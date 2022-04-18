 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   No idea what category this belongs in but the tag is an easy choice
26
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So the lesson is if you insist on buying into NFTs, you're likely to get laid?
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Consider running for political office, it would be a massive improvement.

/I don't know many sex workers but at least some of them seem to be business minded and very sharp.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: So the lesson is if you insist on buying into NFTs, you're likely to get laidfarked.


FTFY
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
She's trying to fark the stupid out of men.  Women have been trying that since the beginning of time.

It works for about a half hour, then the stupid returns.  Unfortunately, we usually nap during the half hour.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm still kind of surprised we haven't seen Bored Squirrel Fark Club NFTs.
 
Iowan73
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
No "hero" tag?
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If you buy NFTs you'll end up getting farked too...but in a less fun way.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
She's right, you know......
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Everyone knows pornstars value lemons above all other investments. And they will stop at NOTHING to protect their lemons!

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Uck The SJWs
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I seriously doubt that the man bun wearing hipster in the photo is banging any chicks regardless of his investment strategy.
 
EJ25T
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
All I could think of was the Chris Rock bit:

"I think you should diversify your portfolio!"

Not bad advice from someone who has made it on their own merits, whatever they may be.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: She's trying to fark the stupid out of men.  Women have been trying that since the beginning of time.

It works for about a half hour, then the stupid returns.  Unfortunately, we usually nap during the half hour.


Or... they have fu*ked the stupid out of us, and we just pretend to stay stupid so we can continue to get fu*ked.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: I'm still kind of surprised we haven't seen Bored Squirrel Fark Club NFTs.


Can I own the NFT for famous threads?  I want the one for the Lipstick on the Cat's asshole.
 
bughunter
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I've seen her videos.  She gives Subby's Mom a good name.

/but she ain't wrong
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Try AFT

Actual FxxKing Things
 
Fast Talkin Fanny [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Hey listen, it worked for me. When I started dating my now wife of 20 years she told me "The thing I look for in a man is an enormous 401K, and if you want *this* in your bed every night you'll show it to me."
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So are we just supposed to do our own research on this subject?

/as to where the video is
//NFTs are dumb
///Porn based NFTs are probably a thing
 
EJ25T
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: EvilEgg: She's trying to fark the stupid out of men.  Women have been trying that since the beginning of time.

It works for about a half hour, then the stupid returns.  Unfortunately, we usually nap during the half hour.

Or... they have fu*ked the stupid out of us, and we just pretend to stay stupid so we can continue to get fu*ked.


Simpsons Seinfeld did it first.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Every woman I know has had this conversation with men in their lives.

Perhaps their Mensa chapter should assemble to discuss the issue?
 
lurkey
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
She had me at: "I'll fark whoever I have to so we can save males' future retirement accounts."
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Dear Ms. Whoreman, I would like to show you my large and diverse holdings. Perhaps you would like to have some mutual fun?
 
EJ25T
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Glitchwerks: I'm still kind of surprised we haven't seen Bored Squirrel Fark Club NFTs.

Can I own the NFT for famous threads?  I want the one for the Lipstick on the Cat's asshole.


If you're investing in famous thread NFTs, I believe the order is:

1 - Ball eating chair
2 - Streetlamp
3 - Everything else
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Everyone knows pornstars value lemons above all other investments. And they will stop at NOTHING to protect their lemons!

[64.media.tumblr.com image 395x281] [View Full Size image _x_]


Why is Amy Winehouse doing kegels on lemons?
 
spleef420
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
A guy I work with went from broke-ass carpenter to millionaire and back again in a matter of THREE hours betting on crypto.
 
bughunter
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Claude Ballse: Everyone knows pornstars value lemons above all other investments. And they will stop at NOTHING to protect their lemons!

[64.media.tumblr.com image 395x281] [View Full Size image _x_]

Why is Amy Winehouse doing kegels on lemons?


Robert Plant suggested it.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: If you buy NFTs you'll end up getting farked too...but in a less fun way.


People thought the Internet was a fad.
Blockbuster passed at buying Netflix.
 
