(CNBC)   Next time you are having a heart attack, call Dr. Judge because she knows more about public health than anyone   (cnbc.com) divider line
2175 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 18 Apr 2022 at 3:08 PM (37 minutes ago)



103 Comments
Karma Chameleon [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Of course it was a Florida Judge. Secede already you goddamn inbred methheads
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The Health Freedom Defense Fund, a group that opposes public health mandates

*rolls eyes*
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
35-year-old Trump appointee who was rated "Not qualified" by the ABA. What a joke this country is.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


One of them was Clarence Thomas.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Banning water and liquids... and making you take your shoes off... feds had all that authority to create security theater. But a mask. That's just government overreach.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
headed to the airport now,will keep wearing a mask and you heathens can do whatever the fark you want.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Of course it was a Florida Judge. Secede already you goddamn inbred methheads


We aren't all bad. You do realize 90% of the state are transplants right? I didn't inbreed in Boston and I don't have meth on hand.
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
If this was a zombie apocalypse, Republicans would be insisting that everyone get bitten and not defend themselves.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle in Tampa said the CDC had failed to adequately explain its reasons for the mandate, and did not allow public comment in violation of federal procedures for issuing new rules. Mizelle was appointed by former President Donald Trump in 2020.

If it makes you feel any better, since Hillary is exactly the same as Trump, she would have appointed the same judge.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"two individuals who argued that wearing masks while flying exacerbated their anxiety and panic attacks"

Jesus. Just kill yourselves you weaklings.
 
hershy799
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Imagine being on a plane RIGHT NOW and some asshole with internet yanks off his mask screaming about this. Today is going to be chaotic.

And even if this gets reversed, the cat is out of the bag. People are going to feel more empowered now.

/sigh
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Moose out front: "two individuals who argued that wearing masks while flying exacerbated their anxiety and panic attacks"

Jesus. Just kill yourselves you weaklings.


unmasked plague rats in near proximity are a trigger for MY anxiety.     will my needs be addressed?
 
thehobbes
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Lame duck confirmation. Federalist society. Youngest appointed to a lifetime appointment.

A McConnell poison pill who passed on party line vote
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ToughActinProlactin: Karma Chameleon: Of course it was a Florida Judge. Secede already you goddamn inbred methheads

We aren't all bad. You do realize 90% of the state are transplants right? I didn't inbreed in Boston and I don't have meth on hand.


Those are some specific denials.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Moose out front: "two individuals who argued that wearing masks while flying exacerbated their anxiety and panic attacks"

Jesus. Just kill yourselves you weaklings.


because two trumpers can't handle mask wearing everyone has to pay.   i hate republicans.
 
WalkingCarpet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Psst, just pretend that COVID is no longer a threat and ta-da, no one will get sick anymore.

Brilliant health strategery
 
flucto
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Reminds me of

Report: Aspirin Taken Daily With Bottle Of Bourbon Reduces Awareness Of Heart Attacks

only maybe it should now be "Report: Aspirin Taken Daily With Bottle of Bourbon Reduces Awareness of Florida Attacks"
 
Ben Enya
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
How can I tell the majority of you did not read the details of the argument?

Fark atty's be slippin ya' all
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
But her emails, both sides, etc. (wanking motion)

This is OK because and such as.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
When we finally get airborne ebola, this country will be farked in a week.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This TV Judge Is Overqualified - Key & Peele
Youtube HQsP2dWIT5Q
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Rattlesnake Rattles Me: ToughActinProlactin: Karma Chameleon: Of course it was a Florida Judge. Secede already you goddamn inbred methheads

We aren't all bad. You do realize 90% of the state are transplants right? I didn't inbreed in Boston and I don't have meth on hand.

Those are some specific denials.


There was that incident in... wait, nevermind.
 
shroom [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle in Tampa said the CDC had failed to adequately explain its reasons for the mandate


She doesn't understand the reason for the mandate? Really?  This is the argument we're going with?

/"activist judges" on the left, my ass
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"Public health" is a synonym for leftist communist socialists.  The ones Dear Leader spoke about in His easter message.

These people want to destroy the American health care system which everyone knows is the best in the world.  Also, they want to take away your freedom.  Plus, anyhow, everyone should be exposed to the disease in order to cull the weak from the herd, leaving behind only the strongest and most intelligent members of the human race.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Florida tag on a ventilator?
 
DoctorWhat
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Weaver95: If this was a zombie apocalypse, Republicans would be insisting that everyone get bitten and not defend themselves.


No, Republicans would insist that everyone had a right to choose whether to get bitten or not, and that any societal attempt to combat the zombies was socialism, and, in fact, the real racism.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Impeachment is a common solution to this.  In fact, it seems that the federal judiciary holds the record for most impeachable (and guilty) members.  The vetting process was supposed to help keep the numbers down, but since the ABA has weaker standing than FOX and Friends, there you have it.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

thehobbes: [Fark user image 850x499]

Lame duck confirmation. Federalist society. Youngest appointed to a lifetime appointment.

A McConnell poison pill who passed on party line vote


Covenant College appears to be a Jesus Freak college. She must be really good if they didn't pick her from Liberty U. or an Ivy League institution.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: Moose out front: "two individuals who argued that wearing masks while flying exacerbated their anxiety and panic attacks"

Jesus. Just kill yourselves you weaklings.

unmasked plague rats in near proximity are a trigger for MY anxiety.     will my needs be addressed?


Of course not. The only people's needs which merit addressing by the courts are the people who most closely resemble the judges: white, Christian, male, and bed-wetter.
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: When we finally get airborne ebola, this country will be farked in a week.


The next pandemic will be even more difficult to stop and it'll be entirely the fault of conservatives.
But they sure stuck it to the libs, didn't they...🙄
 
wademh
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
obligatory
images.fineartamerica.comView Full Size
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

JudgeSmails: headed to the airport now,will keep wearing a mask and you heathens can do whatever the fark you want.


So much this. Die faster, Republican sh*t.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle in Tampa said the CDC had failed to adequately explain its reasons for the mandate, and did not allow public comment in violation of federal procedures for issuing new rules. Mizelle was appointed by former President Donald Trump in 2020.

If it makes you feel any better, since Hillary is exactly the same as Trump, she would have appointed the same judge.



BSAB. But Hillary would have stored the email she sent, asking the judge to accept the nomination, in an outside server.

So vote republican.
 
Dusk-You-n-Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Huge shoutout to the "textualism constrains judges" crowd, hope you're having a really great Monday

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

WalkingCarpet: Psst, just pretend that COVID is no longer a threat and ta-da, no one will get sick anymore.

Brilliant health strategery


My employer essentially notified us of this policy today. They are only looking at hospitalizations as of today, meaning, we're headed back to work very soon. I'm wondering if they'll allow people to WFH when they (inevitably) test positive for Covid?

/ I'm a gov contractor so I don't get sick days, have to take vacation or come in
// Our office is going to be a leper colony
 
jso2897
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Ben Enya: How can I tell the majority of you did not read the details of the argument?

Fark atty's be slippin ya' all


No.
If they started reading the articles they'd be slipping.
 
lurkey
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: Moose out front: "two individuals who argued that wearing masks while flying exacerbated their anxiety and panic attacks"

Jesus. Just kill yourselves you weaklings.

unmasked plague rats in near proximity are a trigger for MY anxiety.     will my needs be addressed?


Yes. Covid "herd immunity" should address all of that.
(If it doesn't, tie their head to a rock and pitch 'em in the crick.)
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Banning water and liquids... and making you take your shoes off... feds had all that authority to create security theater. But a mask. That's just government overreach.


interesting you mention that.

One pain point for travel, especially air travel, has been getting thru the security area. My traveling family has complained about it and news too.

I am surprised that security hasn't been relaxed in the name of the all mighty economy.

People dead by covid >>>>> people dead by hijackers, yet one "safety" measure has been removed and the other hasn't.
 
Siskabush
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Don't worry. Thanks to the 2nd amendment you're still gonna get your shots whether you want them or not.

/Get rid of it please
//Brown Canadian, would like to come see our neighbour.
///S
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ToughActinProlactin: Karma Chameleon: Of course it was a Florida Judge. Secede already you goddamn inbred methheads

We aren't all bad. You do realize 90% of the state are transplants right? I didn't inbreed in Boston and I don't have meth on hand.


I'm not sure voluntarily moving there helps your case
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Dusk-You-n-Me: Huge shoutout to the "textualism constrains judges" crowd, hope you're having a really great Monday

[Fark user image 680x345]


Surgeons now can argue that they don't have to wear masks during their work.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Trump appointed Judge from 2020
 
shroom [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Dusk-You-n-Me: Huge shoutout to the "textualism constrains judges" crowd, hope you're having a really great Monday

[Fark user image 680x345]


What the actual fark.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: The Health Freedom Defense Fund, a group that opposes public health mandates

*rolls eyes*


The president of this group, Leslie Manookian, is an old school anti-vaxxer liar and grifter. She believes ALL vaccines are dangerous to EVERYONE.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
farkoing m oron.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It'll get overruled, and then that overruling will get overruled, and then eventually Amy Coney Barrett will side with her because they're probably Jesus Sisters but not write an opinion because it's a secret.
 
pheelix
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Weaver95: If this was a zombie apocalypse, Republicans would be insisting that everyone get bitten and not defend themselves.


Nope. They would run counter to Republicans insisting people have the God given right to shoot other people on sight if they're suspected of being infected with the zombie virus.
 
Best in this World [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This country is dogshiat, always has been and always will be.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: ToughActinProlactin: Karma Chameleon: Of course it was a Florida Judge. Secede already you goddamn inbred methheads

We aren't all bad. You do realize 90% of the state are transplants right? I didn't inbreed in Boston and I don't have meth on hand.

I'm not sure voluntarily moving there helps your case


Look. I wound up homeless due to circumstances mostly beyond my control, and the winter is really cold in New England. If you're going to have to live a car when you scrape yourself back onto your feet, the warm weather is probably a better place than Massachusetts. Gotta work with what you have.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Rattlesnake Rattles Me: Dusk-You-n-Me: Huge shoutout to the "textualism constrains judges" crowd, hope you're having a really great Monday

[Fark user image 680x345]

Surgeons now can argue that they don't have to wear masks during their work.


I look forward to Trumpers refusing surgery because who would want an OR staff who can't breathe operating on them.
 
