(Click Orlando)   Don't forget the marshmallows   (clickorlando.com) divider line
    More: Fail, Volusia County, Florida, Daytona Beach, Florida, Daytona Beach Fire Department, semitruck caught fire, southbound lanes, State Road, Interstate Highway System, Fire officials  
332 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Apr 2022 at 7:55 PM (23 minutes ago)



Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
There goes the work bonus this year
 
Bluemoons
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Coming soon to a dollar store near you, new "smoked cocoa"! With that extra burnt tire flavor we know you love so much!!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I can never tell the difference between
cocoa & coca.

😆
This will get me jailed one day.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Idiots...it's all about the timing: FIRST a milk truck catches on fire at 185 degrees, THEN the cocoa truck crashes into it.
Bonus crashes:
Sippy cup truck;
12 year old scotch in truck of any age;
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Dutch or natural?
 
migueldelascervezas
‘’ 1 minute ago  
There goes my sampler box...
 
