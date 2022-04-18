 Skip to content
(Insider)   You know that expensive home for sale with the permanent resident in the basement, à la Ozark? It's getting offers, including one above the asking price   (insider.com) divider line
Bovine Diarrhea Virus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I doubt the people in the basement (if they exist) will actually convey with the home.  Without a proper lease agreement, I'm sure the buyers can start legal proceedings to throw the squatters out.
"Ok, I held my end of the bargain. I allowed you to stay following the sale of the home.  Now that it's been 24 hours, get out or I'll have you arrested".
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
comes with a stranger living in the basement


media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
In rural areas its not uncommon for old folks to sell off their property with them being granted lifetime free rent for an RV hookup so that they can stay on their former property until they kick the bucket. Those deals get messy in a hurry once the older folks start having trouble taking care of themselves.
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
imgix.ranker.comView Full Size

Is it this guy?
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The offer is coming from inside the house!?!
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As I mentioned in the earlier thread about this property, everyone is making way too much of the basement dwellers.They represent the proletariat and are therefore essentially powerless. The simple, inescapable fact is that Capital doesn't have to put up with their sh*t.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think I would want a house with some one living in it. It can be hell getting someone out.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The best part is that this isn't even obscure.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BumpInTheNight [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

daffy: I don't think I would want a house with some one living in it. It can be hell getting someone out.


The vermin are in the basement, just slice a water pipe open and wait a couple hours/days.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: In rural areas its not uncommon for old folks to sell off their property with them being granted lifetime free rent for an RV hookup so that they can stay on their former property until they kick the bucket. Those deals get messy in a hurry once the older folks start having trouble taking care of themselves.


Yep. I've got a customer that sold off his farm but the new owners  are letting him stay in the house until he chooses to move into a retirement home or they "carry him out" as he put  it. They just wanted the farmland.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Guarantee all serious offers are local builders who have the time and finances to go through an eviction process and DGAF about the condition of the house because they're gonna bulldoze it and put a brand new 6000-7000 square foot place on the near half acre lot and sell it for ~$2mil
 
Foolkiller
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
cdn.storyboardthat.comView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
What's his Fark handle?
 
Theeng
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Target Builder: Guarantee all serious offers are local builders who have the time and finances to go through an eviction process and DGAF about the condition of the house because they're gonna bulldoze it and put a brand new 6000-7000 square foot place on the near half acre lot and sell it for ~$2mil


Yup, they don't give a shiat about the building, just raze and build a mcmansion.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: I doubt the people in the basement (if they exist) will actually convey with the home.  Without a proper lease agreement, I'm sure the buyers can start legal proceedings to throw the squatters out.
"Ok, I held my end of the bargain. I allowed you to stay following the sale of the home.  Now that it's been 24 hours, get out or I'll have you arrested".


This is not squatter's rights/adverse possession. One of the elements of adverse possession is that the squatter occupies the contested property for the length of the statute of limitations in the state. I don't know about Virginia but here in California that's like six years, and the last article said the person(s) had been in the basement for two years. Trespass them and you're done.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: I doubt the people in the basement (if they exist) will actually convey with the home.  Without a proper lease agreement, I'm sure the buyers can start legal proceedings to throw the squatters out.
"Ok, I held my end of the bargain. I allowed you to stay following the sale of the home.  Now that it's been 24 hours, get out or I'll have you arrested".

This is not squatter's rights/adverse possession. One of the elements of adverse possession is that the squatter occupies the contested property for the length of the statute of limitations in the state. I don't know about Virginia but here in California that's like six years, and the last article said the person(s) had been in the basement for two years. Trespass them and you're done.


Regardless of a signed lease or not they've been there long enough to have established the status of "Tenant". You can't just roll up and kick them out - or your legal problems are just beginning.

You buy the place, serve them notice (IIRC this is something like 30 days for a tenant without a contract) and then when they don't leave you go to the court and get an eviction approved then have the local cops evict them from the premises.

As asinine as it sounds, it's better than the alternative where landlords could just decide they didn't want to honor their tenancy agreements and boot people without notice.

For the builders in the area though - none of this is a big deal. I knew a family in the area who sold their older house to a builder. Builder offered ~30% over anything it would appraise for and told them they could live there rent free for a year because they couldn't get labor to develop it until then, but carrying the lot for a year was worth it to them as they'd secured a prime development plot for future work.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
In Soylent Green, the upper class residences came with "furniture"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

NathanAllen: The best part is that this isn't even obscure.

[Fark user image image 394x269]


Oh what a delightfully odd movie that was.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I would interpret conveyance as that I would then own those people in the basement and act accordingly.
 
