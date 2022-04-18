 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC Washington)   So apparently we're now deciding where to go on vacation based on what places have the most TikTok views   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
33
    More: Facepalm, National Park Service, Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Yellowstone National Park, Texas Hill Country, Appalachian Mountains, Jackson Hole, national parks, Red Rock Country  
•       •       •

503 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Apr 2022 at 5:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But what if I have an Instagram Influencer telling me that I should vacation in a place that hasn't received a lot of TikTok views yet? I'm worried that I may be wasting valuable vacation days on a vacation that won't give me enough high-quality selfie opportunities. I mainly want to go somewhere where I can make a little heart with my hands against the setting sun. Or maybe the rising sun. I have to figure out which one is more popular.
 
muphasta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those numbers drop off at an alarming rate.
Seems as if there are other places that were overlooked.
 
alsih2o
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alternatively, we have a list of where NOT to vacation, should we want to avoid twits making videos.
 
Servocrowatian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alternate headline: Top Vacation Spots to Avoid Like The Plague (you won't believe number 6!)
 
ElFugawz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

muphasta: Those numbers drop off at an alarming rate.
Seems as if there are other places that were overlooked.


I think TikTok is a good resource for deciding where to go. Avoid the places clogged with TikTokers.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alsih2o: Alternatively, we have a list of where NOT to vacation, should we want to avoid twits making videos.


This!!!
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Breaking News: People continue to travel to popular and scenic destinations.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh man, that place has so many tick took views, nobody goes there anymore, it's too crowded.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
azquotes.comView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't wait to hear back from the people that visit the Oregon coast during spring. "It was great except for the sidewise rain and occasional snow and ice."
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
People are vacationing in teenagers' bedrooms?
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Servocrowatian: Alternate headline: Top Vacation Spots to Avoid Like The Plague (you won't believe number 6!)


I checked out number 7 and now I can't even
 
invictus2
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: People are vacationing in teenagers' bedrooms?



Fark user imageView Full Size
hmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
HA! Well there go Canadian destinations. Unless teenagers start postign viral muskie videos, our tourism can't compete with the TikTok market.
 
Gin Buddy [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
What's a vacation?
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Was ready to write those locations off, but Nantucket's pretty good.  If you go, get yourself one of these at The Pearl.

nantucketchronicle.comView Full Size
 
assjuice
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Who the fark is "we"?
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
No. We're not.
 
jeff3141
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I live about 45 minutes from the Oregon coast. I only go there on crappy, stormy days in the winter to avoid crowds and not be stuck in the parking lot that Highway 101 becomes in a lot of the towns during the summer months.
 
pdieten
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: What's a vacation?


I wouldn't know. Between my Parkinsons-afflicted MIL moving in and COVID I haven't been out of the house in almost three years. It's showing up in quality of work and quality of life. Nonetheless we forge ahead, and maybe in some distant year I'll know what a vacation is.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
No, "we're" not.
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
3. Macon, Georgia
TikTok views: 53.7 million

I live in Atlanta, and I wouldn't do anything but bypass Macon as fast as possible. I get the feeling those rascal Tockers are going all Boaty McBoatface
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Smells like liniment, menthol cigarettes and Werther's Originals in this thread.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"We"?

Speak for yourself, subs.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

morg: I can't wait to hear back from the people that visit the Oregon coast during spring. "It was great except for the sidewise rain and occasional snow and ice."


Who doesn't enjoy a nice relaxing swim in 48F water?
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Which is somehow apparently much worse than deciding based on what a travel magazine was paid to endorse.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: morg: I can't wait to hear back from the people that visit the Oregon coast during spring. "It was great except for the sidewise rain and occasional snow and ice."

Who doesn't enjoy a nice relaxing swim in 48F water?


Hey now, a glamorous video clip staged on top of a cliff in a pristine wilderness looks a hell of a lot more impressive to my followers than a shot at some rando beach.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
And I'm the type that sorts in reverse and goes to the least popular place
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: But what if I have an Instagram Influencer telling me that I should vacation in a place that hasn't received a lot of TikTok views yet? I'm worried that I may be wasting valuable vacation days on a vacation that won't give me enough high-quality selfie opportunities. I mainly want to go somewhere where I can make a little heart with my hands against the setting sun. Or maybe the rising sun. I have to figure out which one is more popular.


Have you been to Any Beach? the sunset is great. 10/10
previews.123rf.comView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

alsih2o: Alternatively, we have a list of where NOT to vacation, should we want to avoid twits making videos.


I was thinking the exact same thing, do an analysis of what parts of Hawaii show up on Tik Tok and Instagram the most and book a VRBO which is located somewhere other than those spots for next year =)
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

BrerRobot: Have you been to Any Beach? the sunset is great. 10/10


Forced perspective photos are this era's Dogs Playing Poker.
 
Mindlock
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: But what if I have an Instagram Influencer telling me that I should vacation in a place that hasn't received a lot of TikTok views yet? I'm worried that I may be wasting valuable vacation days on a vacation that won't give me enough high-quality selfie opportunities. I mainly want to go somewhere where I can make a little heart with my hands against the setting sun. Or maybe the rising sun. I have to figure out which one is more popular.


Please, that's easy.  If you're looking for a great place to take some instagram selfies you need some dramatic scenery with a wide all-encompassing view.  That's going to mean someplace high.  Since you want an uninterrupted view with great drama you're going to need a long drop but no guardrail to get in the way of the picture.  Now turn around and get ready to take a great selfie!

Although, maybe one more step back will get you a phenomenal selfie.  Just a little more, we're just talking one eensie step here.

Oh, maybe it should have been a little smaller than that last one.  The video clip will make a great TikToc video for someone if your phone managed to upload it before the splat.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

towatchoverme: Smells like liniment, menthol cigarettes and Werther's Originals in this thread.


And suddenly a shiatload of Axe body spray.
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.