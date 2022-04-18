 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(YouTube)   It's Easter Monday, so let's Czech in on the fun traditions in Central and Eastern Europe   (youtube.com) divider line
13
    More: Amusing  
•       •       •

310 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Apr 2022 at 2:50 PM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Subtonic
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Sodomy?

What... It's a Catholic tradition.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Sodomy?

What... It's a Catholic tradition.


And the lash!
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Easter tradition of firing rockets at the church on eh island of Chios still far more exciting:
Easter Rockets on Chios island, Greece
Youtube zu2TiMypiW0


/Ouzo is good
//so is Raki
///that goes up to about 150 proof!
 
SLOBODAN
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Soooo whipping their buts and then a "Wet tee-shirt" contest.... horký!
 
Tomahawk513 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Meh, good for them.  If getting wet and being lightly, playfully hit by a willow whip are the worst things that happen to me, that's a good day.  No worse than getting pinched for not wearing green on St. Patrick's Day.
 
comrade
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Lot of big 'ol titties in that vid.

/ you guys need to stop sexualizing giant jiggly slobber-knocker milk truck titties.
 
nartreb
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
In most of Eastern Europe, it's not Easter yet.
 
Manic Depressive Mouse [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
My partner is Czech and went home for Easter.  He phoned me around 10 this morning, already drunk, to wish me happy Easter and to tell me not to worry, he was bringing an Easter whip home just for me.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

nartreb: In most of Eastern Europe, it's not Easter yet.


Point of order: Eastern Europe is Belarus, Ukraine, Russia west of the Urals, and sometimes the Caucasus. Central Europe is everything west of there but east of Germany.

The former non-Soviet Warsaw pact countries don't like being called eastern Europe because that conjures communism and the old days.
 
DreamyAltarBoy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
My friend is of Polish extraction and his family's only Easter tradition is to wake up early and drink shots of vodka until lunchtime.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Tomahawk513: Meh, good for them.  If getting wet and being lightly, playfully hit by a willow whip are the worst things that happen to me, that's a good day.  No worse than getting pinched for not wearing green on St. Patrick's Day.


That didn't go so well for Butters.
Someone's Gonna Get Pinched - South Park (Video Clip) | South Park Studios US (cc.com)
 
nartreb
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: nartreb: In most of Eastern Europe, it's not Easter yet.

Point of order: Eastern Europe is Belarus, Ukraine, Russia west of the Urals, and sometimes the Caucasus. Central Europe is everything west of there but east of Germany.

The former non-Soviet Warsaw pact countries don't like being called eastern Europe because that conjures communism and the old days.


Huh?  As a European, I'm not buying that definition of "Eastern Europe".    But let's say I did.  In *all* the countries you name, it's not easter yet.  So what was your point?
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
FredJonesSmiling.GIF: "To je môj fetiš!"
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.