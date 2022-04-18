 Skip to content
(WESH Orlando)   Bad egg scams parents for Easter   (wesh.com) divider line
13
interstellar_tedium
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That scammer is in for a  world of hurt if they get caught, most judges are old and conservative and will take a dim view of these shenanigans
 
Nirbo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Are we sure the eggs weren't just SUPER well hidden?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Hundreds of dollars!
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
How lazy are parents today?

My parents hid my one unpainted egg at the top of the hill in the snow.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Honesty, if the parents are so lazy that they can't throw some plastic eggs in the yard they deserve to be scamed.
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I did it but all the funds went to the Make America Great Again, Again! Inc. PAC, so I know that we're all good.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Her?
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

interstellar_tedium: That scammer is in for a  world of hurt if they get caught, most judges are old and conservative and will take a dim view of these shenanigans


Most old and conservative people do not understand scams and especially not computer scams.
You think the judge is gonna go get this scammer from Nigeria or India or wherever they are?
That's not how any of this works.
Also Easter is a "religious holiday" from the article. LOL sure.
 
AWalleigh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

RepoManTSM: Honesty, if the parents are so lazy that they can't throw some plastic eggs in the yard they deserve to be scamed.


Yeah, those lazy single parents working on Easter the article clearly mentions should be ashamed of themselves.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Omnivorous: I did it but all the funds went to the Make America Great Again, Again! Inc. PAC, so I know that we're all good.


So the eggs are all on the other side of the wall. Good luck finding them you little bastards!
 
Nirbo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

AWalleigh: RepoManTSM: Honesty, if the parents are so lazy that they can't throw some plastic eggs in the yard they deserve to be scamed.

Yeah, those lazy single parents working on Easter the article clearly mentions should be ashamed of themselves.


Something something bootstraps just like Jesus.
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: How lazy are parents today?

My parents hid my one unpainted egg at the top of the hill in the snow.


Was it a brown egg, at least?
 
