(Nottingham Post)   "Hidden compartment" revealed on toaster. Just wait til they find the one on the vacuum cleaner   (nottinghampost.com) divider line
51 Comments
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next up: Do not stick fork in toaster!

Fark, people are dumb.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
toaster shakings
Youtube duQmhi0vzDI
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man.  Wait'll I show people that there's a button that lets you completely remove the beaters from a hand mixer to clean them.  They'll never have to turn the blender on under the tap to get them clean again!
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's kinda like watching toddlers discover the world for the first time. OMG...BALLOON. WOW. YOU HAVE TO REMOVE THE SEAL ON A BOTTLE OF KETCHUP? OMG, THIS IS A CAN OPENER--are there no pull tabs, no pouches? What's with this big can of JUICE...am I just going to have to stab it with a knife? OMG THIS BOTTLE CAP WON'T TWIST OFF, It's DEFECTIVE.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: It's kinda like watching toddlers discover the world for the first time. OMG...BALLOON. WOW. YOU HAVE TO REMOVE THE SEAL ON A BOTTLE OF KETCHUP? OMG, THIS IS A CAN OPENER--are there no pull tabs, no pouches? What's with this big can of JUICE...am I just going to have to stab it with a knife? OMG THIS BOTTLE CAP WON'T TWIST OFF, It's DEFECTIVE.


Did you know a butter knife can also be used to spread cream cheese?  Crazy, and not many people know that.
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: Man.  Wait'll I show people that there's a button that lets you completely remove the beaters from a hand mixer to clean them.  They'll never have to turn the blender on under the tap to get them clean again!


There's a button to turn them off?!? That'll make licking them easier.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: optikeye: It's kinda like watching toddlers discover the world for the first time. OMG...BALLOON. WOW. YOU HAVE TO REMOVE THE SEAL ON A BOTTLE OF KETCHUP? OMG, THIS IS A CAN OPENER--are there no pull tabs, no pouches? What's with this big can of JUICE...am I just going to have to stab it with a knife? OMG THIS BOTTLE CAP WON'T TWIST OFF, It's DEFECTIVE.

Did you know a butter knife can also be used to spread cream cheese?  Crazy, and not many people know that.


Yes...but do you know why there's a notch on a 'fish fork/fish knife'
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
They don't know it's there because they're smelling burnt toast
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/duQmhi0vzDI]


Also served with tangwiches!
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Is that where the Decepticons hide?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: [YouTube video: toaster shakings]


My first thought too. Damn I'm getting old.
 
soopey [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I wonder if they'll find the hidden compartment in their back yard that is the septic tank...
 
MythDragon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

jbc: Psychopusher: Man.  Wait'll I show people that there's a button that lets you completely remove the beaters from a hand mixer to clean them.  They'll never have to turn the blender on under the tap to get them clean again!

There's a button to turn them off?!? That'll make licking them easier.


And God knows I'm getting tired of it rattling around in the drawer all damn night.
 
fat boy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Toaster Leavins
Youtube Og1LRZvq1H0
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Boneheads.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Are people getting dumber?
 
kabloink
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's hard to find toasters with a nice wood grain finish on them now days.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chewd
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Your washing machine has one too... and its probably got money in it!!
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

gopher321: Fark, people are dumb.


Why you put in comma?

Not need.
 
eyeq360 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It was on TikTok and called a "cleaning hack", so that is one sure sign that the people who find it mind blowing aren't that bright to begin with.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

fat boy: [YouTube video: Toaster Leavins]


Croutons!
 
Kid Lester
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

chewd: Your washing machine has one too... and its probably got money in it!!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If you really want to surprise someone remove the door from the oven. They're removable to ease cleaning. Just do it while the oven is cold.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Wait til you hear about side can openers.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Do people just throw their vacuum cleaners away when the cannister fills up with lint??
 
BumpInTheNight [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Just wait until these people learn about the secret message all keyboards display but only when you hold them upside down.
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Walker: Are people getting dumber?


Well, a while back there was a video circulating where a college student struggled for several minutes in front of a classroom to try and use a can opener. When she finally managed to get the can open the students broke out in non ironic applause. So yes.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Walker: Are people getting dumber?


count me as one of the 50k who just learned something today.

Checked my toaster. No tray, but did have a trap-door type-mechanic to empty out the bottom.

guide-images.cdn.ifixit.comView Full Size
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Walker: Are people getting dumber?


No, they're just getting prouder of their ignorance.  Used to be, when you realized something that should have been obvious, you hide that shiat in shame like an adult.
 
eyeq360 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Your car trunk has a hidden compartment where they hide a spare tire and some other neat items.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
omg it's a crumb tray.  i hate it here!
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Noah_Tall: Walker: Are people getting dumber?

Well, a while back there was a video circulating where a college student struggled for several minutes in front of a classroom to try and use a can opener. When she finally managed to get the can open the students broke out in non ironic applause. So yes.


what about the farker who gave his daughter a can opener and a can of food but no instructions on what to do?

Apparently 14 hours later, the distraught daughter figured it out and was then able to eat dinner that night.

Can't recall if I farkied them for that or not.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

fat boy: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/Og1LRZvq1H0?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


I wonder why that person uploaded the original audio, but not the video. It's not as if the Fox copyright demons care about a 30+ year old sitcom video clip, right?

Closest I could find, from the same episode (I think):

toaster shakings
Youtube duQmhi0vzDI
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Could be worse.
It could be a mortuary....
 
bughunter
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
When I was a kid, long, long ago, my mom's sister (who is barely older than me) used to butter her toast before putting it in the toaster.

It did, in fact, make for great toast.

Until the accumulated butter in the tray caught fire...
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm waiting for Lifehacker to get a hold of this, so that we can find out how to make your mayo taste toasty.
 
BumpInTheNight [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: fat boy: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/Og1LRZvq1H0?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]

I wonder why that person uploaded the original audio, but not the video. It's not as if the Fox copyright demons care about a 30+ year old sitcom video clip, right?

Closest I could find, from the same episode (I think):

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/duQmhi0vzDI]


That's close but I think the clip you were looking for is this one:
toaster shakings
Youtube duQmhi0vzDI
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

kabloink: It's hard to find toasters with a nice wood grain finish on them now days.

[Fark user image image 556x461]


That was my toaster growing  up
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

eyeq360: It was on TikTok and called a "cleaning hack", so that is one sure sign that the people who find it mind blowing aren't that bright to begin with.


Should be called shiat you can learn when you read the manual
 
Russ1642
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I just found out that most dryers have a lint catching screen. I'll bet that should be cleaned at least annually.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Be aware that unless a certified technician performs the task, your warranty may be voided.  Check your Owner's Manual for the nearest regional Service Center.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: If you really want to surprise someone remove the door from the oven. They're removable to ease cleaning. Just do it while the oven is cold.


Shiat. I wish I bothered to read your entire comment.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I knew someone who threw a toaster in the trash because the crumbs had piled high enough to jam the bimetallic strip so it no longer worked.

My brother repaired it by turning it upside-down and shaking it.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: If you really want to surprise someone remove the door from the oven. They're removable to ease cleaning. Just do it while the oven is cold.


Some toilet-seats are removable for the same purpose.

If you really want to surprise someone, swap their oven-door with their toilet-seat.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Why?  Because people are stupid and they take pride in their stupidity.  It's like when someone says "I'm so bad at math that I can't even balance my checkbook, hah, hah!".  They take their stupidity as some sort of badge of honor.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eyeq360 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: eyeq360: It was on TikTok and called a "cleaning hack", so that is one sure sign that the people who find it mind blowing aren't that bright to begin with.

Should be called shiat you can learn when you read the manual


These people aren't reading the manual or any other sort of reading based upon their social media posts.
 
Oneiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

chewd: Your washing machine has one too... and its probably got money in it!!


It's the dryer that matters more, as that one can start fires

I once went to a housewarming party for some friends who had gotten an apartment together.  One of them mentioned that they even had their own washer and dryer, but the dryer didn't work very well.

The lint filter was *packed*.  I had to get a coat hanger to try to scrape the whole thing out.

/tried to get people to NOT clean the lint filter after they used them in our apartment complex's laundromat
//because if it find the ones with lint in them, you know it was actually drying
///and then clean them out before using
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: Walker: Are people getting dumber?

count me as one of the 50k who just learned something today.

Checked my toaster. No tray, but did have a trap-door type-mechanic to empty out the bottom.

[guide-images.cdn.ifixit.com image 592x444]


I prefer the trap-doors, mainly because I usually have so many crumbs that sliding the tray out, they get stuck inside
 
