(MLive.com)   If you ever wanted to own a 1950's bowling alley, for a cool $130k you can make your dreams come true   (mlive.com)
21
    CARSON CITY, Montcalm County, Michigan, Bowling, W. Main Street, Carson City Lanes, Ten-pin bowling, Bowling ball, Michigan  
21 Comments
scumm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
that place should be disassembled and put in a museum.

also, it's waaaay too small to make any money. you'd have to be insane to buy it. I don't even see a bar.

It's been done already to boot.

https://www.bryantlakebowl.com
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My only fear would be who do you call when the machines break?
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: My only fear would be who do you call when the machines break?


"Hey skinner! The 1950s called! It said you should reset pin cog A while maintaing tension on receiving gimble B, rotating to ensure a good fit...."
 
Uzzah
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
No thanks.  I've recently been informed that I won A Major Award, and I'm pretty sure that it'll be a bowling alley.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Uzzah: No thanks.  I've recently been informed that I won A Major Award, and I'm pretty sure that it'll be a bowling alley.


"How are they going to deliver a bowling alley here tonight"
 
Raug the Dwarf
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
For 135k, you could almost buy it for yourself alone and live there.  That's not a bad price for that much property.

And you get to bowl whenever you wanted.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I used to work at a Brunswick alley.  You know that stuff you spray in the shoes gives you dain bramage.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Is there some zoning reg that forbids you from living in it? I've heard of worse lofts than "Former bowling alley"
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It's Carson City, Michigan. I doubt the bowling alley is the only thing still stuck in the '50s
 
Pinner
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Does it have a trophy room bar?!   Oohhh...

Side story... I was trying to get a pal to join me on a trek. Go hit up ALL of the original bar/trophy rooms in bowling alleys across the state. After seeing several old school bowling alleys be demolished for housing/land value, they may be gone soon.
Not talking about the new-gen arcade and "cosmic bowling" themed places that happen to serve beer... the ones where there is a separate bar.
May have to document these road trips myself, get the stories from some old regulars.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Uzzah: No thanks.  I've recently been informed that I won A Major Award, and I'm pretty sure that it'll be a bowling alley.


Hell, a guy out in terra hut won a bowling alley.
 
Pinner
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

scumm: that place should be disassembled and put in a museum.

also, it's waaaay too small to make any money. you'd have to be insane to buy it. I don't even see a bar.

It's been done already to boot.

https://www.bryantlakebowl.com


Been there! It's where I had my first sip of Bell's Brewing Two-Hearted Ale. OMG.
 
JAYoung
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
They make great workbenches.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

scumm: that place should be disassembled and put in a museum.

also, it's waaaay too small to make any money. you'd have to be insane to buy it. I don't even see a bar.

It's been done already to boot.

https://www.bryantlakebowl.com


You would think that the picture for the website would have been taken when all 8 lanes were working*.

* the ball return for lanes 7/8 was taken apart for repair.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

neongoats: Is there some zoning reg that forbids you from living in it? I've heard of worse lofts than "Former bowling alley"


Probably grandfathered in with the current property owner but it changed when the property changes hands.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

scumm: that place should be disassembled and put in a museum.

also, it's waaaay too small to make any money. you'd have to be insane to buy it. I don't even see a bar.

It's been done already to boot.

https://www.bryantlakebowl.com


Yeah, I see no profit potential there.  Too small, no liquor license, no restaurant/kitchen (just chips, canned soda, a coffee pot, and a microwave).  The location is good in that it is smack in the middle of town; the location is bad in the fact there's only a thousand people in said town.
 
zez
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Looks like the owners really loved that place, seems very well taken care of
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
That looks like every bowling alley I've ever been to and im in my 30s.  Is bowling stuck in the 1950s?
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ less than a minute ago  
That looks expensive to operate and maintain.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Geotpf: scumm: that place should be disassembled and put in a museum.

also, it's waaaay too small to make any money. you'd have to be insane to buy it. I don't even see a bar.

It's been done already to boot.

https://www.bryantlakebowl.com

Yeah, I see no profit potential there.  Too small, no liquor license, no restaurant/kitchen (just chips, canned soda, a coffee pot, and a microwave).  The location is good in that it is smack in the middle of town; the location is bad in the fact there's only a thousand people in said town.


All true, but you forgot about renting it out to Hollywood for movies.
 
