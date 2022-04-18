 Skip to content
(Politico)   Russia to last defenders of Mariupol: Give up your guns by noon today or die. Ukrainian defenders: molṑn labé   (politico.com) divider line
90
    More: News, Ukraine, Russia, Vladimir Putin, shattered port city of Mariupol, Ukrainian capital, Russian military, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Russian forces  
•       •       •

90 Comments     (+0 »)
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm proud of you for avoiding the Alamo comparison, subby.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There will be no relief forces. Bold stance, none of them will make it out alive. Totally 100% understand it.

I've seen aerials of that steel complex. No way will the Russians try to storm it. They will bomb that into oblivion.

Peace be upon you. All gave some... you have given all.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


R.I.P. THERMOPYLAE

/Remember Mariupol
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
FightDirector
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Somacandra: [Fark user image 351x527]

R.I.P. THERMOPYLAE

/Remember Mariupol


Russia: our bombs will blot out the sun
Ukrainians: then we shall fight in the shade
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Never give an ultimatum to those who've nothing left to lose.  They will make you pay dearly for their lives.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The response?  Русский военачальник, идите на хуй.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I guess Russia has forgotten about the Stalingrad Tractor Factory.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The best time to attack an army is when you know  where they are focusing.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Hold fast, defenders of Mariupol. You are the true definition of heroes, dying in perseverance of the ideals of democracy and freedom.

Rest of the west - how about we f*cking do something more to stop this?
 
buravirgil
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Never give an ultimatum to those who've nothing left to lose.  They will make you pay dearly for their lives.


I came to interpret staccato Scottish drums as the sound of one's back against the sea.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Nobody believes anything you say, Russia. So they don't believe you when they say "prisoners will be treated well," or whatever bullshiat you're ladling out today.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: I guess Russia has forgotten about the Stalingrad Tractor Factory.


On par. They seem to have forgotten every single lesson they ever got.
 
stuffy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Surrender so we can execute you.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That brave doggo will die too.😭
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I'm proud of you for avoiding the Alamo comparison, subby.


The Russian military estimated that 2,500 Ukrainian fighters were holding out at a hulking steel plant with a warren of underground passageways in the last pocket of resistance in Mariupol.

Not subby, but I agree the comparison is inapt.

Unlike the Alamo, Mariupol has a basement.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Hold fast, defenders of Mariupol. You are the true definition of heroes, dying in perseverance of the ideals of democracy and freedom.

Rest of the west - how about we f*cking do something more to stop this?


Butbutbutbut nukes why aren't you afraid of the nukes WHYARENTYOUAFRAIDOFTHENUKES!!??

/s
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: I guess Russia has forgotten about the Stalingrad Tractor Factory.


Germany didn't have thermobarics.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If Russia really wanted people to surrender they might not have executed all those civilians and POWs.

There's really no point in surrendering to an attacker who is going to kill you anyway.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

stuffy: Surrender so we can execute you.


Or tortured into "confessing" war crimes and used as propaganda.

Not much of a choice.

F*ck the orcs.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: pastramithemosterotic: Hold fast, defenders of Mariupol. You are the true definition of heroes, dying in perseverance of the ideals of democracy and freedom.

Rest of the west - how about we f*cking do something more to stop this?

Butbutbutbut nukes why aren't you afraid of the nukes WHYARENTYOUAFRAIDOFTHENUKES!!??

/s


Oh, we are. Really afraid. Eek eek, Putin might use nukes.

Bet we see either a tactical nuke or sarin in Mariupol by the end of the week.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Hold fast, defenders of Mariupol. You are the true definition of heroes, dying in perseverance of the ideals of democracy and freedom.

Rest of the west - how about we f*cking do something more to stop this?


I second this.

Sooner or later we run out of things to send to Ukraine, and what the fark are we gonna do then? Let Russia roll over them? That would mean we flushed millions and millions of dollars of military equipment down the toilet for nothing.

Putin and his pals need to be put down like rabid dogs. Tout suite.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"Dinner's served"?
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: I guess Russia has forgotten about the Stalingrad Tractor Factory.


I'm not sure that analogy is what you think it is. In that analogy Zelensky is Hitler ordering Paulus to fight to the last man in the besieged 6th Army. Russia won that battle. All of the 6th Army were either captured or killed.
 
Thenixon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

In case of an assault from the rear.

/Tix plz
 
Confabulat [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I wonder how many of you guys are willing to go to Ukraine to actually do something. Or maybe you just type real big.

I don't want a world war. And most of the world isn't the USA and Europe and they don't want any part of this nonsense.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I really wish we would get more involved now, rather than later in the war with the russia.
 
fallingcow
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Smoking GNU: pastramithemosterotic: Hold fast, defenders of Mariupol. You are the true definition of heroes, dying in perseverance of the ideals of democracy and freedom.

Rest of the west - how about we f*cking do something more to stop this?

Butbutbutbut nukes why aren't you afraid of the nukes WHYARENTYOUAFRAIDOFTHENUKES!!??

/s

Oh, we are. Really afraid. Eek eek, Putin might use nukes.

Bet we see either a tactical nuke or sarin in Mariupol by the end of the week.


They hold most of Mariupol already, from what I can tell. Dunno why they'd nuke it. Somewhere else, maybe, but not that.

Though it guess if they abruptly withdraw, we know what's coming.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Hold fast, defenders of Mariupol. You are the true definition of heroes, dying in perseverance of the ideals of democracy and freedom.

Rest of the west - how about we f*cking do something more to stop this?


Unless we get a Russian general or two to a) drive Putin out to the middle of nowhere, b) give us his exact coordinates and c) a promise not to retaliate for the massive nuclear bomb we're going to drop on him, what else would you like us to do?
 
lurkey
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"Whatevs, katsap!"
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Confabulat: I wonder how many of you guys are willing to go to Ukraine to actually do something. Or maybe you just type real big.

I don't want a world war. And most of the world isn't the USA and Europe and they don't want any part of this nonsense.


wompampsupport.azureedge.netView Full Size
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Smoking GNU: pastramithemosterotic: Hold fast, defenders of Mariupol. You are the true definition of heroes, dying in perseverance of the ideals of democracy and freedom.

Rest of the west - how about we f*cking do something more to stop this?

Butbutbutbut nukes why aren't you afraid of the nukes WHYARENTYOUAFRAIDOFTHENUKES!!??

/s

Oh, we are. Really afraid. Eek eek, Putin might use nukes.

Bet we see either a tactical nuke or sarin in Mariupol by the end of the week.


"Russia did not use nuclear weapon. Ukrainian nazis conducted atomic suicide attack on themselves. This is what caused so many Russian troop losses which are only now being reported."
 
FightDirector
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Confabulat: I wonder how many of you guys are willing to go to Ukraine to actually do something. Or maybe you just type real big.

I don't want a world war. And most of the world isn't the USA and Europe and they don't want any part of this nonsense.


...and now we know Neville Chamberlain's Fark handle.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
If they fight, they will be killed.

If they surrender, they will be killed slowly.

Not much of a choice.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Never give an ultimatum to those who've nothing left to lose.  They will make you pay dearly for their lives.


They already have, 10x over.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: pastramithemosterotic: Hold fast, defenders of Mariupol. You are the true definition of heroes, dying in perseverance of the ideals of democracy and freedom.

Rest of the west - how about we f*cking do something more to stop this?

I second this.

Sooner or later we run out of things to send to Ukraine, and what the fark are we gonna do then? Let Russia roll over them?


You think the West is going to run out of missiles before Russia?
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Confabulat: I wonder how many of you guys are willing to go to Ukraine to actually do something. Or maybe you just type real big.

I don't want a world war. And most of the world isn't the USA and Europe and they don't want any part of this nonsense.


Well that's the key thing about this type of nonsense. It doesn't stop until somebody makes it stop. You may not like it. You may not want any part of it. But it's not about you. The situation doesn't give a crap what you think about anything. Ukraine didn't ask for this. But it's happening to them anyway. World war might come whether you want it or not. It's happened twice before, and you weren't consulted then either. Get over it.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Klyukva: You think the West is going to run out of missiles before Russia?


No, but it's possible we'll run out of missiles before Putin runs out of Russians.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Confabulat: I wonder how many of you guys are willing to go to Ukraine to actually do something. Or maybe you just type real big.


This is a pointless ad hominem attack.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: I guess Russia has forgotten about the Stalingrad Tractor Factory.

I'm not sure that analogy is what you think it is. In that analogy Zelensky is Hitler ordering Paulus to fight to the last man in the besieged 6th Army. Russia won that battle. All of the 6th Army were either captured or killed.


Incorrect.  I am saying the Ukrainians are the Russians in that analogy.  How many German's died just to take the tractor factory?
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Klyukva: TeddyRooseveltsMustache: pastramithemosterotic: Hold fast, defenders of Mariupol. You are the true definition of heroes, dying in perseverance of the ideals of democracy and freedom.

Rest of the west - how about we f*cking do something more to stop this?

I second this.

Sooner or later we run out of things to send to Ukraine, and what the fark are we gonna do then? Let Russia roll over them?

You think the West is going to run out of missiles before Russia?


My fear is that Putin might actually press the big red button.  He might launch as many as he can into Ukraine to make it uninhabitable for centuries, then turn the rest on the remainder of the planet.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Klyukva: TeddyRooseveltsMustache: pastramithemosterotic: Hold fast, defenders of Mariupol. You are the true definition of heroes, dying in perseverance of the ideals of democracy and freedom.

Rest of the west - how about we f*cking do something more to stop this?

I second this.

Sooner or later we run out of things to send to Ukraine, and what the fark are we gonna do then? Let Russia roll over them?

You think the West is going to run out of missiles before Russia?


Don't be a nitwit. America will make a calculation about what it needs to defend itself if russia pushes past Ukraine into a neighboring country, and when they do we'll stop showering Ukraine with so many toys that go boom.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Sooner or later we run out of things to send to Ukraine, and what the fark are we gonna do then? Let Russia roll over them?


We've already sent more anti-tank missiles to Ukraine than Russia has tanks. What the fark is Russia going to roll over them with? Commandeered ice cream trucks?
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: pastramithemosterotic: Hold fast, defenders of Mariupol. You are the true definition of heroes, dying in perseverance of the ideals of democracy and freedom.

Rest of the west - how about we f*cking do something more to stop this?

Unless we get a Russian general or two to a) drive Putin out to the middle of nowhere, b) give us his exact coordinates and c) a promise not to retaliate for the massive nuclear bomb we're going to drop on him, what else would you like us to do?


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

Work for a negotiated settlement. When Arial Sharon led the IDF's 143rd Division over the Suez Canal and was halfway to Cairo, we decided we needed to step in, got ceasefire and a negotiated settlement.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

toraque: TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Sooner or later we run out of things to send to Ukraine, and what the fark are we gonna do then? Let Russia roll over them?

We've already sent more anti-tank missiles to Ukraine than Russia has tanks. What the fark is Russia going to roll over them with? Commandeered ice cream trucks?


Russia's already threatened nuclear war at least several times over the last two months, or were you asleep during that time?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: If Russia really wanted people to surrender they might not have executed all those civilians and POWs.

There's really no point in surrendering to an attacker who is going to kill you anyway.


Or send you off to a Siberian prison or gulag if they don't kill you.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Confabulat: I wonder how many of you guys are willing to go to Ukraine to actually do something. Or maybe you just type real big.

I don't want a world war. And most of the world isn't the USA and Europe and they don't want any part of this nonsense.


See the post immediately above yours. You're going to need some of that shortly.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: Klyukva: TeddyRooseveltsMustache: pastramithemosterotic: Hold fast, defenders of Mariupol. You are the true definition of heroes, dying in perseverance of the ideals of democracy and freedom.

Rest of the west - how about we f*cking do something more to stop this?

I second this.

Sooner or later we run out of things to send to Ukraine, and what the fark are we gonna do then? Let Russia roll over them?

You think the West is going to run out of missiles before Russia?

My fear is that Putin might actually press the big red button.  He might launch as many as he can into Ukraine to make it uninhabitable for centuries, then turn the rest on the remainder of the planet.


He might.

So? We've been having this discussion since February and it always comes down to this. Eek eek, Putin might launch nukes. Yes, he might.

There are only two alternatives: To continue as we are, or to let Putin have everything he wants because we're so skeered of what Putin "might" do.

If you are so afraid of the big red button that you're willing to accept life under Putin's thumb forever, then obviously we can't proceed the way we are. Otherwise, we go on as we are, supporting Ukraine and hoping Putin gets dropped before he moves into a NATO country and we have to move it up a notch.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Hold fast, defenders of Mariupol. You are the true definition of heroes, dying in perseverance of the ideals of democracy and freedom.

Rest of the west - how about we f*cking do something more to stop this?


Why?
 
