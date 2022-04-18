 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   CIA cat story was supposed to complete its mission on Caturday but got bored and wandered off (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
8
    More: Silly, World War II, Nuclear weapon, Cold War, Soviet Union, crash-test dummies, Bomber bears, live chicken, cat's natural stealthiness  
•       •       •

663 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Apr 2022 at 4:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's been around a bit.

Acoustic Kitty and Bat Bombs: Citation Needed 6x05
Youtube gcRJr9xQSAE
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a Cat Intelligence Agency?

Yeah, that figures.
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Cats aren't real
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lurkey
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
,
i2-prod.dailystar.co.ukView Full Size

If they knew cats at all, they'd just read the ears, no need for wires.
Cat psychics fill in the finer details.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

erewhon the opinionated: Cats aren't real


Those of us who have accepted Ceiling Cat into our hearts would beg to differ.
 
bughunter
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
publicdomainpictures.netView Full Size


Spy Cat is watching you negotiate.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Spy cats? Why? Everyone knows cats are much better at being assassins.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.