(Zillow)   Welcome to Pound Town
27
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
🎶 Sign, sign, everywhere a sign 🎶
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Great, now I've got Petula Clark stuck in my head.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I see too many shades of grey..
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Oh dear god.

That was funny.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The owner:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Great job on the reno, and awesome sense of humor! :)
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Classy
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I mean, my wife likes the show for some reason, but there's no way I'm dedicating an entire farking tv to it.
 
Fern Crest
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Here's your sign.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The people who live there are definitely blessed. I know because the living room says so.
 
shopball [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Why would I want to shop at an English dollar store?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Woodland Pass, Onalaska, WI 54650

I'm more surprised that they neglected to show how many snowmobiles you can fit in the garage.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Mommy, why does daddy call your bedroom 'Poundtown'?"
 
shopball [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: [Fark user image 425x222]


Shakes tiny fist!
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Now that's funny.
 
barc0001
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Man, someone REALLY likes 6000K temperature LEDs...  they give me a searing headache.
 
khatores
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Looks like they've lived up to the name fairly recently.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
You people are all sick!!!
The owner clearly is an avid collector of Pound Puppies, which are stored in itemized storage totes under the bed.

Fark is NOT your personal erotica site!!!
 
relaxitsjustme [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
House on the outside of a curve in WI, yeah you know some drunk driver is ending up in the living room one day.
 
Reverend J
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Husband: I want pictures of the woods on the winter!
Wife: I want pictures of the woods on the spring!
Realtor: Let's split the difference!
 
kindms
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: 🎶 Sign, sign, everywhere a sign 🎶


So I tucked My hair in to my hat and went in to ask how much
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

LurkerSupreme: "Mommy, why does daddy call your bedroom 'Poundtown'?"


I don't know why honey I call it his self abuse cave
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This is what happens when you allow a realtor to "stage" your home for you.
 
Bslim
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Ah, that takes me back to my mom's house after her divorce ...wait WAT?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The outside needs some major refreshing, but the inside isn't bad. Way better than the other one we saw today, with all the fugly wallpaper.

I understand people think the many signs are amusing, but at least they're easy to remove. Unlike wallpaper.
 
