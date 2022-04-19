 Skip to content
♫ Though April showers may come your way / ♫ They bring the flowers that bloom in May / ♫ So if it's raining have no regrets / ♫ Because it isn't raining in your Fark Gardening Thread for Tuesday April 19, 2022
whatshisname
‘’ 13 hours ago  
It's snowing FFS.
I potted on the tomatoes and sowed beets this weekend. Also got seed potatoes and shallot sets but they aren't going outside until the end of April.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
aiight

I had a Gardening Day today.  And I have a blister to prove it.  everything is looking well nice, but doesn't do to count you're chickens what with late frost n all.
I've ordered 240litres of compost.  And I'm considering my next move with the lawn.

didn't think to take any pictures all day, but this turned out all right at dusk.  just on my phone, like...
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
farks sake

Fark user image
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.net
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.net
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
i.kym-cdn.com
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.com
 
Sunidesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It was snowing here yesterday so...

But I did remember to take a pic of the bleeding heart which has started poking out of the ground!
Fark user image

I really need to do a spring cleanup thing, but ya know... snow... so that hasn't happened yet.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
my gardening is reduced to growing grass on some ground up tree stumps.

spearmint, garlic and purple basil is all the deer will allow me to grow otherwise
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hyjamon: my gardening is reduced to growing grass on some ground up tree stumps.

spearmint, garlic and purple basil is all the deer will allow me to grow otherwise


We have a deer problem as well

The critters leave the chives alone and it comes back year after year if you need another option
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got some seeds under a grow light. Beans, peas, Brussels sprouts, radishes, and smokeables are all started. We'll see what survives the weather and the deer.  Catnip is next up, and should do well if last year was any indication.

We've also got a sour cream container of cat grass, which apparently isn't big enough because the tux tries to uproot it and knocks the whole thing over. She goes absolutely crazy for it.
 
CatRevenge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I re-potted the tomato plants into their outdoor containers.  I'm not putting any in the ground this year because I battled blight last year.   Of course yesterday was crazy windy and there will be a couple of cooler nights.  The plants seemed to have done ok with the wind at least.   The container sides are still protecting the plants.

The peas are starting to climb nicely and the strawberries are flowering.  I still have a mess of collards that I can pick at any time.  (Mess is a technical term for an amount of greens if you live in the south.)  Garlic and shallots are still doing their thing.
 
sojourner
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Something is making the roots on my lettuces and spinach disintegrate. I plant them, they wilt, I gently tug at them and find that the base of the plant is no longer attached to anything. I've dug a few holes and can't see any grubs or other pests in their vicinity. What the hell.
 
Death by Spaghettification
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'm getting antsy waiting to finish planting, but my peas are up and so are the dwarf sunflowers I put in a big pot. 😍 The rest is waiting till I don't have to scrape my windows in the morning lol
 
UpNorthMeech
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This is what I woke up to. Kinda not ready for gardening.
Fark user image
 
rockymountainrider
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 552x518]


How dedicated to eating tapioca WERE people?  Really...jeesh

But it's still April fool's here.  Sub zero, snow on the lawn...even on nice days I've resisted the urge to clear the beds and turn the soil.

I did kill a bunch of my front lawn so I can eventually seed with mother of thyme and some lemon grass edging.
 
SirOsisofLyvre
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'm also fighting the urge to get tomato plants i the ground.  Mine are at least 16 inches tall, so it's time to start acclimating to outside during the day.

lettuce, carrots and onions are up.

Planting remaining seeds today, including beans, cucumbers, melons, zucchini, squash.  And hops.  My students will be busy digging in the dirt (as Peter Gabriel once sang).

Have a great day everyone.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So, my outdoor stuff (spring bulbs) is trying to survive the relentless cold.  Possibility of snow...

My dahlia seeds have sprouted and I just started some indoor indoor lettuce.  So along the theme of kate I'd love to grow some cannabis (I've had a medical card for years), but that's a tough order in an apartment because of the smell, and the mitigation needs fans, so I can do without the noise.


I envy all of your yards.
 
dracos31
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Bastard weather killed the stuff I put out early, except the Marigolds. Started new seedlings inside, the weather is supposed to turn better this week, so fingers crossed on getting my sunflowers in this weekend.
 
UngaBeat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Sunday I brought all these folks back into the garage after a day of repotting. (Sans the Christmas tinsel, which is fine out there for now.) Some of the three-year-old peppers have tiny new leaves, which is so awesome.)

Yesterday was ice on the birdbath. Rain like cats and dogs last night and it's still cold out there though everything is greening up nicely. C'mon Spring, I know you're out there somewhere! (?)

Fark user image
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: So, my outdoor stuff (spring bulbs) is trying to survive the relentless cold.  Possibility of snow...

My dahlia seeds have sprouted and I just started some indoor indoor lettuce.  So along the theme of kate I'd love to grow some cannabis (I've had a medical card for years), but that's a tough order in an apartment because of the smell, and the mitigation needs fans, so I can do without the noise.


I envy all of your yards.


"theme of late".

I don't know who Kate is, but I'm sure their theme is OK as well.

(Fark needs an edit button)
 
Ham Sandvich [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I put down black landscape fabric in the garden plot to snuff out the weeds that took over last year. We're just watching the forecast to try and time the last frost date now. I need to do a germination test on the seed packs this weekend, just to be sure they're still good to plant.

Daffodils are up and the trees are starting to bud, so we're getting close.
 
boohyah
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user image
well this was my back yard about two weeks ago.. ground is still part frozen and where it isn't it's waterlogged.. gonna wait til the weekend and go and run the tiller over the veggie beds and get my onion sets down, spuds in, and in a couple of weeks get my chilli and tomato plants in.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
For young people that don't get the reference:
April Showers - Al Jolson (1921)
Youtube Z1Z0odJJj00
 
boohyah
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Btw the trees you can see are plums on the left, apples to the right (which need a bloody good prune) and peaches in the centre. Away in the middle distance next to the pool is a good size walnut tree. We also have raspberries, strawberries, and a few currant bushes of various types
 
boohyah
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Sometimes It Snows in April
Youtube ikZgBhSMSUM
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: my gardening is reduced to growing grass on some ground up tree stumps.

spearmint, garlic and purple basil is all the deer will allow me to grow otherwise


deer are devils for eating everything.
can't fence a bit off?
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

sojourner: Something is making the roots on my lettuces and spinach disintegrate. I plant them, they wilt, I gently tug at them and find that the base of the plant is no longer attached to anything. I've dug a few holes and can't see any grubs or other pests in their vicinity. What the hell.


maybe slugs?

do you do anything about slugs?  I put down slug pellets but I only grow flowers, nothing I'd be eating.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: For young people that don't get the reference:
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Z1Z0odJJj00]


The song is featured in a Bugs Bunny cartoon, "Wet Hare."
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I have a pretty simple status report on gardening so far.

I have plants in pots.  Peas, cukes, zucchini, watermelon, and sunflowers.  I also have herbs like rosemary, cilantro, basil, arugula, and dill.  Plus, my thyme, sage and oregano grew back from last year.

My only concern right now is that we had a minor frost the other day, and may have killed some of my seeds.  Or maybe not.  I'm just waiting now to see what sprouts.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
After a week of snow and hail, it looks like cold and rainy this week. The greenhouse is cleaned out and the strawberry towers planted, safely away from the squirrels. Topped off the raised beds* with compost over the weekend.  Probably start transplanting this week, we have lots of planter bags filled with fresh soil.

*One has a garlic the size of a corn plant and it isn't elephant garlic!  Over-wintered just fine, as did all the garlic. We now have seven types growing.
 
Johnny 5 Alive [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Got my space in the community garden, and a full plot rather than half this year. Haven't been able to start any seedlings due to a move- not sure if I should try to get them in this weekend (probably cukes) or just throw money at the problem and get what I want from the nursery. Think I may try eggplant in addition to tomatoes, cucumbers and peppers, then fill in the rest of the space with herbs and marigolds to deter those farking pooping cats.
 
jd99 [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The shrubbery is blooming! Azaleas, kolkwitzia, and a chiananthus which is still in its pot. Snapdragons and an annual delphinium are blooming too.
The only planting left is trying to squeeze the other annuals into my beds - dill, nasturiums, bachelor's buttons, nigella.
 
