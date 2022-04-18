 Skip to content
(Jalopnik)   Patriot Convoy says they blocked access to Disney World. Actually blocked one entrance to Disney Springs shopping area and inconvenienced maybe 6 people   (jalopnik.com) divider line
    Walt Disney World Resort, Magic Kingdom, Cinderella Castle, Orlando, Florida, Veto, Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, Protest, Disney World's exterior shopping areas  
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The head guy fits right in with the MAGA crowd
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

Also protested the Laundrie family
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Pretended to be Muslim
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


And is apparently "Born to Ride Donald J. Trump"
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Tracianne: The head guy fits right in with the MAGA crowd
Ronald Reagan was the one that closed all the mental institutions.  He instinctively knew they would all be Republicans.
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Tracianne: The head guy fits right in with the MAGA crowd
And the white supremacist symbolism to boot.

Thing is, I've been to Disney Springs quite a bit. Off the top of my head, they blocked one lane of one entrance, and there are six that I can think of between Marketplace and Westside.

I'm actually surprised WDW didn't go over to the AAA on property that they own and tow their asses.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tracianne: The head guy fits right in with the MAGA crowd
What the hell is "#Je [Star of David] it"?
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Oh no!

(Uses exit 67 or one of the other 5 other plus ways to get into a 43+ square mile entertainment super power)
 
Decorus
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
So he's a scam artist grifting Republicans cool..
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Shostie: Tracianne: The head guy fits right in with the MAGA crowd
What the hell is "#Je [Star of David] it"?


From every other signifier on Douchecanoe, I'm thinking "Ovens for the oven god!"
 
drunk_bouncnbaloruber
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
They should probably be careful however, as blocking traffic as an act of protest is a felony in Florida.

Just once, I would like a reporter to ask DeathSantis about why they don't get prosecuted.  We know the answer, we just want to hear it said.
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Shostie: Tracianne: The head guy fits right in with the MAGA crowd
What the hell is "#Je [Star of David] it"?


He was hoping that we'd passover the picture before noticing the patch.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

drunk_bouncnbaloruber: They should probably be careful however, as blocking traffic as an act of protest is a felony in Florida.

Just once, I would like a reporter to ask DeathSantis about why they don't get prosecuted.  We know the answer, we just want to hear it said.


Honestly? They probably bailed in 2 minutes In because there there are a shiat ton of cops around the corner and the mouse is going to send them quickly. I saw 6 cop cars swarm a Disney Bus in 3 minutes after it stopped and pushed a panic button.

It was probably the lamest shiat you ever saw.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
They should probably be careful however, as blocking traffic as an act of protest is a felony in Florida.

Aintnothingonnahappen

In Florida, that rule only applies if you're doing hippie shiat like protesting war or low wages or something.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Hy! We ar two dum two evin blawk the intrance too Diznee Wurld!
 
Deeya
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Nothing like being so special of a snowflake that you need to shut down public spaces to show your support for a bill that was already signed into law.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Tracianne: The head guy fits right in with the MAGA crowd
Ha! master race fer shurrr
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Patriot Convoy anagram: Tiny Coot Vapor

Also:
Not Ovary Topic
Pay Unto Victor
A Tycoon VIP Rot
Apricot On Yo TV
Ciao TV Toy Porn
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
letthemfight.jpg
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If only the natural selection of florida would have played out and these bags would have been shot by an angry dad for creating an inconvenience.
 
Grebuloner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
You know, I saw a lot of FB/Twitter memes from MAGAts when the BLM protests took over the streets saying it should be legal to drive over protesters blocking commerce/right of way. Does this mean I can get some practical use out of my monster truck and humble these fools without conservative outrage?
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm beginning to think maybe these convoy fellas aren't too bright.
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Carhart: Canceled
Keurig: Bankrupt
Coca-Cola: Out of Business
Nike: Crippled; On the ropes
Disney: Scared of what's coming*
Left wing: Destroyed

/*not my wife
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: I'm beginning to think maybe these convoy fellas aren't too bright.


Hey, he's a Douchebro with a dream. A dream of becoming an influencer. A decider. These are his audition tapes.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
https://twitter.com/davenewworld_2/status/1516012777885863937

This lady was having none of their bs. Yanks their sign down and my favorite

"She's got a dick"

"Yeah it's bigger than yours biatch, bigger than yours"
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Tracianne: And is apparently "Born to Ride Donald J. Trump"


And is a confirmed pencil-neck
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
These morons are also homophobic bigots? Quelle surprise.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It's interesting to note that with all the MAGAt animus against Disney, Disney has yet to do fark all to fight DeSantis' anti-gay legislation other than to say "gee, maybe this isn't such a good idea".

/oh, sure they have temporarily suspended politcal donations...
//...to BOTH parties
 
abbarach
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Sword and Shield: Tracianne: The head guy fits right in with the MAGA crowd
And the white supremacist symbolism to boot.

Thing is, I've been to Disney Springs quite a bit. Off the top of my head, they blocked one lane of one entrance, and there are six that I can think of between Marketplace and Westside.

I'm actually surprised WDW didn't go over to the AAA on property that they own and tow their asses.


They probably would have if the astroturf convoy was having any actual impact.  Since it was just one lane of many entrances, with no real impact at all, it was probably better for Disney to just wait it out.  Same way parents of a toddler recognize that sometimes it's better to let them just cry themselves out when having a tantrum.
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Uh oh. DeSantis signed a law in April 2021 making it a felony to block traffic for the purpose of protesting. Remains to be seen if the 11th Circuit will overturn an injunction against it, but it's still poetic. Can't wait to see FL LE go after these yahoos as hard as they went after BLM protesters.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
it's republicans,probably cruising the entrance looking for a young,really young wife.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Tracianne: https://twitter.com/davenewworld_2/status/1516012777885863937

This lady was having none of their bs. Yanks their sign down and my favorite

"She's got a dick"

"Yeah it's bigger than yours biatch, bigger than yours"


Towards the end, you can hear one person shouting "TIGGER!!! TIGGER!!!" so she must be a fan.

But then...everybody loves Tigger.

/wait...she's shouting "triggered"?
//
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Tromp?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Tracianne: The head guy fits right in with the MAGA crowd
And is apparently "Born to Ride Donald J. Trump"

Fark user imageView Full Size


I see he has the requisite 15 pieces of flair.
 
DittoToo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Don't these people have jobs?
/sarcasm
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Oh no!

(Uses exit 67 or one of the other 5 other plus ways to get into a 43+ square mile entertainment super power)


it's like when you're looking for apartments, and some property is so utter lacking in amenities to mention that they resort to listing the ceiling fan.
but they technically they did block access, lil bit, so don't you try to renege on the Slurpees on the ride home!  cherry only, tho- frozen Coke is for closers.  road closers.  better road closers, who can close roads better than this LARPing-real-life, even more tedious Zelig.       
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kabloink
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

King of Monkeys: [Fark user image 425x606]

Carhart: Canceled
Keurig: Bankrupt
Coca-Cola: Out of Business
Nike: Crippled; On the ropes
Disney: Scared of what's coming*
Left wing: Destroyed

/*not my wife


I never understood word tats on your fingers. Like face tattoos they almost never look good.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Yattering
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Tracianne: The head guy fits right in with the MAGA crowd
Ronald Reagan was the one that closed all the mental institutions.  He instinctively knew they would all be Republicans.


I was alive when that happened and that act had bipartisan support.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Shostie: Tracianne: The head guy fits right in with the MAGA crowd
What the hell is "#Je [Star of David] it"?


https://www.jexitusa.org/  Some Jexit thing - Jews leaving the democratic party
 
kabloink
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

kabloink: King of Monkeys: [Fark user image 425x606]

The fark version

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The law bans any discussion of gender and sexuality in grades kindergarten to third grade (which could conceivably include discussion of any straight relationships as well, but let's be real, we all know what they're talking about) and also requires schools to "notify" parents before any health screenings or support services can be provided in any grade level.

Jesus, it's like they went to Trump University. If they are notifying people, then the word notify DOES NOT HAVE TO BE IN QUOTES.

Journalists are now a step below farkers in communication skills.

As for the morons in TFA? You would not believe just HOW unsurprised I am. This is right up their farking alley.
 
