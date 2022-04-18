 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WKBN Youngstown)   Is your refrigerator running? It might be running after you to kill you   (wkbn.com) divider line
22
    More: Creepy, Door, Consumer Product Safety Commission, model numbers, Stainless steel, Steel, U.S. Product Safety Commission, English inventions, Austenite  
•       •       •

1229 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Apr 2022 at 6:45 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GE: we bring death and destruction to life!
 
acouvis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, at least it was a spinoff instead of a Hollywood remake this time...

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Death_Bed:_The_Bed_That_Eats
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The rise of the Killvenator
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And Prince Albert wants his revenge for all those years you kept him in a can.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FEED ME SARAH
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, I think I have one of those.  Now I gotta worry about it trying to kill me?
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Building things specifically to fail after the warranty expires can be difficult.
 
Sinbin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



From 1991.

Yes, It's real.

Actually a fairly amusing black comedy/horror.
 
kabloink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quick illustration because I'm suppose to be helping with dinner.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I knew we shouldn't have put Jack in charge of refrigerators and online streaming!
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, a friend of mine was giving me crap for wearing a gun around the house.

"but why do you need it?" Asks he.

"Decepticons." Says I.

"Decepticons?!" He asks incredulously.

He laughs.

I laugh.

The toaster Fridge laughed.

I shot the toaster fridge.

Good times, good times.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kabloink: Quick illustration because I'm suppose to be helping with dinner.

[Fark user image image 300x300]


This comment should be made into a NFT
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Well you better catch it!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'd just be happy if they'd fix the farking defroster on these. We got rid of one that would freeze up every 6 months or so, and in looking for a cheap replacement (it's the garage fridge), I encountered at least 3 people with this same problem on these fridges.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
My god.  What percentage of households own refrigerators?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
They kinda went to crap after being taken over by Haier. Haier's big ticket brands are pretty good, but they took a turn trying to manufacture smart everything and base quality fell by the wayside.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
My Sub-zero is over 26 years old and has yet to kill anyone.  I think I'll just keep it, since it's basically an industrial model parts aren't a problem.
 
Spego
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
My first ever sale as a commission salesperson was a top of the line, 27.4 cu. ft. GE side-by-side refrigerator with ice and water in the door. I sold it to a sweet little old lady who needed it right away, so I gave her the floor model and set up delivery for the next day.

At 18, I was younger than the refrigerator she was replacing, but she seemed to trust me and I wanted to make sure that this lady was happy. So, I spent two hours in the warehouse prepping the fridge for the trip to her house - I didn't trust the delivery guys to do it right.

We crushed all the refer boxes, but I went and found scrap cardboard and cut enough pieces to tape together to cover the entire surface area. Then, I carefully double l bubble-wrapped around that. Then, I cut more cardboard and made bumpers to further reinforce the corners and taped them on.

The afternoon of the delivery, I get a call. It was the lady. She was very sad. "What happened?" I said.

I had forgot to use the lock clips on the glass shelves. The delivery guys said there was about 20 pounds of tempered glass chunks at the bottom when they opened the door.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
There have been 71 reports of this error, which has caused 37 injuries including three major falls, so far.

I'm going to need a gif of those
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 minute ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: My first ever sale as a commission salesperson was a top of the line, 27.4 cu. ft. GE side-by-side refrigerator with ice and water in the door. I sold it to a sweet little old lady who needed it right away, so I gave her the floor model and set up delivery for the next day.

At 18, I was younger than the refrigerator she was replacing, but she seemed to trust me and I wanted to make sure that this lady was happy. So, I spent two hours in the warehouse prepping the fridge for the trip to her house - I didn't trust the delivery guys to do it right.

We crushed all the refer boxes, but I went and found scrap cardboard and cut enough pieces to tape together to cover the entire surface area. Then, I carefully double l bubble-wrapped around that. Then, I cut more cardboard and made bumpers to further reinforce the corners and taped them on.

The afternoon of the delivery, I get a call. It was the lady. She was very sad. "What happened?" I said.

I had forgot to use the lock clips on the glass shelves. The delivery guys said there was about 20 pounds of tempered glass chunks at the bottom when they opened the door.


It's the little things

/at least it was easily replaceable without having to get a whole new fridge for her
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.