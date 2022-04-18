 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   Putin plays Blackjack with the world's future, hookers optional (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
49
    More: Scary, Nuclear weapon, Russia, Ukraine, European Union, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, parts of Ukraine, conventional weapons, Putin's invasion force  
•       •       •

1119 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 18 Apr 2022 at 10:35 PM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



49 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Theeng
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
OOGA BOOGA
 
Theeng
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Okay, just to give some context, they flew a bomber with a couple fighters and refueling tanker close to the Ukrainian border.  That's it, no confirmation if it had anything on it, just they flew a nuclear-capable bomber.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Still better than that guy that tried to play 5D chess and smelled like hamberders.
 
funmonger [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"Nuclear capable" = "Has wings".
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Be a shame if one of those landed in Ukraine and gave them a few nukes to defend themselves with.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
For both blackjack and hookers, Putin hits on 15 and tries not to go over 21
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Theeng: Okay, just to give some context, they flew a bomber with a couple fighters and refueling tanker close to the Ukrainian border.  That's it, no confirmation if it had anything on it, just they flew a nuclear-capable bomber.


Eh. Remember that time Ukraine sank their nuclear-capable cruiser? Those were some good memes!
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It will be fun to see it shot down.
 
Theeng
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Theeng: Okay, just to give some context, they flew a bomber with a couple fighters and refueling tanker close to the Ukrainian border.  That's it, no confirmation if it had anything on it, just they flew a nuclear-capable bomber.

Eh. Remember that time Ukraine sank their nuclear-capable cruiser? Those were some good memes!


it's much bigger deal that they sunk that cruiser, they've show down a number of planes already.  This wouldn't even cause me to a bat an eye during peacetime, let alone during wartime.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

aungen: Be a shame if one of those landed in Ukraine and gave them a few nukes to defend themselves with.


The escorting fighters will probably have been seperately briefed to shoot the bomber (or tanker) down if looked like they were deviating from mission parameters / flight corridors.

Plus all the pilots will probably have been quietly reminded about 'ensuring their their families safety' back home.
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Theeng: Okay, just to give some context, they flew a bomber with a couple fighters and refueling tanker close to the Ukrainian border.  That's it, no confirmation if it had anything on it, just they flew a nuclear-capable bomber.


They flew it in a way it was never intended to be flown. This was all "LOOK AT ME! LOOK AT ME!"

It was designed to fly supersonic at tree-top level to avoid radar.

This is just sad.

/Wonder if that was the only one that's operational...
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

asmodeus224: It will be fun to see it shot down.


And then towed away by a tractor
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
After what happened to his flagship guided missile carrier cruising too close to the Ukrainian shoreline, does he really think flying a flagship bomber close to the Ukrainian border is a good idea?
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

funmonger: "Nuclear capable" = "Has wings".


Nuclear bombs aren't light.

Yes, a tactical nuke could be delivered by fighter jet, but bomber-laden nukes tend to be an order of magnitude more powerful in yield.

Though with current Russian military supply problems, maybe it's not actually a nuke, but a thousand Russian soldiers that get thrown out and yell "BOOM" together. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: After what happened to his flagship guided missile carrier cruising too close to the Ukrainian shoreline, does he really think flying a flagship bomber close to the Ukrainian border is a good idea?


No one has told him about the sinking yet.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Aardvark Inc.: aungen: Be a shame if one of those landed in Ukraine and gave them a few nukes to defend themselves with.

The escorting fighters will probably have been seperately briefed to shoot the bomber (or tanker) down if looked like they were deviating from mission parameters / flight corridors.

Plus all the pilots will probably have been quietly reminded about 'ensuring their their families safety' back home.


I saw a telegram about that video that indicated it was a rehearsal for May 9 parade activities... Kinda seems likely
 
ippolit
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
They should send Clint Eastwood in with a tractor.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moroning [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Do we really think Russia still has usable Nuclear weapons?
 
Pinner
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
They are posturing till mid terms, seeing if they can get the GQP to relax sanctions and pressure Biden to broker a deal when the crazies control the senate.
If that fails, they continue to slaughter Ukrainians, wait for the Trump god.
 
Theeng
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

somedude210: funmonger: "Nuclear capable" = "Has wings".

Nuclear bombs aren't light.

Yes, a tactical nuke could be delivered by fighter jet, but bomber-laden nukes tend to be an order of magnitude more powerful in yield.

Though with current Russian military supply problems, maybe it's not actually a nuke, but a thousand Russian soldiers that get thrown out and yell "BOOM" together. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯


A B-29 is nuclear capable, so that whole designation for me is useful only in a military context.  With some work you could make a 747 nuclear capable.  Lets be honest it just means it's a decently sized bomber.
 
quantsuff
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Tell me you are getting your ass handed to you without saying "waah stop handing me my ass"
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This looks like the photos from a few days ago of what was speculated to be May Day parade practice. Formation flying at 1000 feet with bomber, fighters, and refueler is not a serious threat display like a simulated attack run at an ADIZ would be.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Moroning: Do we really think Russia still has usable Nuclear weapons?


Yes, probably.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Theeng: Okay, just to give some context, they flew a bomber with a couple fighters and refueling tanker close to the Ukrainian border.  That's it, no confirmation if it had anything on it, just they flew a nuclear-capable bomber.


There's no bomber flying that isn't "nuclear capable"  since the Enola Gay
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Moroning: Do we really think Russia still has usable Nuclear weapons?


Probably. No guarantee they won't detonate at the launch sites, but they probably have some working nukes.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Do a barrel roll!
 
Moroning [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: Do a barrel roll!


That's a neat trick!
 
Theeng
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Moroning: Do we really think Russia still has usable Nuclear weapons?

Probably. No guarantee they won't detonate at the launch sites, but they probably have some working nukes.


They almost certainly do in all honesty, I know Russia has shown its utter incompetence as of late but just remember that Best Korea has nukes, if they can manage it I'm sure Russia has manage to upkeep some of them enough to work.
 
DougTaupe
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I refuse to be afraid of anything I used to blow up in an NES game.
 
My Klezmer Metal Cover Band
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

SVC_conservative: Aardvark Inc.: aungen: Be a shame if one of those landed in Ukraine and gave them a few nukes to defend themselves with.

The escorting fighters will probably have been seperately briefed to shoot the bomber (or tanker) down if looked like they were deviating from mission parameters / flight corridors.

Plus all the pilots will probably have been quietly reminded about 'ensuring their their families safety' back home.

I saw a telegram about that video that indicated it was a rehearsal for May 9 parade activities... Kinda seems likely


The Russians do have a history with small groups of aircraft making repeated passes over the Kremlin while performing the big turns outside Moscow's visual range. 

Not sure who they thought they were ever fooling with that shiat. Time magazine readers, I guess? The Russian people? Did they think CIA relies solely upon blurry Minox photography from someone on the ground during the parade? And wasn't, like, you know, collating aerospace capability reports with availability of hard parking for said imaginary bomber wings? We knew they didn't have what they pretended to have; they had to have known we knew it.

Farking weirdos.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Aardvark Inc.: aungen: Be a shame if one of those landed in Ukraine and gave them a few nukes to defend themselves with.

The escorting fighters will probably have been seperately briefed to shoot the bomber (or tanker) down if looked like they were deviating from mission parameters / flight corridors.

Plus all the pilots will probably have been quietly reminded about 'ensuring their their families safety' back home.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Pinner: They are posturing till mid terms, seeing if they can get the GQP to relax sanctions and pressure Biden to broker a deal when the crazies control the senate.
If that fails, they continue to slaughter Ukrainians, wait for the Trump god.


Not so sure TFG lasts much longer. He went on a rant about James and the more unhinged and manic he becomes the closer that KFC grease gets to his heart and "brain".
 
Theeng
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

DougTaupe: [Fark user image 256x224]
I refuse to be afraid of anything I used to blow up in an NES game.


Theeng: Kalyco Jack: Theeng: Okay, just to give some context, they flew a bomber with a couple fighters and refueling tanker close to the Ukrainian border.  That's it, no confirmation if it had anything on it, just they flew a nuclear-capable bomber.

Eh. Remember that time Ukraine sank their nuclear-capable cruiser? Those were some good memes!

it's much bigger deal that they sunk that cruiser, they've show down a number of planes already.  This wouldn't even cause me to a bat an eye during peacetime, let alone during wartime.


Jesus christ I wish I drank so I could justify that abortion of a sentence.
 
SidFishious
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

somedude210: funmonger: "Nuclear capable" = "Has wings".

Nuclear bombs aren't light.

Yes, a tactical nuke could be delivered by fighter jet, but bomber-laden nukes tend to be an order of magnitude more powerful in yield.

Though with current Russian military supply problems, maybe it's not actually a nuke, but a thousand Russian soldiers that get thrown out and yell "BOOM" together. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯


I can't stop giggling imagining this.

Them each getting shot in the face and/or nuts by a thousand Ukrainian snipers immediately after they scream boom, and before they hit the ground, is even funnier.

/make sure the ammo was stolen from the Russians so they don't waste it on soon to be tomato paste pigs
//one dead Russian, ha ha ha
///two dead Russians, ha ha ha
////three dead Russians, ha ha ha...
//1,000 dead Russians, ha ha ha
//six slashes because dead Russians, ha ha ha
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Magorn: Theeng: Okay, just to give some context, they flew a bomber with a couple fighters and refueling tanker close to the Ukrainian border.  That's it, no confirmation if it had anything on it, just they flew a nuclear-capable bomber.

There's no bomber flying that isn't "nuclear capable"  since the Enola Gay


I think the START treaty language may be being deployed accidentally  by whomever reported on this  initially
Until recently, and perhaps even now we have observers and pecker checkers i Russia counting how many and what sort of nuclear warheads Russia has (both active and in boneyards) and how many and what sort of delivery systems are active for the various warheads. And Russia has pecker checkers eyeballing our nuclear arsenal as well. So that particular bomber may ell be documented and listed by us as one of the delivery systems. Same as most of our B52s and all of our B1s and B2s and FA18s etc are individually declared by us and officially listed by Putins pecker checkers as nuclear capable delivery systems.
 
Theeng
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

DougTaupe: [Fark user image 256x224]
I refuse to be afraid of anything I used to blow up in an NES game.


Sorry, made an oops and forget to type my response.  Yeah that puts it into perspective about how SCARY this NUCLEAR BOMBER is.

/as far as old games I still think on, sometimes when I miss something I'll say "That was not the target!" but I can't emulate shiatty old intellivoice too well.
//obscure?
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Theeng: Okay, just to give some context, they flew a bomber with a couple fighters and refueling tanker close to the Ukrainian border.  That's it, no confirmation if it had anything on it, just they flew a nuclear-capable bomber.


It's a training mission.

Why else do bombers need long range fighter escorts against a largely air forceless military?

Use your brain just a little.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

OhioUGrad: Pinner: They are posturing till mid terms, seeing if they can get the GQP to relax sanctions and pressure Biden to broker a deal when the crazies control the senate.
If that fails, they continue to slaughter Ukrainians, wait for the Trump god.

Not so sure TFG lasts much longer. He went on a rant about James and the more unhinged and manic he becomes the closer that KFC grease gets to his heart and "brain".


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Theeng
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Night Train to Wakanda: Theeng: Okay, just to give some context, they flew a bomber with a couple fighters and refueling tanker close to the Ukrainian border.  That's it, no confirmation if it had anything on it, just they flew a nuclear-capable bomber.

It's a training mission.

Why else do bombers need long range fighter escorts against a largely air forceless military?

Use your brain just a little.


lolwat, why would you send training crews close to an active warzone without taking part?  This is absolutely standard Russian playbook for decades to pull this sort of stuff.  They've done it all the time near Alaska and other nations.

No1curr.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ippolit: They should send Clint Eastwood in with a tractor.

[Fark user image image 425x239]


You have to think... In Russian.
 
SidFishious
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ippolit: They should send Clint Eastwood in with a tractor.

[Fark user image image 425x239]


Unfortunately, in reality, Clint Eastwood would probably be flying the bomber.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Theeng: somedude210: funmonger: "Nuclear capable" = "Has wings".

Nuclear bombs aren't light.

Yes, a tactical nuke could be delivered by fighter jet, but bomber-laden nukes tend to be an order of magnitude more powerful in yield.

Though with current Russian military supply problems, maybe it's not actually a nuke, but a thousand Russian soldiers that get thrown out and yell "BOOM" together. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

A B-29 is nuclear capable, so that whole designation for me is useful only in a military context.  With some work you could make a 747 nuclear capable.  Lets be honest it just means it's a decently sized bomber.


I mean yes, but in terms of what is actual military equipment, we have two main types of aircraft-delivered nukes (well, okay, three)

Tactical nukes, which are much smaller, akin to the bomb dropped on Nagasaki.

Then the bomber bombs which can be significantly larger (Tsar Bomba was one, that was 100MT bomb)

Third would be if they're carrying nuclear cruise missiles that would could range anywhere in between those categories. Those are also more bomber-laden than fighter-laden
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Theeng: Night Train to Wakanda: Theeng: Okay, just to give some context, they flew a bomber with a couple fighters and refueling tanker close to the Ukrainian border.  That's it, no confirmation if it had anything on it, just they flew a nuclear-capable bomber.

It's a training mission.

Why else do bombers need long range fighter escorts against a largely air forceless military?

Use your brain just a little.

lolwat, why would you send training crews close to an active warzone without taking part?  This is absolutely standard Russian playbook for decades to pull this sort of stuff.  They've done it all the time near Alaska and other nations.

No1curr.


Because it's a training run on dropping a really big bomb.

And no, this isn't usual Russian false alarm hijinks "I troll you haha!". This is a desperate man being humiliated left and right who thinks Russia is too important to the world to live in a world with out Russia and being shown just how insignificant the Russian economy and military power actually is.

Use your brain better.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Didn't someone in Ukraine capture a mobile batter capable of shooting down Bobbers?
 
SidFishious
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

SidFishious: somedude210: funmonger: "Nuclear capable" = "Has wings".

Nuclear bombs aren't light.

Yes, a tactical nuke could be delivered by fighter jet, but bomber-laden nukes tend to be an order of magnitude more powerful in yield.

Though with current Russian military supply problems, maybe it's not actually a nuke, but a thousand Russian soldiers that get thrown out and yell "BOOM" together. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

I can't stop giggling imagining this.

Them each getting shot in the face and/or nuts by a thousand Ukrainian snipers immediately after they scream boom, and before they hit the ground, is even funnier.

/make sure the ammo was stolen from the Russians so they don't waste it on soon to be tomato paste pigs
//one dead Russian, ha ha ha
///two dead Russians, ha ha ha
////three dead Russians, ha ha ha...
//1,000 dead Russians, ha ha ha
//six slashes because dead Russians, ha ha ha


I had five and six slashies for the fifth and sixth in preview. The fark, Fark?
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Moroning: Do we really think Russia still has usable Nuclear weapons?


Yes, they have over 6,000.  Chances are many still work... he is just crazy enough to launch 3 or 4 to the same spot so you have a better chance of 1 working.
With 6k in stock you have to be insane to think none work.
Now, will the grunts follow the order?  Depends on what they believe and how many family members he has up against a wall.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 minute ago  
because overflying in a supersonic anything would put you in downtown Madrid in a matter of minutes.    Worse yet, a bullet could hit it, knock it off course, and before you know it, you've crashed and sunk another one of your navy boats.
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Night Train to Wakanda: Theeng: Night Train to Wakanda: Theeng: Okay, just to give some context, they flew a bomber with a couple fighters and refueling tanker close to the Ukrainian border.  That's it, no confirmation if it had anything on it, just they flew a nuclear-capable bomber.

It's a training mission.

Why else do bombers need long range fighter escorts against a largely air forceless military?

Use your brain just a little.

lolwat, why would you send training crews close to an active warzone without taking part?  This is absolutely standard Russian playbook for decades to pull this sort of stuff.  They've done it all the time near Alaska and other nations.

No1curr.

Because it's a training run on dropping a really big bomb.

And no, this isn't usual Russian false alarm hijinks "I troll you haha!". This is a desperate man being humiliated left and right who thinks Russia is too important to the world to live in a world with out Russia and being shown just how insignificant the Russian economy and military power actually is.

Use your brain better.


You seem to have some ability to mind read, that's nice.  Have fun with that, because it's not connected to Russian actions or reality.
 
Displayed 49 of 49 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.