuck
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Crime probably went down since the 90s because we had the highest rate of incarnation on the planet. A lot of people went to jail that should not have, especially lower income minorities, but when you throw that many people in jail for every minor offense you probably do  keep some truly bad apples off the steet in the process.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Theeng: AirForceVet: WTF, 30 years ago? Didn't have have an exploding drug crime wave then?

Try the 1950s instead, dumbass.

Then we just hid the lynchings and other shiat.


The graph does say "reported" crime.
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Theeng: AirForceVet: WTF, 30 years ago? Didn't have have an exploding drug crime wave then?

Try the 1950s instead, dumbass.

Then we just hid the lynchings and other shiat.

The graph does say "reported" crime.


Those people all became cops.
 
ssa5
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Irony's head just exploded with a triple stroke before going nuclear. Yes 30 years ago we use to elect candidates who did not lie 30,000 times in office, who did not fark porn actress while their wives were pregnant and then tried to pay them off with illegal payments (and that was another ain't nuthin gonna happen moment).

The whole rightwing/MAGA/FOX segment of society I have to hope and believe will truly be remembered as the congregation of the worst elements of society, and I hope scientist can someday eradicate this disease with a vaccine...oh who am I kidding, vaccine. Sheesh.
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Said less than 2 weeks before the 30th anniversary of the L.A. riots.
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: This guy clearly remembers a different 1992 than I do; Back then basically every "moral" authority out there was shrieking that all the gangs and drugs and rap music meant that our society was lawless and on the verge of collapse. Okay, they said it with even more racial dogwhistles than the previous sentence, but you get the picture.

/ Also, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles were influencing children to be violent, disrespectful to adults, and curious about "Eastern Mysticism" like no good Christian child should be


Shiat, HW though Bart Simpson was a harbinger of the downfall of society.
 
smokewon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
1992...I had just gotten out of Job Corps. The world was new. I found out about racism in North Idaho. Ruby Ridge wasn't that far away. Then I discovered the racists were okay with Natives. Then there was Waco, Oklahoma City, ....peaceful times and full of morality...
 
princhester
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

EwoksSuck: Crime probably went down since the 90s because we had the highest rate of incarnation on the planet. A lot of people went to jail that should not have, especially lower income minorities, but when you throw that many people in jail for every minor offense you probably do  keep some truly bad apples off the steet in the process.

[Fark user image 425x284]


Doubtful.  Recidivism rates are high and prisons breed criminals.  That's the irony of incarceration as a tool for crime prevention.
 
hammettman
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So, you mean like 30 years ago, when violent crime was at its peak?   And then had a straight downward trend until W. Bush got into office?

What could have happened in the interregnum of the Reagan/Bush years and the W. Bush years that may have had an affect on crime?  Was there another president?
 
Theeng
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Just finished talking with a Trumper relative about this, after the standard Trumper nonsense of "b-b-but Chicago and Memphis, whatabout California" they eventually fixated on a 2020 FBI report as evidence of a crime wave.
 
Mole Man
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
When did gas become unleaded?
 
wademh
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
corn-bread
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
30 years ago people were complaining about how much better and more moral people were 30 years before that.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Maybe just maybe the reduced buying power of the dollar, stagnant working class wages the last 40 years, the inability to live on a minimum wage income and sky rocketing rents in major metro areas are what leads to increases in crime. Of course, paying people livable wages would mean a reduction in record level profits and might mean a reduction in those massive paychecks for CEOs, so that's simply not possible. Perhaps people should just learn to do without luxuries like housing and food
 
docilej
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
...that was right around the time the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act of 1994 got enacted (....sponsored by Senator Biden).
 
