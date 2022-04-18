 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Ukrainian millionaire finds out his house is being used by russian military, gives coordinates to Ukrainian army to destroy it   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
11
    More: Cool  
•       •       •

208 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Apr 2022 at 12:41 AM (7 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
*Definitely* Hard-Core!
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
That's going to be a tricky insurance claim....
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: That's going to be a tricky insurance claim....


Not if you own the company
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: That's going to be a tricky insurance claim....


I read that in Carter Pewtetschmidt's voice
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I like it when rich guys show patriotism. Wish we had more like this guy in our own country.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Commitment
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah yes, Maxim 20. "If you're not willing to shell your own position, you're not willing to win."[1]
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: I like it when rich guys show patriotism. Wish we had more like this guy in our own country.


I was thinking the same thing
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: That's going to be a tricky insurance claim....


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"Whoops, that was the address for the mother in law, my mistake, I don't even live in this town!"
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.