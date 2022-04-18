 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Playstation's viral marketing for the new hit game Logan's Run seems a little strong   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Delta Air Lines, JetBlue Airways, Logan International Airport, United Airlines, NBC Boston, American Airlines, PlayStation video game console, social media  
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn mooninites again...
 
ekdikeo4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
..... was the PlayStation ok, or did they detonate it?
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Aw, as someone with an unnatural fascination with Peter Ustinov:

Fark user imageView Full Size


I was momentarily excited about the possibility of a Logan's Run video game.

Look at how coy he is in Spartacus!
Fark user imageView Full Size


Check out what a terrible Hercule Poirot he was:
Fark user imageView Full Size


I love you, Peter Ustinov, but Poirot is not supposed to be six feet tall and blonde.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Submitter seems a little old to be alive.
 
mjbok
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Jesus Boston, is there anything that doesn't scare the shiat out of you?
 
oldfool
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Damn I wish I'd died at thirty.
 
Erek the Red
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Merltech: Damn mooninites again...


Ah, yes, the Adult Swim viral marketing strategy.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
To be honest, Logan's run is sounding more and more like an ideal solution to congress.
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"They said the console was in a degraded condition caused by either age or damage. They said its condition had caused abnormalities in imaging when it was X-rayed, sparking concerns."

Aaaand how does that excuse the fact that the security theater TSA can't tell electronics from bombs?
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
In the end, police said the suspicious item turned out to be a PlayStation video game console.
They said the console was in a degraded condition caused by either age or damage. They said its condition had caused abnormalities in imaging when it was X-rayed, sparking concerns.

"Degraded condition?" WTF?
I doubt there's anything abnormal about x-raying a PSP, the TSA are just morons once again.
 
XrayVision
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

oldfool: Damn I wish I'd died at thirty.


In the book it was 21!
/Username checks
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Thankfully it wasn't an Atari or they really might have freaked out the TSA X-Ray machine
 
XrayVision
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: In the end, police said the suspicious item turned out to be a PlayStation video game console.
They said the console was in a degraded condition caused by either age or damage. They said its condition had caused abnormalities in imaging when it was X-rayed, sparking concerns.

"Degraded condition?" WTF?
I doubt there's anything abnormal about x-raying a PSP, the TSA are just morons once again.


If it was sparking, I'd be concerned too
 
sniderman
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
THERE IS NO SANCTUARY
 
Petey4335
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

sniderman: THERE IS NO SANCTUARY


RENEW! RENEW!
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
In the end, police said the suspicious item turned out to be a PlayStation video game console.
They said the console was in a degraded condition caused by either age or damage. They said its condition had caused abnormalities in imaging when it was X-rayed, sparking concerns.

teach your kids about the dangers of deadbuging mod chips, before it's too late

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Funny what TSA does and does not detect.
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

XrayVision: oldfool: Damn I wish I'd died at thirty.

In the book it was 21!
/Username checks


I thought it was at 28?
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

XrayVision: oldfool: Damn I wish I'd died at thirty.

In the book it was 21!
/Username checks


And I found the wiki page and it is 21.  Not sure if my mind just did four 7-year periods or I just can't do math.  Like most, the book was far more interesting.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ekdikeo4: ..... was the PlayStation ok, or did they detonate it?


Detonate the whole airport. It's the only way to be sure.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

mehhhhhh: "They said the console was in a degraded condition caused by either age or damage. They said its condition had caused abnormalities in imaging when it was X-rayed, sparking concerns."

Aaaand how does that excuse the fact that the security theater TSA can't tell electronics from bombs?


I had a stack of 12" vinyl records in a carry on once.  Apparently it looked like a block of plastic explosives on the x-ray.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Petey4335: sniderman: THERE IS NO SANCTUARY

RENEW! RENEW!


When that politically connect guy reached renewal I knew the whole system was rigged.  Look how far he is.  How could that get up there when all the skinny people got asploded?
 
