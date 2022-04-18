 Skip to content
(CTV News)   In Oligarchy Russia, propaganda teaches you   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
23
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's like No Child Left Behind but with fewer steps.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Still better than teaching in Florida.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The same is true everywhere.
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Republican paradise.
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He went further. On March 1, he told pupils during a civics class he would not advise them to serve in the Russian army.

So he's just like Marjorie Taylor Greene.  CPAC will be awarding him a fellowship soon.
 
karl2025
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fascists gonna fascist.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He went further. On March 1, he told pupils during a civics class he would not advise them to serve in the Russian army, that he opposed the war against Ukraine, and that Russia's leaders exhibited elements of fascism even while saying they were fighting fascism in Ukraine, according to a signed statement taken by police and reviewed by Reuters.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: Republican paradise.


🎵We've been spending most our lives, living in a Republican Paradise🎵
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's interesting to see this..I wonder how the RWNJ media would portray this?


Is the teacher a freedom fighter going for free speech against a tyrannical fascist leadership?

OR

Is the teach going against the grain and teaching bad stuff against the rules and got what was deserved?

[TWOBUTTONS.JPG]
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"that Ukraine's rulers made common cause with people who collaborated with World War Two Nazis" Well, yes. That ruler and collaborator being Josef Stalin, personal idol of Vladimir Putin, and ally of Hitler before his sudden but inevitable betrayal.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: It's interesting to see this..I wonder how the RWNJ media would portray this?


Is the teacher a freedom fighter going for free speech against a tyrannical fascist leadership?

OR

Is the teach going against the grain and teaching bad stuff against the rules and got what was deserved?

[TWOBUTTONS.JPG]


Both.  Holding two mutually contradictory opinions is nae problemo for the hard of thinking
 
Nirbo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: "that Ukraine's rulers made common cause with people who collaborated with World War Two Nazis" Well, yes. That ruler and collaborator being Josef Stalin, personal idol of Vladimir Putin, and ally of Hitler before his sudden but inevitable betrayal.


Ally is a strong word there.

They were happy to share Poland with the Nazis, but only because they thought they'd be the ones to break the treaty first.

They hated each other SO MUCH. And had a lot of good reasons.
 
JS64
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
We're all taught our country's propaganda.They just do it a little stronger when the guy in charge is an Ivan The Terrible cosplayer of the worst sort.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
He went further. On March 1, he told pupils during a civics class he would not advise them to serve in the Russian army, that he opposed the war against Ukraine, and that Russia's leaders exhibited elements of fascism even while saying they were fighting fascism in Ukraine, according to a signed statement taken by police and reviewed by Reuters.

In the following days, the local police and the Federal Security Service, known as the FSB, summoned Shestakov for questioning, according to the March 5 signed statement about his classroom comments.

In comparison, our own disagreements should feel pretty farking inconsequential.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

El_Dan: He went further. On March 1, he told pupils during a civics class he would not advise them to serve in the Russian army, that he opposed the war against Ukraine, and that Russia's leaders exhibited elements of fascism even while saying they were fighting fascism in Ukraine, according to a signed statement taken by police and reviewed by Reuters.

In the following days, the local police and the Federal Security Service, known as the FSB, summoned Shestakov for questioning, according to the March 5 signed statement about his classroom comments.

In comparison, our own disagreements should feel pretty farking inconsequential.


You say that, but Nancy Pelosi's gazpacho could be anywhere.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Could you imagine trying to keep a straight face while being detained for questioning?!
"It says here that during your class you compared the government to fascists, what were you implying?!"
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wessoman
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Funny that here in America, Republicans want the exact same thing for teachers who teach historical truth, such as Critical Race Theory. And a lot of them openly cheer Russia.
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

JS64: We're all taught our country's propaganda.They just do it a little stronger when the guy in charge is an Ivan The Terrible cosplayer of the worst sort.


We all are?
No.
We don't all live in Florida.
Some of us had actual educations.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: Still better than teaching in Florida.


Actually the same.
The Florida KKK kidnaps kids; Santa Rosa , Polk and Orange counties at the least.

All the "Qannon" stuff IS true, but about the Klan instead of Democrats.
The KKK in SR county was in with Epstein and Trump back in the 80s.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: "that Ukraine's rulers made common cause with people who collaborated with World War Two Nazis" Well, yes. That ruler and collaborator being Josef Stalin, personal idol of Vladimir Putin, and ally of Hitler before his sudden but inevitable betrayal.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fista-Phobia
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
GOP seen nodding in approval.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
that Ukraine's rulers made common cause with people who collaborated with World War Two Nazis,

Kind of a time lag there, dontcha think?

There actually is a kernel of truth to the propaganda about Ukrainians collaborating with the Germans in WWII. But think about it from the perspective of a Ukrainian. It's the 1940s. You've just been through the Holodomor. You know Stalin, at best, doesn't give a shiat about you, and at worst wishes you dead. Along come the Germans, presenting themselves as liberators. You don't have access to information and have no clue that the Holocaust is occurring, or really about much of anything outside of your small world. What side are you going to choose? So, yeah, some Ukrainians associated themselves with Nazis, just as Soviet Russians had done until it was no longer expedient.
 
