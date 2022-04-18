 Skip to content
(CBS 12 West Palm Beach)   Smokey, my friend, you are entering a world of pain   (cbs12.com) divider line
21
•       •       •

feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It was a good day for him, that sort of shenanigans usually gets you a shooting.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 1 hour ago  

feckingmorons: It was a good day for him, that sort of shenanigans usually gets you a shooting.


he's white
 
Atomic Redneck
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AquaTatanka: feckingmorons: It was a good day for him, that sort of shenanigans usually gets you a shooting.

he's white


Yeah, but his eyes are black.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But he's still alive.

He didn't get shot in the back of the head despite doing all that shiat.
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks, Smokey!
Youtube P9_mH82hBdc
 
fsbilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  

feckingmorons: It was a good day for him, that sort of shenanigans usually gets you a shooting.


Keep going. You're almost there.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So how many people are smoking crack while out driving?  Probably more than we think.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: But he's still alive.

He didn't get shot in the back of the head despite doing all that shiat.


Too bad
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: Smelly Pirate Hooker: But he's still alive.

He didn't get shot in the back of the head despite doing all that shiat.

Too bad


Wait, police shooting people is good now?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chewynathan2: So how many people are smoking crack while out driving?  Probably more than we think.


Crackheads are smoking crack whenever they have crack. They aren't known for having self control and they're dumb
 
kb7rky
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: It was a good day for him, that sort of shenanigans usually gets you a shooting.


His skin was the wrong color for a state-sanctioned execution.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Good for the police.  No high speed chase, no endangering civilians, just call in the number, get the address, go there and get the suspect.  Easy peasy chicken squeezey.
 
BigMax
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

chewynathan2: So how many people are smoking crack while out driving?  Probably more than we think.


Some days, it feels like everyone.

Or half-crack, half-quaaludes.
 
BigMax
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"Suspect says that he would like his undies back."
 
waxbeans
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

chewynathan2: So how many people are smoking crack while out driving?  Probably more than we think.


The two years I was stuck doing cocaine.  I'd find a restroom and snot the whole two 20s as two lines.  Right out of the baggie.
30 years later I can't tell you why I didn't wait to get home.


/
Also why does 🍺 hit better on a bus stop in the daytime?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
What do you tell a crack head with two black eyes?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Atomic Redneck: AquaTatanka: feckingmorons: It was a good day for him, that sort of shenanigans usually gets you a shooting.

he's white

Yeah, but his eyes are black.


That's why they got beat.
 
apotheosis27
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Riviera Beach is a very bad place.  Very bad.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm surprised they stopped wringing out the charges at 13.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This is what happens when people collectively dump your antivirus software and you're left with nothing.
 
