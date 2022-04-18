 Skip to content
(TimeOut)   In response to the NYC subway shooting, Mayor Adams announces plan to make work from home permanent   (timeout.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I imagine the people most pissed off about him were the biggest proponents of ranked choice voting, because that's how the best people get elected....
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm sure this will keep the flow of traffic especially during rush hour moving right along.
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The cost is going to be huge.
 
Alley Rat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah, that's not on you, Mayor Adams. It's up to the employers to make that choice.

It will also send commercial real estate prices dropping like a lead weight.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Alley Rat: Yeah, that's not on you, Mayor Adams. It's up to the employers to make that choice.

It will also send commercial real estate prices dropping like a lead weight.


To put metal detectors in the subway?

When did employers get that POWERFUL?
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I live in NYC.  My wife can't go through normal metal detectors because she has a medical implant, and she's far from the only one.  It's also the reason she can't drive.  So is she just shiat out of luck now?
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cretinbob: I imagine the people most pissed off about him were the biggest proponents of ranked choice voting, because that's how the best people get elected....


I'm asking you this honestly.  If there wasn't ranked choice voting in the primary, who do you think would have won?  Adams was the frontrunner and had the "law and order" vote locked up, and that was a lot of NYC Democrats towards the end of the primary season. In a "normal" race where it was down to maybe Adams, Wiley, Garcia, and Yang, the winner probably takes it with 30-33% of the vote.  With ranked choice, 50%+ of primary voters voted for Adams in some form or another.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

RodneyToady: cretinbob: I imagine the people most pissed off about him were the biggest proponents of ranked choice voting, because that's how the best people get elected....

I'm asking you this honestly.  If there wasn't ranked choice voting in the primary, who do you think would have won?  Adams was the frontrunner and had the "law and order" vote locked up, and that was a lot of NYC Democrats towards the end of the primary season. In a "normal" race where it was down to maybe Adams, Wiley, Garcia, and Yang, the winner probably takes it with 30-33% of the vote.  With ranked choice, 50%+ of primary voters voted for Adams in some form or another.


Don't know
Don't care
I don't live in NYC

What I see is a bunch of sore heads trashing the guy who won. I mean, that's the American way but ranked choice was supposed to provide a happy medium.
No one wants to address the fact that it might be a bad idea after all.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And I think we are on the same page
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It introduces a random element I think. People are so conditioned to vote for one person that they have their first choice, generally based on emotion look it up, that they just pick the first name randomly, Adams being the top of the alphabetical order, is likely to be chosen out of laziness.

It's not that there's anything inherently wrong with the idea of ranked voting, it's that the implementation is not well thought out and people suck.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So glad I don't have to deal with that problem since my work boots set those things off all the time, but seriously, NYC, what the fark.  How did such an idiot become the mayor of your city?
 
Klyukva
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

cretinbob: RodneyToady: cretinbob: I imagine the people most pissed off about him were the biggest proponents of ranked choice voting, because that's how the best people get elected....

I'm asking you this honestly.  If there wasn't ranked choice voting in the primary, who do you think would have won?  Adams was the frontrunner and had the "law and order" vote locked up, and that was a lot of NYC Democrats towards the end of the primary season. In a "normal" race where it was down to maybe Adams, Wiley, Garcia, and Yang, the winner probably takes it with 30-33% of the vote.  With ranked choice, 50%+ of primary voters voted for Adams in some form or another.

Don't know
Don't care
I don't live in NYC


So why are you posting?
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So uh, who is going to be the TSA of the MTA?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
OR, and bear with me now, you could make the metal detectors detect a certain kind of metal.  Then use *that* metal for subway tokens.  Then nobody could ever get inside the subway without paying!
 
LograyX
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: So glad I don't have to deal with that problem since my work boots set those things off all the time, but seriously, NYC, what the fark.  How did such an idiot become the mayor of your city?


The TV told them crime was skyrocketing so they elected a cop.
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

notgonnatellu: So uh, who is going to be the TSA of the MTA?


NYPD.  So expect them to be farking on their phones instead of monitoring scanners.
 
thornhill
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

cretinbob: I imagine the people most pissed off about him were the biggest proponents of ranked choice voting, because that's how the best people get elected....


The electorate in a municipal primary election always skews to the right, and the biggest issue for them in every city in the nation is crime. Adams winning was completely predictable.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Metal dectectors don't operate without employees.  So is the MTA police going to expand its ranks by thousands of positions?  How are you going to get that many trained officers when so many departments are hurting for officers as is.  I am sure the police union loves the idea of more members, but the public may not be as enthusiastic.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Klyukva: cretinbob: RodneyToady: cretinbob: I imagine the people most pissed off about him were the biggest proponents of ranked choice voting, because that's how the best people get elected....

I'm asking you this honestly.  If there wasn't ranked choice voting in the primary, who do you think would have won?  Adams was the frontrunner and had the "law and order" vote locked up, and that was a lot of NYC Democrats towards the end of the primary season. In a "normal" race where it was down to maybe Adams, Wiley, Garcia, and Yang, the winner probably takes it with 30-33% of the vote.  With ranked choice, 50%+ of primary voters voted for Adams in some form or another.

Don't know
Don't care
I don't live in NYC

So why are you posting?


cretinbob: RodneyToady: cretinbob: I imagine the people most pissed off about him were the biggest proponents of ranked choice voting, because that's how the best people get elected....

I'm asking you this honestly.  If there wasn't ranked choice voting in the primary, who do you think would have won?  Adams was the frontrunner and had the "law and order" vote locked up, and that was a lot of NYC Democrats towards the end of the primary season. In a "normal" race where it was down to maybe Adams, Wiley, Garcia, and Yang, the winner probably takes it with 30-33% of the vote.  With ranked choice, 50%+ of primary voters voted for Adams in some form or another.

Don't know
Don't care
I don't live in NYC

What I see is a bunch of sore heads trashing the guy who won. I mean, that's the American way but ranked choice was supposed to provide a happy medium.
No one wants to address the fact that it might be a bad idea after all.


Expecting a city mayor to fix something that needs a federal-level change is not a showcase that a good local policy is somehow bad.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Just hire Bernie Goetz to provide security on the subway.

Or hand out these masks:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Is the NYPD going to invest in these:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This is great for tourism.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: [Fark user image 600x600]


Farking twitter idiots.  Anything to take the focus off the guy who pulled the trigger.
 
germ78
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Seems like a solution in search of a problem to me. At least the metal detector companies and the police union will be happy.
 
dumbobruni
‘’ now  

germ78: the police union will be happy.


the police union will never be happy. bunch of farking entitled shiatty crybabies.
 
