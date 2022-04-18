 Skip to content
(The Scottish Sun)   "Shhhhhh...be vewy vewy quiet. We're hunting Wussian genewals. Huhuhuhhuhuhuhuh"   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
47
•       •       •

47 Comments     (+0 »)
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
General Season!
Flagship season!
General season!
 
TypoFlyspray [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're bwowsing fow Wussian Genewals...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Geez, the photos of these seniors officers invariably depict lumpen and hungover crap caught in some kind of permafrost that can't be re-heated.

Change my mind!

Just kidding.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Ukrainians are proving far more competent than Elmer Fudd.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: The Ukrainians are proving far more competent than Elmer Fudd.


In general, they are pretty good at it.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
vid.alarabiya.netView Full Size

"Oh yeah? Well I bet I'VE killed more of my generals than Ukraine has, and I look more like Elmer Fudd than any of them do! So there!"
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do I still get the feeling Putin is going to "win" this?
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My name is General J Fuddski.
I own a dacha  and a yacht.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it4nextgen.comView Full Size
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if Putin is going, "hey, saves me from having to purge them later".
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: Why do I still get the feeling Putin is going to "win" this?


He has to win or he's farked. He's going to walk away with the smallest victory he can even if everyone else knows it is mostly a maintaining of the status quo.
 
mariner314
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If there are twenty vehicles to shoot at-pick the one with all the antennas on it.  Chances are somebody important is in it, as important people have all the radios.

/maybe it's just a communications vehicle, though
//still an excellent target, however
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to update one surprising successful weird trick.
taskandpurpose.comView Full Size
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Queen - Another One Bites the Dust (Official Video)
Youtube rY0WxgSXdEE
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They need to stop General Specific from getting his sheep powered ray gun.
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: The Ukrainians are proving far more competent than Elmer Fudd.


Especially when he forgot what season it actually was.

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Geotpf: If there are twenty vehicles to shoot at-pick the one with all the antennas on it.  Chances are somebody important is in it, as important people have all the radios.

/maybe it's just a communications vehicle, though
//still an excellent target, however


Or shoot the guy that everyone is saluting.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: The Ukrainians are proving far more competent than Elmer Fudd.


They DO have a spear and magic helmet
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Their inability/unwillingness to develop & actually empower a strong lower-level officer & NCO corps is a massive weak point that they've exploited beautifully.

Strong, responsible Sergeants, Chiefs & Lieutenants are simply a more resilient, agile, and reliable backbone in any fight. But the Russians simply cannot trust their own people enough to distribute power & command in that way.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Geotpf: If there are twenty vehicles to shoot at-pick the one with all the antennas on it.  Chances are somebody important is in it, as important people have all the radios.

/maybe it's just a communications vehicle, though
//still an excellent target, however


Maybe it's from the Ministry of Housinge trying to detect some Russian Blues to rescue.
 
Zipf
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [it4nextgen.com image 472x261]


Uhh.. we requested one ping only.  One ping only!
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Fano: Unobtanium: The Ukrainians are proving far more competent than Elmer Fudd.

They DO have a spear and magic helmet


The Russians' magic scrap of wood went down with the Moskva.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

whidbey: Why do I still get the feeling Putin is going to "win" this?


Well he is, because he's going to declare the outcome to be a win.

If the outcome, is the acceptance that Crimea is a part of Russia, and that Donbass are automous, well, then he'll declare it a win, and they'll celebrate that each year.

The millisecond Donbass gets autonomy, they'll hold an election about whether they want to join Russia. So...
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [it4nextgen.com image 472x261]


Dammit, I asked for one ping only!
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
TFA said he was killed in Smolensk. I just looked at a map. Smolensk is 175 miles from Ukraine. Inside job? Help from Belarus? Cruise missile? That's a hell of a special ops job if it was done by UA infiltrators.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The Colonel was said to have been killed in the Russian border town of Smolensk on Saturday

So, uh, maybe I shouldn't expect "accurate reporting" or "fact-checking" or "basic competence" from the Sun, but Smolensk is a large-ish city in Russia about 150 miles from the Ukrainian border. So either there's a Ukrainian assassin operating deep within Russia, or there's some similarly named town on the Russian-Ukrainian border that they got wrong (Wikipedia disambiguation doesn't turn up anything). Looking up other stories about this guy, it looks like he is from Smolensk, not killed there.
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pehvbot [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Geotpf: If there are twenty vehicles to shoot at-pick the one with all the antennas on it.  Chances are somebody important is in it, as important people have all the radios.

/maybe it's just a communications vehicle, though
//still an excellent target, however


I'm pretty sure their 'communications vehicle' just just some dude who is really good at shouting.
 
lefty248
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I didn't know it was general season! Where is that traitor that TFG pardoned?
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

snocone: Time to update one surprising successful weird trick.
[taskandpurpose.com image 600x300]


Supposedly, the Russians actually had a deck of cards of Ukrainian officials Putin wanted captured or killed once they controlled Kyiv (a la US forces in Iraq, as shown in your pic).  Of course, this trick only works if you actually captured the capital...
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Pfft, only a Colonel...barely above the legal limit.

:)

/catch and release on the conscripts who surrender, maybe
//they damn sure aren't going back to Russia
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: The Colonel was said to have been killed in the Russian border town of Smolensk on Saturday

So, uh, maybe I shouldn't expect "accurate reporting" or "fact-checking" or "basic competence" from the Sun, but Smolensk is a large-ish city in Russia about 150 miles from the Ukrainian border. So either there's a Ukrainian assassin operating deep within Russia, or there's some similarly named town on the Russian-Ukrainian border that they got wrong (Wikipedia disambiguation doesn't turn up anything). Looking up other stories about this guy, it looks like he is from Smolensk, not killed there.


Botched reporting is a more likely than anything I came up with. Although they might have followed him home with a drone.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: Geotpf: If there are twenty vehicles to shoot at-pick the one with all the antennas on it.  Chances are somebody important is in it, as important people have all the radios.

/maybe it's just a communications vehicle, though
//still an excellent target, however

Or shoot the guy that everyone is saluting.


EVERYONE has seen Forrest Gump by now.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

lefty248: I didn't know it was general season! Where is that traitor that TFG pardoned?


undead-earth.comView Full Size
 
fat boy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Laobaojun: Fano: Unobtanium: The Ukrainians are proving far more competent than Elmer Fudd.

They DO have a spear and magic helmet

The Russians' magic scrap of wood went down with the Moskva.


Proves that relics have no power, otherwise that ship would have never sank.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

fat boy: Laobaojun: Fano: Unobtanium: The Ukrainians are proving far more competent than Elmer Fudd.

They DO have a spear and magic helmet

The Russians' magic scrap of wood went down with the Moskva.

Proves that relics have no power, otherwise that ship would have never sank.


Or it was not a genuine relic.
Bogus religious relics have a long history.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

snocone: Time to update one surprising successful weird trick.
[taskandpurpose.com image 600x300]


So who's gonna be the joker this time?

I'm thinking trumpy.
 
Creidiki
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
An actual Frunze educated professional staff officer or "Putin's judo sparring partner promoted straight  to general" general?

There's a limited number of the former kind.
 
anuran
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

fat boy: Laobaojun: Fano: Unobtanium: The Ukrainians are proving far more competent than Elmer Fudd.

They DO have a spear and magic helmet

The Russians' magic scrap of wood went down with the Moskva.

Proves that relics have no power, otherwise that ship would have never sank.


Horses hit. Mitch McConnell has lots of power
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

fat boy: Laobaojun: Fano: Unobtanium: The Ukrainians are proving far more competent than Elmer Fudd.

They DO have a spear and magic helmet

The Russians' magic scrap of wood went down with the Moskva.

Proves that relics have no power, otherwise that ship would have never sank.


Proves that relics do have power, or else the warship's anti-missile equipment would have worked.

See also: the Ark of the Covenant burning the nazi symbol off its crate.
4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Unfortunately if they keep going they might run into brass who are not corrupt buffoons who owe their top positions to various mob oligarchs. Then again, for all I know it could be fail turtles all the way down.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Laobaojun: fat boy: Laobaojun: Fano: Unobtanium: The Ukrainians are proving far more competent than Elmer Fudd.

They DO have a spear and magic helmet

The Russians' magic scrap of wood went down with the Moskva.

Proves that relics have no power, otherwise that ship would have never sank.

Or it was not a genuine relic.
Bogus religious relics have a long history.


I had a local priest show me a splinter once. Seemed ridiculous when I was a child.
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: whidbey: Why do I still get the feeling Putin is going to "win" this?

Well he is, because he's going to declare the outcome to be a win.

If the outcome, is the acceptance that Crimea is a part of Russia, and that Donbass are automous, well, then he'll declare it a win, and they'll celebrate that each year.

The millisecond Donbass gets autonomy, they'll hold an election about whether they want to join Russia. So...


Doesn't Russia have enough Donbasses already?
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: Their inability/unwillingness to develop & actually empower a strong lower-level officer & NCO corps is a massive weak point that they've exploited beautifully.

Strong, responsible Sergeants, Chiefs & Lieutenants are simply a more resilient, agile, and reliable backbone in any fight. But the Russians simply cannot trust their own people enough to distribute power & command in that way.


It's a hallmark of dictatorships the army is always a threat so you have to keep a close eye on them. Hitler famously distrusted his general staff even though the Prussian/German general staff system was at the cutting edge of military theory and tactics. Militaries have known the value of educated and competent officers and NCOs since the 19th century some were slower to learn it than others but Russia never did.
 
