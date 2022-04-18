 Skip to content
(DFW Star-Telegram)   Someone dressed up as the Easter Bunny handed out condom-filled eggs to elementary school kids in Austin. But there's an explanation as to why   (star-telegram.com) divider line
•       •       •

24 Comments     (+0 »)
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The parent "got mobbed by kids" and called her husband to bring more candy-filled eggs, the tweet said. "Her husband brought the wrong eggs," and "chaos ensued."


Wife: "Grab the candy filled eggs and not the ones with rubbers!  Hurry!"
(click)
Husband: "Rubber eggs?  They all look plastic to me...whatever." (grabs all the eggs..takes off)
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They regularly have a donation box for children where I work. I always drop in a Costco sized box of condoms, because that's probably the item that would give them the best chance to graduate and go to college.
 
lurkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least it wasn't egg-filled condoms.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they don't sexy like rabbits, duh
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A lot of snow in Austin today huh?
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, "X filled with condoms" is probably preferable to "condoms filled with X",... for most values of X.
 
Older not wiser [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Keeping Austin weird?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. My elementary sex-ed class first learned about condoms in fifth grade.

Since this is Texas we're talking about I can only assume they have never heard of condoms outside of a truck stop bathroom.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Safe yiffing little ones..Safe yiffing...
 
Uzzah
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"This gum tastes like rubber!"
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Ballooons!
 
stuffy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
One way to cut unwanted pregnancies. Anti-abortion people should be thrilled.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Walker: A lot of snow in Austin today huh?


LOL:
A parent dressed as the Easter Bunny (not the one pictured) handed out eggs filled with candy, and some with condoms, to elementary school children in Austin, Texas. AP file photo.

Yeah, maybe they should find stock photos that at least KIND OF match the context of the subject? I was in Texas when it snowed once. I didn't see a single flake, but people were calling from all over town, marveling at the dusting some areas were getting. That much snow would be like every Snowmageddon stacked on top of each other...
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Uzzah: "This gum tastes like rubber!"


Coneheads Condom Bubble(gum)
Youtube SvQXrh3yCXc
 
buravirgil
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
From a thread 2 days ago from out of north Texas:
The following semester, Neidert appeared on Fox News after her group hid 250 Easter eggs around campus with Bible verses inside. Neidert told the host that they received backlash on social media from students who said they were going to stomp on the eggs and replace the Bible verses with condoms.
https://www.fark.com/comments/12277407/-1-Carry-a-bullhorn-around-campus-yell-at-liberals-2-Post-their-reactions-online-3-4-Profit#new
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: Ballooons!


That's Not A Balloon, It's A Used Condom - The Mask
Youtube A79KiKPWSn4
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The important thing is how outraged can they get over a mistake?
 
bumfuzzled
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
We have a birthday party for Eeyore - condoms in plastic eggs is a little tame around here.

Older not wiser: Keeping Austin weird?


It's been tough since Leslie died, but we're trying our best.
 
db2
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Because his clown suit was at the dry-cleaner?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I made a much bigger mistake with a Toys for Tots donation.
 
CokeBear
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Why don't you have a seat over there and tell us the reason why.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: I made a much bigger mistake with a Toys for Tots donation.


you had just left the rally supporting the bundy's, hadn't you?
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Wtf? Press charges? For what, exactly? Omg! Kids will learn about icky parts and now I'll have to parent and explain it to them! Grow the fark up
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 1 minute ago  

lurkey: At least it wasn't egg-filled condoms.


Don't omelette shame me!!!
 
