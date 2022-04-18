 Skip to content
(Mid Hudson News)   Not news: heavy snow could cause electrical service disruptions in the Catskills. Fark:On April 18th   (midhudsonnews.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every year
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Lived in Northern New Jersey, which gets much the same weather.  I've been in Oregon for 18 years and there have been two major snow storms and one ice storm, or as known in the Catskills - last week.
 
germ78
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Been some real lousy Smarch weather this year. Snow flurries today, 80s on the weekend, then cold again next week. Yay.
 
b0rg9
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Meanwhile another record high day in Tampa Bay.

/the temps, not me
 
inner ted
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I got a good six inches the other day
/ur mom
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
A couple times every April around here it snows, and every year people act like it has never, ever happened before.
Had light snow a week ago. Had sleet today, and supposed to have a bit of snow tonight.
If this is a regular thing in the mountains of Virginia, then I reckon it's a regular thing in the fine state of New York, except more so.
 
powhound
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Normal April weather. Used to live just outside of the Catskills. Fun weather for sure.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Got 3" of snow today. It was 65° yesterday and I did the first mow of the season.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
BTW, I'm in Hampshire County WV (middle of the Eastern panhandle).
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
People find this newsworthy?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
And you people were worried about global warming. You poor deluded fools. Now excuse me, I have a reelection campaign to run. I'm getting primaried for not being evil enough.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Every year


You're missing the point, and that point is trumpers screeching 'hurr durr glabol wamring not real durr'

This was an attempted transliteration of trump speech, which is a philological oddity in that it contains the negative imprint of information.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

germ78: Been some real lousy Smarch weather this year. Snow flurries today, 80s on the weekend, then cold again next week. Yay.


A couple years ago we got a foot of spring snow. On May 20th.

/still don't miss IL
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Subtonic: And you people were worried about global warming. You poor deluded fools. Now excuse me, I have a reelection campaign to run. I'm getting primaried for not being evil enough.


See, this is what happens when I take the few seconds to look up 'philological' to make sure I'm using it correctly.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
And they will be crying about drought conditions by May 18th?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

inner ted: I got a good six inches the other day
/ur mom


Pegging?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

toraque: cretinbob: Every year

You're missing the point, and that point is trumpers screeching 'hurr durr glabol wamring not real durr'

This was an attempted transliteration of trump speech, which is a philological oddity in that it contains the negative imprint of information.


No
The point is people need to be reminded of every day normal things all the time and it's treated like those things never happened before.
It's not just the weather.
 
Quemapueblo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Sometimes It Snows in April
Youtube ikZgBhSMSUM
 
ar393
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
60 today.
8 inches of snow expected tonight.
/VT in April
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I have 8 and it is still falling
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Snowing at my location in Wisconsin right now. Just a dusting.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yay more snow !! 😒
 
Subtonic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

toraque: Subtonic: And you people were worried about global warming. You poor deluded fools. Now excuse me, I have a reelection campaign to run. I'm getting primaried for not being evil enough.

See, this is what happens when I take the few seconds to look up 'philological' to make sure I'm using it correctly.


And you can still operate a smart phone's touchscreen through a booger. You're learning a lot today.
 
darch
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

natazha: Lived in Northern New Jersey, which gets much the same weather.  I've been in Oregon for 18 years and there have been two major snow storms and one ice storm, or as known in the Catskills - last week.


What town?

Bergen County boy here.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It's still about a week before the average last frost date for that area, so is this even news?
 
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Due to accidents closing several roads, I had no way home from work this afternoon.

/Pennsyltucky
 
dennysgod
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Flushing It All Away: People find this newsworthy?



Southerns I guess.
 
