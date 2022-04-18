 Skip to content
(KATU)   $50,000 worth of music equipment stolen from band touring in Portland. Police on the lookout for all five guitars   (katu.com) divider line
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Dear Subby, traveling musicians sleep in their trailers sometimes so their shit doesn't get stolen.  Sketchy hotels in sketchy towns are a real thing.  They're supposed to play tonite then drive to San Francisco in two days to play again to make a goddamned living doing what they love to do.  Now they don't have their tools.  Theft sucks.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The Brian Jonestown Massacre

Uh-oh...well, that sucks.  Hope it was insured.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: The Brian Jonestown Massacre

Uh-oh...well, that sucks.  Hope it was insured.


Yep, they aren't too bad a band, saw them open once in the 90's for James, I think. The price of that gear though, it's really maybe $20k or so tops, unless those guitars have some very special provenance.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Maybe they broke some sitars again.  You'd really think BJM would have this kind of thing handled, but it happened to Sonic Youth, too, and that was devastating for them despite where they were in their career.

Goodness.  That sh*t sucks.
 
Charlie Freak [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This has given me many a sleepless night. These days, I often haul all my expensive gear into the hotel room.
 
chewd
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Not pictured: The 1986 Honda they were stolen from. 

The life of a Musician = Cramming $20k of gear into a $500 car and driving all night to make $100
 
Azz
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

433: sitars


It's been done before

Spacemen 3 - An Evening of Contemporary Sitar Music - Dreamweapon
Youtube -_qA0nelfNc


/way better band anyway
 
kabloink
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

whidbey: The Brian Jonestown Massacre

Uh-oh...well, that sucks.  Hope it was insured.


Dang, one of my favorite bands.

The Brian Jonestown Massacre - Open Heart Surgery
Youtube 3lwsIAlIlqA
 
DrMaturin
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Eko guitars are kind of rad
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Azz: It's been done before


Initially they were real fights on stage, then they realized fights on stage were drawing audiences.  There are some YouTube videos where a sitar is broken and it becomes this big deal, kind of, in a manufactured way that almost seems real.

Imagine the how smashing a guitar or other equipment turned into a shtick.  They did the same thing.  Tale as old as rock and roll.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

chewd: Not pictured: The 1986 Honda they were stolen from. 

The life of a Musician = Cramming $20k of gear into a $500 car and driving all night to make $100


Yep, and the last gigging band I was in in the early 90s we were making $400-$500 a show. Good to know pay hasn't got any better in 30 years. :(
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I had tickets for Tacoma on Saturday, they cancelled due to band Covid outbreak according to the venue....
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

whidbey: The Brian Jonestown Massacre

Uh-oh...well, that sucks.  Hope it was insured.


Why do I have a hunch that you have extreme empathy for the thieves?
 
